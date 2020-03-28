New York's Interiors: Apartments, Penthouses and Lofts in the US Capital
The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte
Share
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Whatsapp
Mail
Or
+ 63
One of the most important cities in the world –and the most populated in the United States of America–, New York is home to a great mix of cultures and history that has been shaped over the years, while art and architecture play a fundamental role in this development.
New York is also one of the densest lands, making the distribution of public and private space one of the greatest challenges the city faces. Here interior design plays an important role in the setting and shaping of these spaces. That is why, we compiled a selection of 31 apartment spaces, lofts and penthouses where you can witness what architecture and interior design can do in one of the most exciting cities in the world.
550 Vanderbilt Apartments / COOKFOX Architects. Image © Chris Payne / Esto
550 Vanderbilt Apartments / COOKFOX Architects. Image © Chris Payne / Esto
Inaba Williamsburg Penthouse / Inaba Williams. Image © Naho Kubota
Inaba Williamsburg Penthouse / Inaba Williams. Image © Naho Kubota
Cazo Apartment / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Cazo Apartment / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates. Image © Michael Vahrenwald
Bed-Stuy Loft / New Affiliates. Image © Michael Vahrenwald
Industrial Tribeca / Studio Esnal. Image © Miguel de Guzmán
Industrial Tribeca / Studio Esnal. Image © Miguel de Guzmán
Doehler / SABO project. Image Courtesy of SABO project
Doehler / SABO project. Image Courtesy of SABO project
Apartment in New York / Crosby Studios. Image © Mikhail Loskutov
Apartment in New York / Crosby Studios. Image © Mikhail Loskutov
12 Warren / DDG. Image © Bruce Damonte
12 Warren / DDG. Image © Lauren Coleman
253 Pacific Street / James Cleary Architecture. Image © James Cleary Architecture
253 Pacific Street / James Cleary Architecture. Image © James Cleary Architecture
The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte
The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte
Photographer’s Loft / Desai Chia Architecture. Image © Paul Warchol Photography
Photographer’s Loft / Desai Chia Architecture. Image © Paul Warchol Photography
Aperture 538 / Luca Andrisani Architect. Image © Tai Zhang
Aperture 538 / Luca Andrisani Architect. Image © Halstead Property Development
653 10th Ave. Housing / Cannon Design. Image Courtesy of Cannon Design
653 10th Ave. Housing / Cannon Design. Image Courtesy of Cannon Design
Broadway Penthouse / Joel Sanders. Image © Peter Aaron (OTTO)
Broadway Penthouse / Joel Sanders. Image © Peter Aaron (OTTO)
White Street Loft / WORKac. Image © Elizabeth Felicella
White Street Loft / WORKac. Image © Elizabeth Felicella
Chelsea Apartment / BoND. Image © Eric Petschek
Chelsea Apartment / BoND. Image © Eric Petschek
Tribeca Loft / Andrew Franz Architect. Image © Albert Vecerka/Esto
Tribeca Loft / Andrew Franz Architect. Image © Albert Vecerka/Esto
VIΛ 57 West / BIG. Image © Nic Lehoux
VIΛ 57 West / BIG. Image © Iwan Baan
Enclave at the Cathedral / Handel Architects. Image © David Paler
Enclave at the Cathedral / Handel Architects. Image © David Paler
12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect. Image © Dean Kaufman
12th Street, Loft / Neil Logan Architect. Image © Dean Kaufman
520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Hufton+Crow
520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Scott Francis
35XV / FXCollaborative. Image © David Sundeberg/Esto
35XV / FXCollaborative. Image © Chris Cooper
60 White Street / Bostudio Architecture. Image © Nico Arellano
60 White Street / Bostudio Architecture. Image © Nico Arellano
120 Allen Street / Grzywinski+Pons. Image © Nicholas Worley
120 Allen Street / Grzywinski+Pons. Image © Nicholas Worley
Via Verde / Grimshaw + Dattner Architects. Image © David Sundberg
Via Verde / Grimshaw + Dattner Architects. Image © Vanni Archive
251 1st Street / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal
251 1st Street / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal
15 Renwick / ODA New York. Image © Frank Oudeman
15 Renwick / ODA New York. Image © Frank Oudeman
565 Broome SoHo Residential Building / Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Image © Anna Morgowicz
565 Broome SoHo Residential Building / Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Image © Anna Morgowicz
Tower 1 at 420 Kent Residential Building / ODA New York. Image © Albert Vecerka
Tower 1 at 420 Kent Residential Building / ODA New York. Image © Albert Vecerka
15 Union Square West / ODA Architecture + Perkins Eastman Architects. Image © Robert Granoff
100 NORFOLK / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal
100 NORFOLK / ODA New York. Image © Miguel de Guzman / Imagen Subliminal
Explore more spaces around the world here.