World
  Parks and Squares: 20 Public Space Designs

Parks and Squares: 20 Public Space Designs

Parks and Squares: 20 Public Space Designs
Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG. Photo: © Rasmus Hjortshøj
Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura). Photo: © Gonzalo Ballester RosiqueBus Terminal and Urban Renovation in São Luís / Natureza Urbana. Photo: © Meireles JuniorMinor Paradises / studiolibani + #civilarchitectureorg. Photo: Courtesy of Civil Architecture x studiolibaniRodda Lane Intervention / Sibling Architecture. Photo: © Peter Bennetts+ 60

Designing a public space means contemplating the aspects of everyday life in the city. Creating places for gatherings, conflicts, demonstrations, relaxation, and enjoyment. These spaces can be used in many different ways, depending on who interacts with them, and one of the main roles of those who design them is to expand these possibilities and sensations. Including plants, benches, sports facilities, spaces for culture, arts, and performances, conservation areas, or any other element that stands out, is essential to improve the quality of life of the citizens who enjoy these squares and parks.

We have selected twenty projects of different scales, ranging from large squares to small interventions, demonstrating that a good design is fundamental to achieving vibrant and dynamic spaces regardless of the size.

Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG

Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG. Photo: © Rasmus Hjortshøj
Diagram - Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG
Diagram - Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG
Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG. Photo: © Rasmus Hjortshøj
Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio

Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio. Photo: © Timothy Schenck
Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio. Photo: © Timothy Schenck
Plan (spring) - Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio
Plan (spring) - Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio
Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio. Photo: © Timothy Schenck
Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura)

Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura). Photo: © Gonzalo Ballester Rosique
Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura). Photo: © Gonzalo Ballester Rosique
Plan - Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura)
Plan - Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura)
Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura). Photo: © Gonzalo Ballester Rosique
Tenri Station Plaza CoFuFun / nendo

Tenri Station Plaza CoFuFun / nendo. Photo: © Takumi Ota
Tenri Station Plaza CoFuFun / nendo. Photo: © Takumi Ota
Sketch - Tenri Station Plaza CoFuFun / nendo
Sketch - Tenri Station Plaza CoFuFun / nendo
Tenri Station Plaza CoFuFun / nendo. Photo: © Daichi Ano
White Upland Installation / Wutopia Lab

White Upland Installation / Wutopia Lab. Photo: © CreatAR Images
White Upland Installation / Wutopia Lab. Photo: © CreatAR Images

White Upland Installation / Wutopia Lab. Photo: © CreatAR Images
Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design

Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design. Photo: © Casey Dunn
Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design. Photo: © Casey Dunn
Diagram - Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design
Diagram - Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design
Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design. Photo: © Casey Dunn
Veranda in Shanghai / ppas + tf Architecture Office

Veranda in Shanghai / ppas + tf Architecture Office. Photo: © SHEN-PHOTO
Veranda in Shanghai / ppas + tf Architecture Office. Photo: © SHEN-PHOTO
Sections and elevations - Veranda in Shanghai / ppas + tf Architecture Office
Sections and elevations - Veranda in Shanghai / ppas + tf Architecture Office
Veranda in Shanghai / ppas + tf Architecture Office. Photo: © SHEN-PHOTO
Urban Redevelopment of Marechal Deodoro Square / Sotero Arquitetos

Urban Redevelopment of Marechal Deodoro Square / Sotero Arquitetos. Photo: © Tarso Figueira
Urban Redevelopment of Marechal Deodoro Square / Sotero Arquitetos. Photo: © Tarso Figueira
Plan - Urban Redevelopment of Marechal Deodoro Square / Sotero Arquitetos
Plan - Urban Redevelopment of Marechal Deodoro Square / Sotero Arquitetos
Urban Redevelopment of Marechal Deodoro Square / Sotero Arquitetos. Photo: © Tarso Figueira
School La Pau Square / Leku Studio

