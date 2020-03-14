World
MO47 Building / ZD+A

MO47 Building / ZD+A

© Jaime Navarro

Apartments
Mexico City, Mexico
  Architects: ZD+A
  Area: 1398.0
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Jaime Navarro
  Design Team: Jesse Rafael Méndez Hernández, Guillermo Arenas Bermúdez
  Engineering: Hector Avalos Rodriguez
  Interiorism: VGZ arquitectura / vgzarquitectura.com
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. The main concept for this project was the restoration of an historical building designed by the architect Abraham Zabludovsky in 1954 keeping the original feeling, so the refurbishing of the apartments was always maintaining this focus.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The original façade was restored, only making a substitution of glass panels, trying to put the most similar to the original, the common areas just were restored replacing the minimum amount of pieces terrazzo.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The electrical and plumbing disciplines were the most difficult to accomplish because the actual demand versus the original is much more extense. To achieve it, all the wooden floors must be dismantled to allow the pipelines pass underneath.  These floors were renewed, and only where this material wasn’t enough, it was replaced by new one.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Facade
Facade
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The new materials were selected after an analysis of the materials and colors used when the building was completed. We used terrazzo tiles, ceramic tiles with the color range selected, so were the kitchens.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The interior design was realized by VGZ, they used furniture only of contemporary mexican designers and artisans.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Project location

Address: Fernando Montes de Oca 47, Colonia Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06140 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

"MO47 Building / ZD+A" 14 Mar 2020. ArchDaily.

