Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea

The capital of South Korea, officially known as Seoul Special City, is the largest metropolis in the country. From modern skyscrapers, high-tech subways, and expressions of pop culture, to traditional temples, palaces, and pagodas, Seoul is a captivating melting pot of old and new that all are guaranteed to enjoy.
If you plan on visiting Seoul and taking in most of what the vibrant city has for locals and tourists alike, the following list features 30 unique projects for you to indulge in and explore, providing you with a starting point for your metropolitan travels.
1. Dongdaemun Design Plaza / Zaha Hadid Architects
2. Seoul New City Hall / IARC Architects
3. Lotte World Tower / Kohn Pedersen Fox
4. MMCA Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art / Hyunjun Mihn + mp_art architects
5. Ewha Womans University / Dominique Perrault Architecture
6. Dayangsanghoi / TUNEplanning
7. Saemoonan Church / Seoinn Design Group + Lee Eunseok
8. Seoul Floating Islands / Haeahn Architecture & H Architecture
9. Kring Kumho Culture Complex / Unsangdong Architects
10. Su-o-jae in Eunpyeong / studio_GAON
11. Shinhan EX:PACE / Atelier KI JUN KIM + Studio in Loco
12. Communique Headquarters / DaeWha Kang Design
13. Hankook Technoplex / Foster + Partners
14. La Cucina / Myeongborang / Choon Choi Architects
15. Pino Familia / Moon Hoon
16. Dance of Light Installation / Naruse Inokuma Architects + a round architects
17. Juun.J Flagship Store / WGNB
18. Dr. Jart+ Flagship Store / Betwin Space Design
19. HiCC Ent. Headquarter / LESS
20. Kolon One & Only Tower / Morphosis Architects
21. WAP Art Space / Davide Macullo Architects
22. M.C. Building / URCODE Architecture
23. Samsung Seocho / KPF
24. Seoul Coffee / LABOTORY
25. Yuhantechnos HQ / MMKM associates
26. 925 Building / JHW IROJE architects&planners
27. Atelier Chaeyeon / L'eau Design + Dongjin Kim
28. Micro-Cosmos Soyul / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects
29. SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV
30. XYZ Formula / WGNB
