Rinconada Margaritas / Luis Aldrete

+ 20

Apartments • Architects: Luis Aldrete

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 10126 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: Onnis Luque

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Hansgrohe Novaceramic Manufacturers:

Project Coordination: Cynthia Mojica, Diego García C.

1st Phase Collaborators: Denisse Sandoval, Miguel Valverde, Fausto Lazcano, Raúl Miranda, Jorge Muñoz.

2nd Phase Collaboratos: Christian Coss, Catalina Joya, Adriana Villegas.

Art: Octavio Abúndez, Alejandro Almanza, Jerónimo Hagerman, Los Jaichakers, Pedro Reyes, Eduardo Sarabia.

Developer: Grupo CUBE

Developer Coordinator: Diego Quirarte

Structure: ANTEUS

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a development of vertical housing, deployed with three buildings in a total extension of 10,126m2. A fundamental part of the project has to do with the terrain, because it conserves a canyon with a significant density of trees and plants, so that 80% of the land is destined for green areas and open space, this represents a privilege, given its urban condition.

The layout strategy liberates space by creating areas that dialogue and integrate with the landscape, in this way the set of public spaces, gardens and glen takes the structure of daily encounters that fosters collective coexistence. On the other hand the orientation of the buildings is worked to achieve the highest percentage of views from the units as well as the structural system was thought to give the interior a greater sense of privacy and the units configuration achieved a cross ventilation.

The concrete together with the landscape design give personality to the project keeping the atmosphere of the place to the maximum. The layout of the buildings leaves an interior space that front the street giving continuity to the low rise neighborhood.

Originally published on June 24, 2017.