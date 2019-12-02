World
Sky House / MIA Design Studio

Sky House / MIA Design Studio
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

© Oki Hiroyuki © Trieu Chien © Trieu Chien © Trieu Chien + 50

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses  · 
An Phu, Vietnam

  • Lead Architect

    Nguyen Hoang Manh

  • Architecture Concept Design

    Truong Nguyen Quoc Trung, Nguyen Tan Phat

  • Interior Design

    Le Vu Hai Trieu

  • Technical Design

    Bui Hoang Bao, Nguyen Quang Duy

  • Structural Design Consultant

    AVDH

  • M&E Design Consultant

    Boydens Engineering Vietnam
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. Saigon is a metropolitan city of Vietnam with the highest density of construction, vehicles andpopulation.With that, followed the blooming of urban infrastructure and traffic congestion. On the other hand, it causes the lack of green spaces, where people can seek tranquility and sit in harmony with nature to release stress.

© Oki Hiroyuki
© Oki Hiroyuki

Being a part of this context, the construction of Sky House takes place in the middles of numerous skyscrapers built close together, which brings the feeling that Sky House is located at the floor of a valley. This presents difficulties in creating an "open" and "airy" project.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

In combination with our desire is the personality of the homeowner who loves to enjoy inner-peace and calmness. Therefore, the design team has determined a clear visual for the architectural plan, which is to promote the deep vertical and horizontal connection between human and human as well as between human and nature in this house.

© Oki Hiroyuki
© Oki Hiroyuki
Section BB
Section BB
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

The solution is to create links between the spaces so that natural elements can be inserted and carried through every corner of the living space. Without interference to the land or intention to used up areas for unnecessary rooms, we divide the house in half. The first half is devoted to the sun, wind, water and treesor simply empty spaces, the other half is presented for family activities with minimal utilities.

© Oki Hiroyuki
© Oki Hiroyuki

Architecture is a living body. As an alternative to the common approach of opening of the four sides, we create a vertical connection between the house and the sky. This approach has allowed the house to receive nature indirectly and from there we can feel the changes in weather and daylight hours. At this time, architecture is no longer dependent on the surrounding context but has created its immanent landscape.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

The connection between humans and natures has been expressed in many ways while increasing vertical connections between usable spaces through the gaps. These gaps now become the main subject of the house, where parents and children can see each other from every corner. This is how architecture can heal people’s soul by harmonizing with nature. "If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere", said Vincent van Gogh.

© Oki Hiroyuki
© Oki Hiroyuki

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Sky House / MIA Design Studio" 02 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929401/sky-house-mia-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

