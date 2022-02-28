We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Terraces in Argentina: 10 Examples in Residential Buildings

Terraces in Argentina: 10 Examples in Residential Buildings

Save this article
Terraces in Argentina: 10 Examples in Residential Buildings

Over the last couple of years, terraces have become an important part of urban life, acting as a refuge, a space for enjoyment and gathering, for contemplation or as an outdoor workspace. As a result of periods of confinement around the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, these outdoor spaces where people can exercise, connect with nature, study or work, have become particularly popular with those living in large cities.

Save this picture!
Edificio la vecindad plaza Mafalda / Adamo Faiden. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Edificio la vecindad plaza Mafalda / Adamo Faiden. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Whether delimited by walls or railings of different materials, terraces are characterised by being open spaces whose dimensions generally exceed those of balconies. Dating back to Ancient Egypt and the coastal areas of the Mediterranean Sea, they represent transitional spaces between the indoors and the outdoors and, regardless of the height at which they are located, they constitute an additional space in the home that can be for shared or private use.

Save this picture!
Edificio Donado 2325 / Estudio NDG + Lautaro Malnatti
Edificio Donado 2325 / Estudio NDG + Lautaro Malnatti

In various cities around the world, proposals and interventions have been developed with the aim of providing new spaces for coexistence to help combat the housing crisis. To cite one example, MVRDV developed a catalogue for repurposing rooftops in the city of Rotterdam, applying different uses ranging from sports facilities, community workshops and event spaces to green surfaces that enhance urban biodiversity. Here is a selection of ten terraces that are part of residential buildings in Argentina and offer great views of the city and the surrounding nature:

Residential Building YPY 1731 / Arqtipo + Paola Castelnuovo

  • Year: 2021
  • Location: San Martín, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture!
Edificio de viviendas YPY 1731 / Arqtipo + Paola Castelnuovo
Edificio de viviendas YPY 1731 / Arqtipo + Paola Castelnuovo
Save this picture!
Edificio de viviendas YPY 1731 / Arqtipo + Paola Castelnuovo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Edificio de viviendas YPY 1731 / Arqtipo + Paola Castelnuovo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Building BTE 05 / Bustamante Arq

  • Year: 2020
  • Location: Castelar, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture!
Edificio BTE 05 / Bustamante Arq
Edificio BTE 05 / Bustamante Arq
Save this picture!
Edificio BTE 05 / Bustamante Arq. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Edificio BTE 05 / Bustamante Arq. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Households in Lincoln Avenue / bakro

  • Year: 2020
  • Location: Villa Devoto, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture!
Viviendas en Av Lincoln / bakro
Viviendas en Av Lincoln / bakro
Save this picture!
Viviendas en Av Lincoln / bakro. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Viviendas en Av Lincoln / bakro. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

La Inesita Building / Andrés Alonso Arquitecto

  • Year: 2020
  • Location: Villa Allende, Córdoba, Argentina

Save this picture!
Edificio La Inesita / Andrés Alonso Arquitecto. Image
Edificio La Inesita / Andrés Alonso Arquitecto. Image
Save this picture!
Edificio La Inesita / Andrés Alonso Arquitecto. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Edificio La Inesita / Andrés Alonso Arquitecto. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Azara Building 891 / Centro Cero + Pablo Pugliese

  • Year: 2020
  • Location: Lomas de Zamora, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture!
Edificio Azara 891 / Centro Cero + Pablo Pugliese
Edificio Azara 891 / Centro Cero + Pablo Pugliese
Save this picture!
Edificio Azara 891 / Centro Cero + Pablo Pugliese. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Edificio Azara 891 / Centro Cero + Pablo Pugliese. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Commodore Building / Planta

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Nuñez, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture!
Edificio Commodore / Planta. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Edificio Commodore / Planta. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Edificio Commodore / Planta. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Edificio Commodore / Planta. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Urban Style Building 2 / F2M Arquitectos

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Villa Urquiza, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture!
Edificio Urban Style 2 / F2M Arquitectos
Edificio Urban Style 2 / F2M Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Edificio Urban Style 2 / F2M Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Edificio Urban Style 2 / F2M Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

House 40 Building / Quaranta & Coraglio Arquitectos

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Córdoba, Argentina

Save this picture!
Edificio Casa 40 / Quaranta & Coraglio Arquitectos
Edificio Casa 40 / Quaranta & Coraglio Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Edificio Casa 40 / Quaranta & Coraglio Arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Edificio Casa 40 / Quaranta & Coraglio Arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

DCA Building / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + P. arquitectura I Paula Sanchez Abraham I

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Mendoza, Argentina

Save this picture!
Edificio DCA / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + P. arquitectura I Paula Sanchez Abraham I
Edificio DCA / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + P. arquitectura I Paula Sanchez Abraham I
Save this picture!
Edificio DCA / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + P. arquitectura I Paula Sanchez Abraham I. Image © Luis Abba
Edificio DCA / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + P. arquitectura I Paula Sanchez Abraham I. Image © Luis Abba

Laprida Building 2438 / Estudio Florida

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Florida, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture!
Edificio Laprida 2438 / Estudio Florida. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Edificio Laprida 2438 / Estudio Florida. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
Edificio Laprida 2438 / Estudio Florida. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Edificio Laprida 2438 / Estudio Florida. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Check out more residential projects or read our articles, interviews and news related to Terraces, Indoor Patios and Landscaping.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Terraces in Argentina: 10 Examples in Residential Buildings" [Terrazas en Argentina: 10 ejemplos en edificios de viviendas ] 28 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977465/terraces-in-argentina-10-examples-in-residential-buildings> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream