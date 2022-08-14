Seoul City Guide: 30 Projects to See in the Heart of South Korea

Save this picture! SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV. Image © Ossip van Duivenbode

The capital of South Korea, officially known as Seoul Special City, is the largest metropolis in the country. From modern skyscrapers, high-tech subways, and expressions of pop culture, to traditional temples, palaces, and pagodas, Seoul is a captivating melting pot of old and new that all are guaranteed to enjoy.

If you plan on visiting Seoul and taking in most of what the vibrant city has for locals and tourists alike, the following list features 30 unique projects for you to indulge in and explore, providing you with a starting point for your metropolitan travels.

Save this picture! Dongdaemun Design Plaza / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Virgile Simon Bertrand

Save this picture! Seoul New City Hall / IARC Architects. Image © Archframe

Save this picture! Lotte World Tower / Kohn Pedersen Fox. Image © CTBUH

Save this picture! MMCA Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art / Hyunjun Mihn + mp_art architects. Image © JongOh Kim

Save this picture! Ewha Womans University / Dominique Perrault Architecture. Image © André Morin

Save this picture! Saemoonan Church / Seoinn Design Group + Lee Eunseok. Image © Juneyoung Lim

Save this picture! Seoul Floating Islands / Haeahn Architecture & H Architecture. Image Courtesy of Haeahn Architecture

Save this picture! Kring Kumho Culture Complex / Unsangdong Architects. Image Courtesy of Unsangdong Architects

Save this picture! Su-o-jae in Eunpyeong / studio_GAON. Image © Youngchae Park

Save this picture! Shinhan EX:PACE / Atelier KI JUN KIM + Studio in Loco. Image © Joonhwan Yoon

Save this picture! Communique Headquarters / DaeWha Kang Design. Image © Kyungsub Shin

Save this picture! Hankook Technoplex / Foster + Partners. Image © TIME OF BLUE

Save this picture! La Cucina / Myeongborang / Choon Choi Architects. Image © Jaekyeong Kim

Save this picture! Pino Familia / Moon Hoon. Image © Namgoong Sun

Save this picture! Dance of Light Installation / Naruse Inokuma Architects + a round architects. Image © Masao Nishikawa

Save this picture! Juun.J Flagship Store / WGNB. Image © Yongjoon Choi

Save this picture! Dr. Jart+ Flagship Store / Betwin Space Design. Image © Yongjoon Choi

Save this picture! HiCC Ent. Headquarter / LESS. Image Courtesy of LESS

Save this picture! Kolon One & Only Tower / Morphosis Architects. Image © Jasmine Park

Save this picture! WAP Art Space / Davide Macullo Architects. Image © Yousub Song - Studio Wonderful

Save this picture! Samsung Seocho / KPF. Image © Jae Seong Lee

Save this picture! Seoul Coffee / LABOTORY. Image © Yongjoon Choi

Save this picture! Yuhantechnos HQ / MMKM associates. Image © Hanul Lee

Save this picture! 925 Building / JHW IROJE architects&planners. Image © Youngkwan Kim

Save this picture! Atelier Chaeyeon / L'eau Design + Dongjin Kim. Image © Kyungsub Shin

Save this picture! Micro-Cosmos Soyul / Kim Seunghoy (Seoul National University) + KYWC Architects. Image © KIM Jaekyung

Save this picture! SEOULLO Skygarden / MVRDV. Image © Ossip van Duivenbode

Save this picture! XYZ Formula / WGNB. Image © Yongjoon Choi

