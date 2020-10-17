Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Architecture and Collective Living: 50 of Mexico's Most Cutting Edge Apartment Complexes

Architecture and Collective Living: 50 of Mexico's Most Cutting Edge Apartment Complexes

Architecture and Collective Living: 50 of Mexico's Most Cutting Edge Apartment Complexes

Las Terrazas Building/ Landa + Martínez Arquitectos. Image © Agustín Landa RuilobaMO47 Building / ZD+A. Image © Jaime NavarroHigh Park / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Mariana GarcíaLa Esmeralda / JSa. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo+ 51

Climate is one of the key factors to take into consideration when designing a space. Of course, this can present a challenge, especially when dealing with extreme climates and the need for insulating materials that are able to adapt to a wide range of conditions. Luckily, for architects operating in Mexico, the country's privileged climate facilitates the creation of microclimates and spaces that blur the line between interior and exterior.   

Housing has taken a central role in urban living and nowhere is this more obvious than in the wide range of contemporary style found in cities throughout the world. Previously, we covered a selection of New York apartments and lofts that illustrated different forms of living in one of the globe's densest cities. In this article, we shift our view south to check out several different takes on city living in the urban centers of Mexico.

CH-REURBANO / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

CH-REURBANO / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image
Emiliano Zapata Building / HGR Arquitectos

Emiliano Zapata Building / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau
DPS Apartments / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano

DPS Apartments / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano. Image © Rafael Gamo
Edificio Las Terrazas / Landa + Martínez Arquitectos

Las Terrazas Building/ Landa + Martínez Arquitectos. Image © Agustín Landa Ruiloba
ODP Residential Building / Michan Architecture

ODP Apartments/ Michan Architecture. Image © Rafael Gamo
MO47 Building / ZD+A

MO47 Building / ZD+A. Image © Jaime Navarro
Vibe Building / COOP Arquitectos

Vibe Building / COOP Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro
División del Norte Building / Iconico

División del Norte Building / Iconico. Image © Onnis Luque
González Luna Building / Estudio Macías Peredo

González Luna Building / Estudio Macías Peredo. Image © César Béjar
Coahuila 59 Building / Contexto Arquitectos

Coahuila 59 Building / Contexto Arquitectos. Image © Luis Gordoa
Edificio Argáez / Taller de Arquitectura X - Alberto Kalach

Argáez Building / Taller de Arquitectura X - Alberto Kalach. Image © Jaime Navarro
Edificio Sinaloa 193 / Alonso de Garay Arquitectos

Sinaloa 193 / Alonso de Garay Arquitectos. Image © Jimena Carranza
Tabasco 127 / JSª

Tabasco 127 Building / JSª. Image © Luis Gordoa
Alfonso Reyes 200 / AMBROSI I ETCHEGARAY

Alfonso Reyes 200 / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image © Luis Gordoa
Hera 24 / DMP Arquitectura

Hera 79 / dmp arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque
Vertiz 950 / HGR Arquitectos

Vertiz 950 / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau
López Cotilla 857 / Taller Capital

López Cotilla 857 / Taller Capital. Image © Luis Gordoa
NT24 / Aflo Arquitectos

NT24 / Aflo Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo
MR299 / HGR Arquitectos

MR299 / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau
Tres Picos 97 / D+S Arquitectos

Tres Picos 97 / D+S Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de D+S Arquitectos
Elite Departamentos / Lavalle + Peniche Arquitectos + Jorge Bolio Arquitectura

Elite Apartments / Lavalle + Peniche Arquitectos + Jorge Bolio Arquitectura. Image © Tamara Uribe
Adamant / Mayer Hasbani

Adamant / Mayer Hasbani. Image © Hector Velasco
Querido Tulum Residential Complex / reyes rios + larraín + Gabriel Konzevik

Mi Querido Tulum Housing Complex / reyes rios + larraín + Gabriel Konzevik. Image © Edmund Sumner
Coahuila 59 Building / Contexto Arquitectos

Coahuila 59 Building / Contexto Arquitectos. Image © Luis Gordoa
Pedro House / Diagrama Arquitectos

Casa Pedro / Diagrama Arquitectos. Image © César Béjar
Tribu Apartments / Arista Cero

Tribu Apartments / Arista Cero. Image © Eduardo Calvo
High Park / Rojkind Arquitectos

High Park / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Mariana García
Popocatepetl 143 / HGR Arquitectos

Popocatepetl 143 / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau
Cordoba-ReUrbano / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

Cordoba-ReUrbano / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Miguel de Guzmán
Durango 133 / JSa

Durango 133 / JSa. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
Mar Adentro / Miguel Angel Aragonés

Mar Adentro / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © Joe Fletcher
Edificio Poniente 309 / Neorestauro Estudio

Poniente 309 Building / Neorestauro Estudio. Image © Amy Bello
Córdoba-Flat / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

Córdoba-Flat / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image
AS Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

AS Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image © Rafael Gamo
Rinconada Margaritas / Luis Aldrete

Rinconada Margaritas / Luis Aldrete. Image © Onnis Luque
María Ribera Dwellings / JSa

María Ribera Housing Complex/ JSa. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
La Esmeralda / JSa

La Esmeralda / JSa. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
Romero 114 / HGR Arquitectos

Romero 114 / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau
TLALPAN 590 Building / TALLER DEA + KOZ architects

TLALPAN 590 Building / tallerdea + KOZ architectes. Image © Onnis Luque
Alcázar de Toledo / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Alcázar de Toledo / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro
Departamento San Rafael / Dosa Studio

San Rafael Apartments / Dosa Studio. Image © César Béjar
Capulin 59 Residential Building / ArquiPartners

Capulin 59 Building / ArquiPartners. Image © Mauricio Salas + Cesar Castañedo
Cerrada de La Paz #19 / Estudio Tacubaya

Cerrada de La Paz #19 / Estudio Tacubaya. Image © Angélica Ibarra
Casa Kaspé / Zeller & Moye

Casa Kaspé / Zeller & Moye. Image © Dane Alonso
Monterrey 55 Building / PPAA

Monterrey 55 Building / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados. Image © Rafael Gamo
Rebull 85 Building / dmp arquitectura

Rebull 85 / dmp arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque
LC 710 / Taller Héctor Barroso

LC 710 / Taller Héctor Barroso. Image © Rafael Gamo
IT Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

IT Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image © Rory Gardiner
Departamentos Artia / AS Arquitectura + CO-LAB Design Office

Artia Apartments / AS Arquitectura + CO-LAB Design Office. Image © Onnis Luque
Bulgaria 533 / Dellekamp Arquitectos

Bulgaria 533 / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image © Sandra Pereznieto
