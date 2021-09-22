We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura)

Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura)

Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura)

© Gonzalo Ballester Rosique© Gonzalo Ballester Rosique© Gonzalo Ballester Rosique© Gonzalo Ballester Rosique+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Park, Skatepark, Sustainability
San Francisco Javier, Spain
  • Architects: MCEA | Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  29353 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gonzalo Ballester Rosique
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Contratas Vilor, DT POOL COOPING, Equidesa, Prefabricados de Hormigones Montalbán y Rodríguez, SALVI
  • Installations:Federico García Salmerón, Federico García Murcia, Jesús Tomás Murcia Romero
  • Bowl Design:Israel Gambín | SKATEGO PARKS
  • Measurements:María José González Vicente
  • Clients:Consell Insular de Formentera
  • City:San Francisco Javier
  • Country:Spain
© Gonzalo Ballester Rosique
General plan
© Gonzalo Ballester Rosique
© Gonzalo Ballester Rosique
Text description provided by the architects. The intervention carried out is located on a plot included within the delimitation of the site of cultural interest of the historical complex of Sant Francesc Xavier and in the surroundings of the Sa Tanca Vella chapel, the oldest on the island and declared an asset of cultural interest in the monument category in 1993. Although the intervention carried out is limited to the implementation of different sports uses, the initially developed arrangement covered a larger area, with the introduction of cultural uses such as the open-air auditorium, the arrangement of the surroundings near the Sa Tanca Vella chapel, and the reorganization of the existing urban gardens on the plot.

© Gonzalo Ballester Rosique
The fundamental objective of this first part of the intervention is to promote interaction between different age groups by introducing multiple sports modalities adapted to each of them. Thus, the functional program includes spaces for learning skating for younger users, skate areas in street and bowl modalities for users belonging to intermediate age groups, and bio-healthy activity areas for older age groups. The ordering of these uses in such a way as to promote contact between the different users without producing negative interferences between them constitutes the main thread of the intervention.

© Gonzalo Ballester Rosique
Sections
© Gonzalo Ballester Rosique
The location of the plot within an area of the site of cultural interest meant that from the beginning of the project it was sought to minimize the visual impact that hard paving surfaces could introduce into the complex. For this reason, the maximum limit of the paved surfaces and their greater fractionation was adopted as a design criterion to try to adapt them to the slope of the plot without generating important unevenness. This fragmentation of the paved spaces allowed at the same time the conservation and enhancement of the traditional hydraulic infrastructures present in the plot, even recovering their use for the evacuation of collected rainwater without the need for the execution of new systems.

© Gonzalo Ballester Rosique
Starting from the concept of an arrangement of small paved surfaces in which the natural character of the intervention should be predominant, we proceeded to design a set of small circular spaces, independent and each one oriented to a specific age group, putting in relation to all of them through a common and winding route that encourages contact between the different users. As a complement to the program of uses demanded, small living and resting spaces with trees are introduced for the production of shadows.

Perspectives
The interstitial spaces located between the different implanted uses give continuity to the chosen geometry through the arrangement of bands of an autochthonous species such as lavender that minimize irrigation needs and whose size partially hides the view of the concrete paved areas from the public road.

© Gonzalo Ballester Rosique
Address:07860 San Francisco Javier, Balearic Islands, Spain

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingskateparkSustainabilitySpain
Cite: "Sports Complex in Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA (Manuel Costoya Estudio de Arquitectura)" [Usos deportivos en Sant Francesc Xavier / MCEA | Arquitectura] 22 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968643/sporting-uses-in-sant-francesc-xavier-mcea-manuel-costoya-estudio-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

