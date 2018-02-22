World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. L'eau Design
  6. 2015
  7. Atelier Chaeyeon / L'eau Design + Dongjin Kim

Atelier Chaeyeon / L'eau Design + Dongjin Kim

  • 22:00 - 22 February, 2018
Atelier Chaeyeon / L'eau Design + Dongjin Kim
Atelier Chaeyeon / L'eau Design + Dongjin Kim, © Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

  • Design Team

    Sanghak Lee, Ikhyeon Joo, Jihye Yoon, Jeongyeol Kwon

  • Construction

    Reinforced concrete

  • Exterior Finishing

    Exposed concrete, Bangkirai

  • Use

    Neighborhood Facility

  • Site Area

    212.5 m2

  • Building Area

    126.27 m2

  • Building to Land Ratio

    59.42%

  • Floors

    B1, 4F
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment estate market which seemed not to be withered is cooling now. As the imprudent house-poor, who borrows the money to buy a house even if the interest rate is low, disappears, the fever of becoming to farming for a moment with the longing for the life in a country house is passing like a wind. And as changing the interest to the investment of the profitable real estate, the interest about a leasing profitable building of neighbourhood living facilities with an integration of a habitation house is increasing.

© Kyungsub Shin
Section
Section
© Kyungsub Shin

Increasingly, small buildings in the city will become a new type of architecture, which involve workplaces, living spaces, and practical daily lives in combination with a probability. The culture of the apartment, which frames a lifestyle uniformly and constraints spaces into the boxes fragmentarily such simply as a room, living room, and kitchen, is eventually confronted with a limitation in the changeable modern situation. Now, in order to create an architecture as a Scenery where its own life pattern is drawn, architects are required to play a role in planning and consulting about an individual life.

© Kyungsub Shin

The architectural structure, which draws a unique pattern having a private preference and responds to the evolving needs of the times, starts from the desire that bears the possibility of emerging diverse events and the potential of creating a new story constantly like an unrealistic fictional world. When the scenery that comes from the deep inside is realized as an independent stage in a space, this architecture will become the place where a flexible program is operating by itself.

© Kyungsub Shin
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Residential Architecture Housing Apartments South Korea
Cite: "Atelier Chaeyeon / L'eau Design + Dongjin Kim" 22 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889413/atelier-chaeyeon-leau-design-plus-dongjin-kim/> ISSN 0719-8884

