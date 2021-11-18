We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. New Zealand
  5. Scion Innovation Hub / RTA Studio + Irving Smith Architects

Scion Innovation Hub / RTA Studio + Irving Smith Architects

© Patrick Reynolds© Patrick Reynolds© Patrick Reynolds© Patrick Reynolds+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Offices Interiors
Rotorua, New Zealand
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a reinvention of the Rotorua headquarters of Scion, a Crown Research Institute that specializes in technology development for the forestry industry. Aptly located on the edge of the redwood forest in Whakarewarewa Forest Park, the project brings the workforce, previously siloed in smaller buildings dotted around the campus, into a central innovation hub while creating a new campus arrival point to strengthen the public interface for Scion.

© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor

Named after Tuteata, an ancestor of the three local subtribes ‘Te Whare Nui o Tuteata’ is a cutting-edge showcase for engineered timber not only in terms of the aesthetic but what it contributes to a carbon-zero future. A trio of ‘peaks’ in gluelam timber, representative of the three hapu in the region, stand proud and tall at the entrance.

© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds
Diagram 01
Diagram 01
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds
Diagram 02
Diagram 02

Visitors pass beneath these portals to a triple-height atrium where a curated exhibition of wood-fiber technology and a café welcomes the public. Immediately present is the structural diagrid which rises three storeys to form the skeleton of the building. These structural elements are made of high-performing Laminated Veneer Lumber and feature dovetail node joints that slot and glue together in an expression of craftsmanship. Looking upward from the atrium, the levels above provide the more private, acoustically considered open-plan office and collaboration spaces.

© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

As assessed using the Etool system, the Scion Innovation Hub achieves embodied carbon zero at the time of completion. Furthermore, to measure all of life and end of life carbon, the new building was assessed to achieve the 2030 target set by the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) of 500kg of carbon/ msq. By using engineered products made from sustainably grown pine and putting more thought into the operational characteristics of a building, the building significantly contributes to New Zealand’s carbon-zero future to leave a much lighter footprint on the land. 

© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Rotorua, New Zealand

About this office
RTA Studio
Office
Irving Smith Architects
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

