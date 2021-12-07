World Architecture Festival 2021 Reveals Its Winners

World Architecture Festival has revealed the winners for this year’s categories, highlighting buildings and landscapes completed across the world between 2019 and 2021. Chosen from almost 500 shortlisted projects from 62 countries, the winning projects showcase exemplary contributions to the built environment reflecting this edition’s theme: ‘Resetting the City: Greening, Health and Urbanism’. In addition to the completed buildings categories, the annual award also announced Copenhill, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, as the 2021 World Building, while SLA was awarded Landscape of the Year for its design of Al Fay Park.
Spread across 20 categories of completed buildings and landscapes, the winning projects include a capsule hotel in China, a tennis arena in Australia, a train station in the United States, or a waterfront revitalization project in Russia. BIG, Zaha Hadid Architects, Grimshaw, 3XN or SOM are just some of the architectural practice’s whose recently completed projects received distinctions within the World Architecture Festival.
The 2021 World Architecture Festival winners are as follows:
Civic and Community: Kirkkonummi Library / JKMM Architects
Culture: Phoenix Central Park / Durbach Block Jaggers, John Wardle Architects
Display: Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020 /Grimshaw
Health: Rigshospitalet Hospital North Wing / Link Arkitektur and 3XN with Nickl & Partner and Kristine Jensens Tegnestue
Higher Education and Research: Scion Innovation Hub / RTA Studio + Irving Smith
Hotel and Leisure: RAAS Chhatrasagar Hotel / Studio Lotus
House & Villa (Rural/ Nature): Coopworth / FMD Architects
House & Villa (Urban/ Suburban): Sky House / MIA Design Studio
Housing: Holme Apartments / John Wardle Architects
Mixed-Use: The Post Building / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
New and Old: Capsule hostel and bookstore in village Qinglongwu / Atelier tao+c
Office: OLDERFLEET / Grimshaw
Production, Energy and Recycling: Copenhill /BIG
Religion: Niijima Chapel / Tezuka Architects
School: Fortitude Valley State Secondary College / Cox Architecture and ThomsonAdsett
Shopping: New Alley – Old Story / Shanghai Urban Architecture Design Co Ltd
Sport: Ken Rosewall Arena Redevelopment / Cox Architecture
Transport: Moynihan Train Hall / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Landscape – Nature Context:
Sanya Mangrove Park / Turenscape
Suining South Riverfront Park / ECOLAND Planning and Design Corp.,, Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute CO.LTD.
Path of the Forest, Roques Blanques Park Cemetery / BATLLE, ROIG ARQUITECTURA SLP
Koper Central Park / ENOTA d.o.o.
Landscape – Urban Context:
Revitalizing Kazan's Prime Waterfront / Turenscape
Impression of Railway / S.D. Atelier Design & Planning
Al Hosn Masterplan / DCT + CEBRA Abu Dhabi
Xuhui Runway Park / Sasaki
Niederhafen River Promenade / Zaha Hadid Architects
Al Fay Park / SLA Architects