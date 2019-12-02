Sky House / MIA Design Studio

+ 50

Lead Architect Nguyen Hoang Manh

Architecture Concept Design Truong Nguyen Quoc Trung, Nguyen Tan Phat

Interior Design Le Vu Hai Trieu

Technical Design Bui Hoang Bao, Nguyen Quang Duy

Structural Design Consultant AVDH

M&E Design Consultant Boydens Engineering Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Saigon is a metropolitan city of Vietnam with the highest density of construction, vehicles andpopulation.With that, followed the blooming of urban infrastructure and traffic congestion. On the other hand, it causes the lack of green spaces, where people can seek tranquility and sit in harmony with nature to release stress.

Being a part of this context, the construction of Sky House takes place in the middles of numerous skyscrapers built close together, which brings the feeling that Sky House is located at the floor of a valley. This presents difficulties in creating an "open" and "airy" project.

In combination with our desire is the personality of the homeowner who loves to enjoy inner-peace and calmness. Therefore, the design team has determined a clear visual for the architectural plan, which is to promote the deep vertical and horizontal connection between human and human as well as between human and nature in this house.

The solution is to create links between the spaces so that natural elements can be inserted and carried through every corner of the living space. Without interference to the land or intention to used up areas for unnecessary rooms, we divide the house in half. The first half is devoted to the sun, wind, water and treesor simply empty spaces, the other half is presented for family activities with minimal utilities.

Architecture is a living body. As an alternative to the common approach of opening of the four sides, we create a vertical connection between the house and the sky. This approach has allowed the house to receive nature indirectly and from there we can feel the changes in weather and daylight hours. At this time, architecture is no longer dependent on the surrounding context but has created its immanent landscape.

The connection between humans and natures has been expressed in many ways while increasing vertical connections between usable spaces through the gaps. These gaps now become the main subject of the house, where parents and children can see each other from every corner. This is how architecture can heal people’s soul by harmonizing with nature. "If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere", said Vincent van Gogh.