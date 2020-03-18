Architecture in Mexico: Exploring Houses to Understand the Territory of Mérida

Save this picture! Casa del lago / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

The city of Merida –capital of the Yucatan state in Mexico– is a region that has experienced a rise in architectural development in recent years due to the emerging talent that has made a name for itself with national awards and biennial proposals throughout the country. Due to Merida's tropical climate, the architecture on this site corresponds to specific geographical conditions that make it one of the most visited destinations in the world.

Mérida is a city that was built on vestiges of the Mayan city called T'Ho and bases its designs on a combination of deeply rooted cultural and historical events. The contemporary architecture of this region is made up of traditional elements such as vaults, lattices both traditional and sustainable finishes that are reinterpreted to create a new language that speaks to the moment in which they were built. Below, we have compiled a selection of houses in Mérida whose designs are directly connected to the outdoors, and use water as a primary element in the composition of these spaces. Read on for the full list.

Aldea Ka'a Tulum / Studio Arquitectos. Image © Pablo Garcia Figueroa

Casa Kutz / CPDA Arquitectos. Image © Tamara Uribe

Casa Deco / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura. Image © Tamara Uribe

Casa del parque / TAO-Arquitectura. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

Casa del lago / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

Casa PDC / Central de Proyectos SCP. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

Un Patio / P11 Arquitectos. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

Casa del Árbol / AS Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Casa Ecomaya / Seijo Peon Arquitectos y Asociados. Image © Manolo R Solís

Casa Tres Patios / Boyancé Arquitectura + Edificación. Image © David Cervera

Casa Xólotl / Punto Arquitectónico. Image © Tamara Uribe

Casa Estelar / Xavier Salas Arquitectos. Image © Tamara Uribe

Remodelación Vivienda en Calle 72 / Nauzet Rodríguez. Image © Manolo R Solís

Casa de monte / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

Casa E&A 64 / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © Apertura Arquitectónica / José Miguel González

CASA PM / FGO/Arquitectura. Image © Gloria Medina

Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera

Casa Gabriela / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

Casa GD / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos. Image © Pim Schaljwijk

Casa Desnuda / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera

Casa Ancha / Augusto Quijano Arquitectos. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

Casa Chaaltun / tescala. Image © Leo Espinosa

Casa ALTABRISA / Boyancé Arquitectos. Image © David Cervera