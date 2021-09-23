ṣiré (Xirê) Temporary Installation / Greco Design

+ 17

Designer: Tidé Soares

Project Team: Alexandre Fonseca, Gustavo Greco, João Corsino, Tainá Evaristo, Tidé Soares e Victor Fernandes

Client: CasaCor Minas

Landscape Designer: Nãna Guimarães

Consultants: Dalila Varogh e Marcio Eustáquio

Collaborators: Sebrae

City: Belo Horizonte

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Signed by Greco, this singular pathway allows for particular experiences in those who pass through it.

Wood is on the floor and in the cobogós (hollow brick wall) that flank it. Made of African mahogany, they display symbols that represent the Orixás (Orishas), deities that represent the energies of nature, and were brought to Brazil by ancestors from Africa.

The space speaks of journey, of contemplation and was baptized ṣiré (Xirê), a word that means circle or dance of the Orixás.