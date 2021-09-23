We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design

ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design

© Rafael Motta

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Installations & Structures, Temporary Installations
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Architects: Greco Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  68
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rafael Motta
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Associação Brasileira dos Produtores de Mogno Africano, Grupo Armind
  • Designer:Tidé Soares
  • Project Team:Alexandre Fonseca, Gustavo Greco, João Corsino, Tainá Evaristo, Tidé Soares e Victor Fernandes
  • Client:CasaCor Minas
  • Landscape Designer:Nãna Guimarães
  • Consultants:Dalila Varogh e Marcio Eustáquio
  • Collaborators:Sebrae
  • City:Belo Horizonte
  • Country:Brazil
© Rafael Motta
© Rafael Motta

Text description provided by the architects. Signed by Greco, this singular pathway allows for particular experiences in those who pass through it. 

© Rafael Motta
© Rafael Motta
© Rafael Motta
© Rafael Motta

Wood is on the floor and in the cobogós (hollow brick wall) that flank it. Made of African mahogany, they display symbols that represent the Orixás (Orishas), deities that represent the energies of nature, and were brought to Brazil by ancestors from Africa. 

© Rafael Motta
© Rafael Motta
© Rafael Motta
© Rafael Motta

The space speaks of journey, of contemplation and was baptized ṣiré (Xirê), a word that means circle or dance of the Orixás.

© Rafael Motta
© Rafael Motta

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Praça Efigênio de Sales, 1111 - Mangabeiras, Belo Horizonte - MG, 30210-240, Brazil

Greco Design
Wood

Cite: "ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design" [Instalação ṣiré (Xirê) / Greco Design] 23 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968821/sire-xire-temporary-installation-greco-design> ISSN 0719-8884

