World
  World Architecture Festival 2021 Reveals Its Winners

World Architecture Festival 2021 Reveals Its Winners

World Architecture Festival 2021 Reveals Its Winners

World Architecture Festival has revealed the winners for this year’s categories, highlighting buildings and landscapes completed across the world between 2019 and 2021. Chosen from almost 500 shortlisted projects from 62 countries, the winning projects showcase exemplary contributions to the built environment reflecting this edition’s theme: ‘Resetting the City: Greening, Health and Urbanism’. In addition to the completed buildings categories, the annual award also announced Copenhill, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, as the 2021 World Building, while SLA was awarded Landscape of the Year for its design of Al Fay Park.

MIXED USE - The Post Building © Timothy Soar URBAN CONTEXT - Niederhafen River Promenade by Zaha Hadid Architects © Piet Niemann DISPLAY - Terra the Sustainability Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020 by Grimshaw © Philip Handforth RELIGION - Niijima Chapel by Tezuka Architects © FOTOTECA - KIDA KATSHUHISHA + 30

Spread across 20 categories of completed buildings and landscapes, the winning projects include a capsule hotel in China, a tennis arena in Australia, a train station in the United States, or a waterfront revitalization project in Russia. BIG, Zaha Hadid Architects, Grimshaw, 3XN or SOM are just some of the architectural practice’s whose recently completed projects received distinctions within the World Architecture Festival.

The 2021 World Architecture Festival winners are as follows:

Civic and Community: Kirkkonummi Library / JKMM Architects

CIVIC & COMMUNITY - Kirkkonummi Library by JKMM Architects © Marc Goodwin
Culture: Phoenix Central Park / Durbach Block Jaggers, John Wardle Architects

CULTURE - Pheonix Central Park © Martin Mischkulnig
Display: Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020 /Grimshaw

DISPLAY - Terra the Sustainability Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020 by Grimshaw © Philip Handforth
Health: Rigshospitalet Hospital North Wing / Link Arkitektur and 3XN with Nickl & Partner and Kristine Jensens Tegnestue

HEALTH - North Wing, Rigshospitalet, Copehagen © Nacasa & Partners
Higher Education and Research: Scion Innovation Hub / RTA Studio + Irving Smith

HIGHER EDUCATION & RESEARCH - Scion Innovation Hub © Patrick Reynolds
Hotel and Leisure: RAAS Chhatrasagar Hotel / Studio Lotus

HOTEL & LEISURE - RAAS CHHATRASAGAR © Andre J. Fanthome and Avesh Gaur
House & Villa (Rural/ Nature): Coopworth / FMD Architects

HOUSE & VILLA (Rural_Nature) - Coopworth by FMD Architects © Diana Snape
House & Villa (Urban/ Suburban): Sky House / MIA Design Studio

HOUSE & VILLA (Urban_Suburban) - SKY HOUSE © Triệu Chiến
Housing: Holme Apartments / John Wardle Architects

HOUSING - Holme Apartments © Sean Fennessy
Mixed-Use: The Post Building / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

MIXED USE - The Post Building © Timothy Soar
New and Old: Capsule hostel and bookstore in village Qinglongwu / Atelier tao+c

NEW AND OLD - Capsule hostel and bookstore in village qinglongwu, Atelier tao+c
Office: OLDERFLEET / Grimshaw

OFFICE - OLDERFLEET © Tim Griffith & Nicole England
Production, Energy and Recycling: Copenhill /BIG

PRODUCTION, ENERGY & RECYCLING - Coppenhill _ Amager Bakke © Rasmus Hjortshoj
Religion: Niijima Chapel / Tezuka Architects

RELIGION - Niijima Chapel by Tezuka Architects © FOTOTECA - KIDA KATSHUHISHA
School: Fortitude Valley State Secondary College / Cox Architecture and ThomsonAdsett

SCHOOL - Fortitude Valley State Secondary College © Christopher Frederick Jones
Shopping: New Alley – Old Story / Shanghai Urban Architecture Design Co Ltd

SHOPPING - New Alley - Old Story © Shanghai Urban Architecture Co Ltd
Sport: Ken Rosewall Arena Redevelopment / Cox Architecture

SPORT - Ken Rosewall Arena Development © Peter Clark
Transport: Moynihan Train Hall / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

© Lucas Blair Simpson. ImageTRANSPORT - Moynihan Train Hall, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Landscape – Nature Context:

Sanya Mangrove Park / Turenscape

NATURE CONTEXT - Deep Form of Designed Nature - Sanya Mangrove Paark © Turenscape jpg
Suining South Riverfront Park / ECOLAND Planning and Design Corp.,, Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute CO.LTD.

NATURE CONTEXT - From a Concrete Riverbank to a Vibrant Riverfront Park - Suining South Riverfront park © Arch-Exist Photography
Path of the Forest, Roques Blanques Park Cemetery / BATLLE,  ROIG ARQUITECTURA SLP

NATURE CONTEXT - Path of a Forest, Roquest Blanques Park Cemetry © Jordi Surroca
Koper Central Park / ENOTA d.o.o.

NATURE CONTEXT - Koper Central Park © Miran Kambič
Landscape – Urban Context:

Revitalizing Kazan's Prime Waterfront / Turenscape

URBAN CONTEXT -Revitalizing Kazan's Prime Waterfront. by Turenscape © Turenscape
Impression of Railway / S.D. Atelier Design & Planning

URBAN CONTEXT - Impression of Railway by S.D. Atelier Design & Planning © S.D. Atelier Design & Planning
Al Hosn Masterplan / DCT +  CEBRA Abu Dhabi

URBAN CONTEXT - Al Hosn Masterplan, DCT Abu Dhabi by DEPARTMENT FOR CULTURE & TOURISM, DCT Abu Dhabi ©
Xuhui Runway Park / Sasaki

URBAN CONTEXT - Xuhui Runway Park by Sasaki © Insaw Photography
Niederhafen River Promenade / Zaha Hadid Architects

URBAN CONTEXT - Niederhafen River Promenade by Zaha Hadid Architects © Piet Niemann
Al Fay Park / SLA Architects

URBAN CONTEXT - Al Fay Park by SLA Architects © Philip Handforth
NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "World Architecture Festival 2021 Reveals Its Winners" 07 Dec 2021. ArchDaily.

