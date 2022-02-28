Terraces in Argentina: 10 Examples in Residential Buildings

Save this picture! Edificio Commodore / Planta. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Over the last couple of years, terraces have become an important part of urban life, acting as a refuge, a space for enjoyment and gathering, for contemplation or as an outdoor workspace. As a result of periods of confinement around the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, these outdoor spaces where people can exercise, connect with nature, study or work, have become particularly popular with those living in large cities.

Save this picture! Edificio la vecindad plaza Mafalda / Adamo Faiden. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Whether delimited by walls or railings of different materials, terraces are characterised by being open spaces whose dimensions generally exceed those of balconies. Dating back to Ancient Egypt and the coastal areas of the Mediterranean Sea, they represent transitional spaces between the indoors and the outdoors and, regardless of the height at which they are located, they constitute an additional space in the home that can be for shared or private use.

Save this picture! Edificio Donado 2325 / Estudio NDG + Lautaro Malnatti

In various cities around the world, proposals and interventions have been developed with the aim of providing new spaces for coexistence to help combat the housing crisis. To cite one example, MVRDV developed a catalogue for repurposing rooftops in the city of Rotterdam, applying different uses ranging from sports facilities, community workshops and event spaces to green surfaces that enhance urban biodiversity. Here is a selection of ten terraces that are part of residential buildings in Argentina and offer great views of the city and the surrounding nature:

Year: 2021

Location: San Martín, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! Edificio de viviendas YPY 1731 / Arqtipo + Paola Castelnuovo

Save this picture! Edificio de viviendas YPY 1731 / Arqtipo + Paola Castelnuovo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Year: 2020

Location: Castelar, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! Edificio BTE 05 / Bustamante Arq

Save this picture! Edificio BTE 05 / Bustamante Arq. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Year: 2020

Location: Villa Devoto, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! Viviendas en Av Lincoln / bakro

Save this picture! Viviendas en Av Lincoln / bakro. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Year: 2020

Location: Villa Allende, Córdoba, Argentina

Save this picture! Edificio La Inesita / Andrés Alonso Arquitecto. Image

Save this picture! Edificio La Inesita / Andrés Alonso Arquitecto. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Year: 2020

Location: Lomas de Zamora, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! Edificio Azara 891 / Centro Cero + Pablo Pugliese

Save this picture! Edificio Azara 891 / Centro Cero + Pablo Pugliese. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Year: 2019

Location: Nuñez, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! Edificio Commodore / Planta. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Save this picture! Edificio Commodore / Planta. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Year: 2019

Location: Villa Urquiza, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! Edificio Urban Style 2 / F2M Arquitectos

Save this picture! Edificio Urban Style 2 / F2M Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Year: 2019

Location: Córdoba, Argentina

Save this picture! Edificio Casa 40 / Quaranta & Coraglio Arquitectos

Save this picture! Edificio Casa 40 / Quaranta & Coraglio Arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Year: 2019

Location: Mendoza, Argentina

Save this picture! Edificio DCA / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + P. arquitectura I Paula Sanchez Abraham I

Save this picture! Edificio DCA / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + P. arquitectura I Paula Sanchez Abraham I. Image © Luis Abba

Year: 2018

Location: Florida, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! Edificio Laprida 2438 / Estudio Florida. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Save this picture! Edificio Laprida 2438 / Estudio Florida. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

