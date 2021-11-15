Parks and Squares: 20 Public Space Designs

Save this picture! Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG. Photo: © Rasmus Hjortshøj

Designing a public space means contemplating the aspects of everyday life in the city. Creating places for gatherings, conflicts, demonstrations, relaxation, and enjoyment. These spaces can be used in many different ways, depending on who interacts with them, and one of the main roles of those who design them is to expand these possibilities and sensations. Including plants, benches, sports facilities, spaces for culture, arts, and performances, conservation areas, or any other element that stands out, is essential to improve the quality of life of the citizens who enjoy these squares and parks.

We have selected twenty projects of different scales, ranging from large squares to small interventions, demonstrating that a good design is fundamental to achieving vibrant and dynamic spaces regardless of the size.

Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG. Photo: © Rasmus Hjortshøj

Diagram - Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG

Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG. Photo: © Rasmus Hjortshøj

Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio. Photo: © Timothy Schenck

Plan (spring) - Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio

Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio. Photo: © Timothy Schenck

Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura). Photo: © Gonzalo Ballester Rosique

Plan - Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura)

Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura). Photo: © Gonzalo Ballester Rosique

Tenri Station Plaza CoFuFun / nendo. Photo: © Takumi Ota

Sketch - Tenri Station Plaza CoFuFun / nendo

Tenri Station Plaza CoFuFun / nendo. Photo: © Daichi Ano

White Upland Installation / Wutopia Lab. Photo: © CreatAR Images

White Upland Installation / Wutopia Lab. Photo: © CreatAR Images

Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design. Photo: © Casey Dunn

Diagram - Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design

Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design. Photo: © Casey Dunn

Veranda in Shanghai / ppas + tf Architecture Office. Photo: © SHEN-PHOTO

Sections and elevations - Veranda in Shanghai / ppas + tf Architecture Office

Veranda in Shanghai / ppas + tf Architecture Office. Photo: © SHEN-PHOTO

Urban Redevelopment of Marechal Deodoro Square / Sotero Arquitetos. Photo: © Tarso Figueira

Plan - Urban Redevelopment of Marechal Deodoro Square / Sotero Arquitetos

Urban Redevelopment of Marechal Deodoro Square / Sotero Arquitetos. Photo: © Tarso Figueira

School La Pau Square / Leku Studio. Photo: © DEL RIO BANI

Isometric Projection - School La Pau Square / Leku Studio

School La Pau Square / Leku Studio. Photo: © DEL RIO BANI

Bus Terminal and Urban Renovation in São Luís / Natureza Urbana. Photo: © Meireles Junior

Plan - Bus Terminal and Urban Renovation in São Luís / Natureza Urbana

Bus Terminal and Urban Renovation in São Luís / Natureza Urbana. Photo: © Meireles Junior

Requalificação urbana do largo da Igreja / Paulo Vieitas + Alexandre Picanço. Photo: © Paulo Prata

Plan - Requalificação urbana do largo da Igreja / Paulo Vieitas + Alexandre Picanço

Requalificação urbana do largo da Igreja / Paulo Vieitas + Alexandre Picanço. Photo: © Paulo Prata

ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design. Photo: © Rafael Motta

Sketch - ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design

ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design. Photo: © Rafael Motta

Rodda Lane Intervention / Sibling Architecture. Photo: © Peter Bennetts

Plan - Rodda Lane Intervention / Sibling Architecture

Rodda Lane Intervention / Sibling Architecture. Photo: © Peter Bennetts

Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark. Photo: © Mikel Ibarluzea

Exploded Axonometric - Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark

Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark. Photo: © Mikel Ibarluzea

Songzhuang Micro Community Park / Crossboundaries. Photo: © Yu Bai

Axonometric Projection - Songzhuang Micro Community Park / Crossboundaries

Songzhuang Micro Community Park / Crossboundaries. Photo: © Yu Bai

Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos. Photo: © David Zarzoso

Plan - Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos

Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos. Photo: © David Zarzoso

Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström. Photo: © Clément Morin

Section - Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström

Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström. Photo: © Clément Morin

Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates. Photo: Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates

Plan - Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates

Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates. Photo: Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates

Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos. Photo: © César Béjar Studio

Plan - Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos

Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos. Photo: © César Béjar Studio

Minor Paradises / studiolibani + #civilarchitectureorg. Photo: Courtesy of Civil Architecture x studiolibani