School La Pau Square / Leku Studio. Photo: © DEL RIO BANI
School La Pau Square / Leku Studio. Photo: © DEL RIO BANI
Isometric Projection - School La Pau Square / Leku Studio
Isometric Projection - School La Pau Square / Leku Studio
School La Pau Square / Leku Studio. Photo: © DEL RIO BANI
Bus Terminal and Urban Renovation in São Luís / Natureza Urbana

Bus Terminal and Urban Renovation in São Luís / Natureza Urbana. Photo: © Meireles Junior
Bus Terminal and Urban Renovation in São Luís / Natureza Urbana. Photo: © Meireles Junior
Plan - Bus Terminal and Urban Renovation in São Luís / Natureza Urbana
Plan - Bus Terminal and Urban Renovation in São Luís / Natureza Urbana
Bus Terminal and Urban Renovation in São Luís / Natureza Urbana. Photo: © Meireles Junior
Urban Redevelopment of Church Square / Paulo Vieitas + Alexandre Picanço (in Portuguese)

Requalificação urbana do largo da Igreja / Paulo Vieitas + Alexandre Picanço. Photo: © Paulo Prata
Requalificação urbana do largo da Igreja / Paulo Vieitas + Alexandre Picanço. Photo: © Paulo Prata
Plan - Requalificação urbana do largo da Igreja / Paulo Vieitas + Alexandre Picanço
Plan - Requalificação urbana do largo da Igreja / Paulo Vieitas + Alexandre Picanço
Requalificação urbana do largo da Igreja / Paulo Vieitas + Alexandre Picanço. Photo: © Paulo Prata
ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design

ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design. Photo: © Rafael Motta
ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design. Photo: © Rafael Motta
Sketch - ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design
Sketch - ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design
ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design. Photo: © Rafael Motta
Rodda Lane Intervention / Sibling Architecture

Rodda Lane Intervention / Sibling Architecture. Photo: © Peter Bennetts
Rodda Lane Intervention / Sibling Architecture. Photo: © Peter Bennetts
Plan - Rodda Lane Intervention / Sibling Architecture
Plan - Rodda Lane Intervention / Sibling Architecture
Rodda Lane Intervention / Sibling Architecture. Photo: © Peter Bennetts
Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark

Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark. Photo: © Mikel Ibarluzea
Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark. Photo: © Mikel Ibarluzea
Exploded Axonometric - Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark
Exploded Axonometric - Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark
Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark. Photo: © Mikel Ibarluzea
Songzhuang Micro Community Park / Crossboundaries

Songzhuang Micro Community Park / Crossboundaries. Photo: © Yu Bai
Songzhuang Micro Community Park / Crossboundaries. Photo: © Yu Bai
Axonometric Projection - Songzhuang Micro Community Park / Crossboundaries
Axonometric Projection - Songzhuang Micro Community Park / Crossboundaries
Songzhuang Micro Community Park / Crossboundaries. Photo: © Yu Bai
Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos

Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos. Photo: © David Zarzoso
Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos. Photo: © David Zarzoso
Plan - Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos
Plan - Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos
Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos. Photo: © David Zarzoso
Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström

Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström. Photo: © Clément Morin
Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström. Photo: © Clément Morin
Section - Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström
Section - Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström
Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström. Photo: © Clément Morin
Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates

Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates. Photo: Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates. Photo: Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Plan - Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates
Plan - Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates
Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates. Photo: Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos

Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos. Photo: © César Béjar Studio
Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos. Photo: © César Béjar Studio
Plan - Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos
Plan - Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos
Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos. Photo: © César Béjar Studio
Minor Paradises / studiolibani + #civilarchitectureorg

Minor Paradises / studiolibani + #civilarchitectureorg. Photo: Courtesy of Civil Architecture x studiolibani
Minor Paradises / studiolibani + #civilarchitectureorg. Photo: Courtesy of Civil Architecture x studiolibani
Diagram - Minor Paradises / studiolibani + #civilarchitectureorg
Diagram - Minor Paradises / studiolibani + #civilarchitectureorg
Minor Paradises / studiolibani + #civilarchitectureorg. Photo: © Edmund Sumner
Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
