World Architecture Festival 2021 Reveals Its Winners

World Architecture Festival has revealed the winners for this year’s categories, highlighting buildings and landscapes completed across the world between 2019 and 2021. Chosen from almost 500 shortlisted projects from 62 countries, the winning projects showcase exemplary contributions to the built environment reflecting this edition’s theme: ‘Resetting the City: Greening, Health and Urbanism’. In addition to the completed buildings categories, the annual award also announced Copenhill, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, as the 2021 World Building, while SLA was awarded Landscape of the Year for its design of Al Fay Park.

Spread across 20 categories of completed buildings and landscapes, the winning projects include a capsule hotel in China, a tennis arena in Australia, a train station in the United States, or a waterfront revitalization project in Russia. BIG, Zaha Hadid Architects, Grimshaw, 3XN or SOM are just some of the architectural practice’s whose recently completed projects received distinctions within the World Architecture Festival.

The 2021 World Architecture Festival winners are as follows:

Civic and Community: Kirkkonummi Library / JKMM Architects

Save this picture! CIVIC & COMMUNITY - Kirkkonummi Library by JKMM Architects © Marc Goodwin

Culture: Phoenix Central Park / Durbach Block Jaggers, John Wardle Architects

Save this picture! CULTURE - Pheonix Central Park © Martin Mischkulnig

Display: Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020 /Grimshaw

Save this picture! DISPLAY - Terra the Sustainability Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020 by Grimshaw © Philip Handforth

Health: Rigshospitalet Hospital North Wing / Link Arkitektur and 3XN with Nickl & Partner and Kristine Jensens Tegnestue

Save this picture! HEALTH - North Wing, Rigshospitalet, Copehagen © Nacasa & Partners

Higher Education and Research: Scion Innovation Hub / RTA Studio + Irving Smith

Save this picture! HIGHER EDUCATION & RESEARCH - Scion Innovation Hub © Patrick Reynolds

Hotel and Leisure: RAAS Chhatrasagar Hotel / Studio Lotus

Save this picture! HOTEL & LEISURE - RAAS CHHATRASAGAR © Andre J. Fanthome and Avesh Gaur

House & Villa (Rural/ Nature): Coopworth / FMD Architects

Save this picture! HOUSE & VILLA (Rural_Nature) - Coopworth by FMD Architects © Diana Snape

House & Villa (Urban/ Suburban): Sky House / MIA Design Studio

Save this picture! HOUSE & VILLA (Urban_Suburban) - SKY HOUSE © Triệu Chiến

Housing: Holme Apartments / John Wardle Architects

Save this picture! HOUSING - Holme Apartments © Sean Fennessy

Mixed-Use: The Post Building / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture! MIXED USE - The Post Building © Timothy Soar

New and Old: Capsule hostel and bookstore in village Qinglongwu / Atelier tao+c

Save this picture! NEW AND OLD - Capsule hostel and bookstore in village qinglongwu, Atelier tao+c

Office: OLDERFLEET / Grimshaw

Save this picture! OFFICE - OLDERFLEET © Tim Griffith & Nicole England

Production, Energy and Recycling: Copenhill /BIG

Save this picture! PRODUCTION, ENERGY & RECYCLING - Coppenhill _ Amager Bakke © Rasmus Hjortshoj

Religion: Niijima Chapel / Tezuka Architects

Save this picture! RELIGION - Niijima Chapel by Tezuka Architects © FOTOTECA - KIDA KATSHUHISHA

School: Fortitude Valley State Secondary College / Cox Architecture and ThomsonAdsett

Save this picture! SCHOOL - Fortitude Valley State Secondary College © Christopher Frederick Jones

Shopping: New Alley – Old Story / Shanghai Urban Architecture Design Co Ltd

Save this picture! SHOPPING - New Alley - Old Story © Shanghai Urban Architecture Co Ltd

Sport: Ken Rosewall Arena Redevelopment / Cox Architecture

Save this picture! SPORT - Ken Rosewall Arena Development © Peter Clark

Transport: Moynihan Train Hall / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Save this picture! © Lucas Blair Simpson. ImageTRANSPORT - Moynihan Train Hall, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Landscape – Nature Context:

Sanya Mangrove Park / Turenscape

Save this picture! NATURE CONTEXT - Deep Form of Designed Nature - Sanya Mangrove Paark © Turenscape jpg

Suining South Riverfront Park / ECOLAND Planning and Design Corp.,, Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute CO.LTD.

Save this picture! NATURE CONTEXT - From a Concrete Riverbank to a Vibrant Riverfront Park - Suining South Riverfront park © Arch-Exist Photography

Path of the Forest, Roques Blanques Park Cemetery / BATLLE, ROIG ARQUITECTURA SLP

Save this picture! NATURE CONTEXT - Path of a Forest, Roquest Blanques Park Cemetry © Jordi Surroca

Koper Central Park / ENOTA d.o.o.



Save this picture! NATURE CONTEXT - Koper Central Park © Miran Kambič

Landscape – Urban Context:

Revitalizing Kazan's Prime Waterfront / Turenscape

Save this picture! URBAN CONTEXT -Revitalizing Kazan's Prime Waterfront. by Turenscape © Turenscape

Impression of Railway / S.D. Atelier Design & Planning

Save this picture! URBAN CONTEXT - Impression of Railway by S.D. Atelier Design & Planning © S.D. Atelier Design & Planning

Al Hosn Masterplan / DCT + CEBRA Abu Dhabi

Save this picture! URBAN CONTEXT - Al Hosn Masterplan, DCT Abu Dhabi by DEPARTMENT FOR CULTURE & TOURISM, DCT Abu Dhabi ©

Xuhui Runway Park / Sasaki

Save this picture! URBAN CONTEXT - Xuhui Runway Park by Sasaki © Insaw Photography

Niederhafen River Promenade / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! URBAN CONTEXT - Niederhafen River Promenade by Zaha Hadid Architects © Piet Niemann

Al Fay Park / SLA Architects