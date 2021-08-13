We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Japan
  5. Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates

Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates

Save this project
Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates

Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associatesCourtesy of Junya Ishigami + associatesCourtesy of Junya Ishigami + associatesCourtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates+ 34

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Pavilion, Temporary Installations
Tokyo, Japan
  • Principal Architect:Junya Ishigami
  • Project Leader:Masayuki Asami
  • Project Manager:Yusei Koizumi
  • Landscape:Inohana musouen
  • Sponsors:TOHO LEO Corporation/Cartier/Nakagawa Chemical Inc./Beijing Yihuida Architectural Concrete Engineering Co.,Ltd/ XinY structural consultants/ChongQing Weitu Landscape Design Co.,Ltd./UNION CORPORATION JAPAN/SHISEIDO CO., LTD./TAISEI CORPORATION
  • Material Support:Kadowaki Co., Ltd/Yamadai Corporation/DAIKO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD./Sangetsu Corporation/KOBAYASHI SEKIZAI
  • Architects:Junya Ishigami+associates
  • City:Tokyo
  • Country:Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates

Text description provided by the architects. There is an old house in Kudanshita, built-in 1927 by the industrialist Mankichi Yamaguchi. Among those involved in its creation, there is Tacchu Naito who designed the structural plans for Tokyo Tower. In the beautiful old garden of this house, a sunshade was planned to softly block the sunlight exclusively during the summer of 2021.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Save this picture!
Roof Plan
Roof Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates

The idea was that the new sunshade would blend in with the historic landscape with an inherent sense of antiquity from the start, despite it being newly built. More specifically, wooden pillars and roofs were planned to cover the entire garden, then the structure was charred using the technique of yakisugi (burned cedar).

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates

By controlling the amount of heat, the surface of the cedar is carbonized and in some places the structure itself is charred. As it is burned, the wooden structure that spreads out in the garden is flexibly shaped to avoid the old trees growing in the existing garden. Charred by the flames, the pitch-black structure is reminiscent of a ruin. As if dashing through time and transformed from a new building to a ruin instantly, it seems to have acquired at once all the changes that architecture can undergo over time.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates

The surrounding high-rise buildings that were nonexistent in the early Showa era, hidden away by the black structure, while countless holes in the structure blend with the sunlight filtering through the trees. Slices of modern landscape showing through the trees disappear, the strong summer sunlight softens; and visitors spend their moments with the old-time that flows in this garden. The pitch-black structure is a cool shadow floating among the old trees on a summer afternoon. Junya Ishigami

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates
Courtesy of Junya Ishigami + associates

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1-chōme-15-9 Kudankita, Chiyoda City, Tokyo 102-0073, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
junya ishigami + associates
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionTemporary installationsJapan
Cite: "Kokage-gumo Pavilion / junya ishigami + associates" 13 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966675/kokage-gumo-pavilion-junya-ishigami-plus-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream