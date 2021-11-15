Parks and Squares: 20 Public Space Designs
Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG. Photo: © Rasmus Hjortshøj
Designing a public space means contemplating the aspects of everyday life in the city. Creating places for gatherings, conflicts, demonstrations, relaxation, and enjoyment. These spaces can be used in many different ways, depending on who interacts with them, and one of the main roles of those who design them is to expand these possibilities and sensations. Including plants, benches, sports facilities, spaces for culture, arts, and performances, conservation areas, or any other element that stands out, is essential to improve the quality of life of the citizens who enjoy these squares and parks.
We have selected twenty projects of different scales, ranging from large squares to small interventions, demonstrating that a good design is fundamental to achieving vibrant and dynamic spaces regardless of the size.
Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG. Photo: © Rasmus Hjortshøj Diagram - Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG. Photo: © Rasmus Hjortshøj Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio. Photo: © Timothy Schenck Plan (spring) - Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio. Photo: © Timothy Schenck Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura). Photo: © Gonzalo Ballester Rosique Plan - Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura) Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura). Photo: © Gonzalo Ballester Rosique Tenri Station Plaza CoFuFun / nendo. Photo: © Takumi Ota Sketch - Tenri Station Plaza CoFuFun / nendo Tenri Station Plaza CoFuFun / nendo. Photo: © Daichi Ano White Upland Installation / Wutopia Lab. Photo: © CreatAR Images White Upland Installation / Wutopia Lab. Photo: © CreatAR Images Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design. Photo: © Casey Dunn Diagram - Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design. Photo: © Casey Dunn Veranda in Shanghai / ppas + tf Architecture Office. Photo: © SHEN-PHOTO Sections and elevations - Veranda in Shanghai / ppas + tf Architecture Office Veranda in Shanghai / ppas + tf Architecture Office. Photo: © SHEN-PHOTO Urban Redevelopment of Marechal Deodoro Square / Sotero Arquitetos. Photo: © Tarso Figueira Plan - Urban Redevelopment of Marechal Deodoro Square / Sotero Arquitetos Urban Redevelopment of Marechal Deodoro Square / Sotero Arquitetos. Photo: © Tarso Figueira School La Pau Square / Leku Studio. Photo: © DEL RIO BANI Isometric Projection - School La Pau Square / Leku Studio School La Pau Square / Leku Studio. Photo: © DEL RIO BANI Bus Terminal and Urban Renovation in São Luís / Natureza Urbana. Photo: © Meireles Junior Plan - Bus Terminal and Urban Renovation in São Luís / Natureza Urbana Bus Terminal and Urban Renovation in São Luís / Natureza Urbana. Photo: © Meireles Junior Requalificação urbana do largo da Igreja / Paulo Vieitas + Alexandre Picanço. Photo: © Paulo Prata Plan - Requalificação urbana do largo da Igreja / Paulo Vieitas + Alexandre Picanço Requalificação urbana do largo da Igreja / Paulo Vieitas + Alexandre Picanço. Photo: © Paulo Prata ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design. Photo: © Rafael Motta Sketch - ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design. Photo: © Rafael Motta Rodda Lane Intervention / Sibling Architecture. Photo: © Peter Bennetts Plan - Rodda Lane Intervention / Sibling Architecture Rodda Lane Intervention / Sibling Architecture. Photo: © Peter Bennetts Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark. Photo: © Mikel Ibarluzea Exploded Axonometric - Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark. Photo: © Mikel Ibarluzea Songzhuang Micro Community Park / Crossboundaries. Photo: © Yu Bai Axonometric Projection - Songzhuang Micro Community Park / Crossboundaries Songzhuang Micro Community Park / Crossboundaries. Photo: © Yu Bai Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos. Photo: © David Zarzoso Plan - Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos. Photo: © David Zarzoso Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström. Photo: © Clément Morin Section - Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström. Photo: © Clément Morin Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates. Photo: Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates Plan - Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates. Photo: Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos. Photo: © César Béjar Studio Plan - Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos. Photo: © César Béjar Studio Minor Paradises / studiolibani + #civilarchitectureorg. Photo: Courtesy of Civil Architecture x studiolibani Diagram - Minor Paradises / studiolibani + #civilarchitectureorg Minor Paradises / studiolibani + #civilarchitectureorg. Photo: © Edmund Sumner