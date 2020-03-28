New York's Interiors: Apartments, Penthouses and Lofts in the US Capital

Save this picture! The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte

One of the most important cities in the world –and the most populated in the United States of America–, New York is home to a great mix of cultures and history that has been shaped over the years, while art and architecture play a fundamental role in this development.

New York is also one of the densest lands, making the distribution of public and private space one of the greatest challenges the city faces. Here interior design plays an important role in the setting and shaping of these spaces. That is why, we compiled a selection of 31 apartment spaces, lofts and penthouses where you can witness what architecture and interior design can do in one of the most exciting cities in the world.

550 Vanderbilt Apartments / COOKFOX Architects. Image © Chris Payne / Esto

550 Vanderbilt Apartments / COOKFOX Architects. Image © Chris Payne / Esto

Inaba Williamsburg Penthouse / Inaba Williams. Image © Naho Kubota

Inaba Williamsburg Penthouse / Inaba Williams. Image © Naho Kubota

Cazo Apartment / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Cazo Apartment / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates. Image © Michael Vahrenwald

Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates. Image © Michael Vahrenwald

Industrial Tribeca / Studio Esnal. Image © Miguel de Guzmán

Industrial Tribeca / Studio Esnal. Image © Miguel de Guzmán

Doehler / SABO project. Image Courtesy of SABO project

Doehler / SABO project. Image Courtesy of SABO project

Apartment in New York / Crosby Studios. Image © Mikhail Loskutov

Apartment in New York / Crosby Studios. Image © Mikhail Loskutov

12 Warren / DDG. Image © Bruce Damonte

12 Warren / DDG. Image © Lauren Coleman

253 Pacific Street / James Cleary Architecture. Image © James Cleary Architecture

253 Pacific Street / James Cleary Architecture. Image © James Cleary Architecture

The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte

The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte

Photographer's Loft / Desai Chia Architecture. Image © Paul Warchol Photography

Photographer's Loft / Desai Chia Architecture. Image © Paul Warchol Photography

Aperture 538 / Luca Andrisani Architect. Image © Tai Zhang

Aperture 538 / Luca Andrisani Architect. Image © Halstead Property Development

653 10th Ave. Housing / Cannon Design. Image Courtesy of Cannon Design

653 10th Ave. Housing / Cannon Design. Image Courtesy of Cannon Design

Broadway Penthouse / Joel Sanders. Image © Peter Aaron (OTTO)

Broadway Penthouse / Joel Sanders. Image © Peter Aaron (OTTO)

White Street Loft / WORKac. Image © Elizabeth Felicella

White Street Loft / WORKac. Image © Elizabeth Felicella

Chelsea Apartment / BoND. Image © Eric Petschek

Chelsea Apartment / BoND. Image © Eric Petschek

Tribeca Loft / Andrew Franz Architect. Image © Albert Vecerka/Esto

Tribeca Loft / Andrew Franz Architect. Image © Albert Vecerka/Esto

VIΛ 57 West / BIG. Image © Nic Lehoux

VIΛ 57 West / BIG. Image © Iwan Baan

Enclave at the Cathedral / Handel Architects. Image © David Paler

Enclave at the Cathedral / Handel Architects. Image © David Paler

12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect. Image © Dean Kaufman

12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect. Image © Dean Kaufman

520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Hufton+Crow

520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Scott Francis

60 White Street / Bostudio Architecture. Image © Nico Arellano

60 White Street / Bostudio Architecture. Image © Nico Arellano

120 Allen Street / Grzywinski+Pons. Image © Nicholas Worley

120 Allen Street / Grzywinski+Pons. Image © Nicholas Worley

Via Verde / Grimshaw + Dattner Architects. Image © David Sundberg

Via Verde / Grimshaw + Dattner Architects. Image © Vanni Archive

251 1st Street / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal

251 1st Street / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal

15 Renwick / ODA New York. Image © Frank Oudeman

15 Renwick / ODA New York. Image © Frank Oudeman

565 Broome SoHo Residential Building / Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Image © Anna Morgowicz

565 Broome SoHo Residential Building / Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Image © Anna Morgowicz

Tower 1 at 420 Kent Residential Building / ODA New York. Image © Albert Vecerka

Tower 1 at 420 Kent Residential Building / ODA New York. Image © Albert Vecerka

15 Union Square West / ODA Architecture + Perkins Eastman Architects. Image © Robert Granoff

100 NORFOLK / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal

100 NORFOLK / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal

