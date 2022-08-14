Submit a Project Advertise
  Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea

The capital of South Korea, officially known as Seoul Special City, is the largest metropolis in the country. From modern skyscrapers, high-tech subways, and expressions of pop culture, to traditional temples, palaces, and pagodas, Seoul is a captivating melting pot of old and new that all are guaranteed to enjoy.

If you plan on visiting Seoul and taking in most of what the vibrant city has for locals and tourists alike, the following list features 30 unique projects for you to indulge in and explore, providing you with a starting point for your metropolitan travels.

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 2 of 31Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 3 of 31Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 4 of 31Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 5 of 31+ 31

1. Dongdaemun Design Plaza / Zaha Hadid Architects

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 25 of 31
Dongdaemun Design Plaza / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Virgile Simon Bertrand

2. Seoul New City Hall / IARC Architects

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 8 of 31
Seoul New City Hall / IARC Architects. Image © Archframe

3. Lotte World Tower / Kohn Pedersen Fox

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 7 of 31
Lotte World Tower / Kohn Pedersen Fox. Image © CTBUH

4. MMCA Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art / Hyunjun Mihn + mp_art architects

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 10 of 31
MMCA Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art / Hyunjun Mihn + mp_art architects. Image © JongOh Kim

5. Ewha Womans University / Dominique Perrault Architecture

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 9 of 31
Ewha Womans University / Dominique Perrault Architecture. Image © André Morin

6. Dayangsanghoi / TUNEplanning

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 11 of 31
Dayangsanghoi / TUNEplanning. Image © Jeong Taeho

7. Saemoonan Church / Seoinn Design Group + Lee Eunseok

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 2 of 31
Saemoonan Church / Seoinn Design Group + Lee Eunseok. Image © Juneyoung Lim

8. Seoul Floating Islands / Haeahn Architecture & H Architecture

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 30 of 31
Seoul Floating Islands / Haeahn Architecture & H Architecture. Image Courtesy of Haeahn Architecture

9. Kring Kumho Culture Complex / Unsangdong Architects

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 12 of 31
Kring Kumho Culture Complex / Unsangdong Architects. Image Courtesy of Unsangdong Architects

10. Su-o-jae in Eunpyeong / studio_GAON

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 6 of 31
Su-o-jae in Eunpyeong / studio_GAON. Image © Youngchae Park

11. Shinhan EX:PACE / Atelier KI JUN KIM + Studio in Loco

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 13 of 31
Shinhan EX:PACE / Atelier KI JUN KIM + Studio in Loco. Image © Joonhwan Yoon

12. Communique Headquarters / DaeWha Kang Design

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 14 of 31
Communique Headquarters / DaeWha Kang Design. Image © Kyungsub Shin

13. Hankook Technoplex / Foster + Partners

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 16 of 31
Hankook Technoplex / Foster + Partners. Image © TIME OF BLUE

14. La Cucina / Myeongborang / Choon Choi Architects

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 3 of 31
La Cucina / Myeongborang / Choon Choi Architects. Image © Jaekyeong Kim

15. Pino Familia / Moon Hoon

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 29 of 31
Pino Familia / Moon Hoon. Image © Namgoong Sun

16. Dance of Light Installation / Naruse Inokuma Architects + a round architects

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 28 of 31
Dance of Light Installation / Naruse Inokuma Architects + a round architects. Image © Masao Nishikawa

17. Juun.J Flagship Store / WGNB

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 24 of 31
Juun.J Flagship Store / WGNB. Image © Yongjoon Choi

18. Dr. Jart+ Flagship Store / Betwin Space Design

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 4 of 31
Dr. Jart+ Flagship Store / Betwin Space Design. Image © Yongjoon Choi

19. HiCC Ent. Headquarter / LESS

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 31 of 31
HiCC Ent. Headquarter / LESS. Image Courtesy of LESS

20. Kolon One & Only Tower / Morphosis Architects

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 26 of 31
Kolon One & Only Tower / Morphosis Architects. Image © Jasmine Park

21. WAP Art Space / Davide Macullo Architects

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 19 of 31
WAP Art Space / Davide Macullo Architects. Image © Yousub Song - Studio Wonderful

22. M.C. Building / URCODE Architecture

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 20 of 31
M.C. Building / URCODE Architecture. Image © DISTINTO

23. Samsung Seocho / KPF

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 21 of 31
Samsung Seocho / KPF. Image © Jae Seong Lee

24. Seoul Coffee / LABOTORY

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 23 of 31
Seoul Coffee / LABOTORY. Image © Yongjoon Choi

25. Yuhantechnos HQ / MMKM associates

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 17 of 31
Yuhantechnos HQ / MMKM associates. Image © Hanul Lee

26. 925 Building / JHW IROJE architects&planners

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 18 of 31
925 Building / JHW IROJE architects&planners. Image © Youngkwan Kim

27. Atelier Chaeyeon / L'eau Design + Dongjin Kim

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 15 of 31
Atelier Chaeyeon / L'eau Design + Dongjin Kim. Image © Kyungsub Shin

28. Micro-Cosmos Soyul / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 22 of 31
Micro-Cosmos Soyul / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects. Image © KIM Jaekyung

29. SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 5 of 31
SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV. Image © Ossip van Duivenbode

30. XYZ Formula / WGNB

Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea - Image 27 of 31
XYZ Formula / WGNB. Image © Yongjoon Choi

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

