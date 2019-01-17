Capulin 59 Residential Building / ArquiPartners

+ 19

Other Participants / Collaborators Omar Rodríguez Paredes, Victor Reyes Arenas

Collaborators Architects Diego Ortiz Franyuti, Herreria

Structural Project Ing. Sergio Barrios Bautista, Clinker More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Capulin 59 is a boutique residential building located in one of the best areas in Colonia del Valle, Mexico City. The 240 sqm land where the property was built, located in front of a small park, has a rectangular shape with 10 meters street front.

The building comprises 5 apartment units, 3 facing the exterior and 2 interior townhouses with private terraces.

The façade of the building is irregular and is divided by a tree planted in one of the apartments that reaches a double height. Materials include: black steel, marble, concrete, wood, and greenery.

Low maintenance materials such as concrete and marble are essential for this conceptualization and match well with the lightning, structure, and simplicity of the interior design.