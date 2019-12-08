Rebull 85 Building / dmp arquitectura

+ 24

Apartments • Ciudad de México, Mexico Architects: dmp arquitectura

Area: 0.0

Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Onnis Luque

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cappa, HM Bloques y Adocretos, Interceramic, Moctezuma, Trimble

Lead architects Carlos Díaz Delgado, Carlos Díaz San Pedro, Carlos Posadas Castañón

Design team Manuel Bernal, José Luis Martínez, José Luis Ponce, Guadalupe Palma, Alejandro Salinas, Abraham Ballesteros, Mauricio Morales

Engineering Mario Romero

Collaborators SB Urbana - Carlos Posadas Castañón

Text description provided by the architects. The Project lies in the middle of Mexico’s busy streets, which led us to solve complex challenges and take specific decisions in terms of location, orientation and materials. The property has 16 apartments distributed on four levels, also two basements, an elevator cube and a destinated area for storage.

The typical floor was solved from 4 apartments interconnected with vertical circulations through concrete bridges, robust pieces of apparent structure joined by a system of steel railings generating protection and thus creating an area in which all the residents move freely.

The texture of the black rustic block that predominates on the facades supports visual integration and protection due to the closeness of the property to the peripheral. The location is somewhat hostile owing to a lot of vehicular traffic and noise. The block due to its characteristics and thickness helps mitigate the adversities that the environment generates in the building; to balance the hardness of the texture, planters and flowerpots were integrated as design elements throughout the entire facade and common areas, accompanied by a flora palette based on Jasmine flowers and cheese plants.