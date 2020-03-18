World
Architecture in Mexico: Exploring Houses to Understand the Territory of Mérida

Casa ALTABRISA / Boyancé Arquitectos. Image © David Cervera Un Patio / P11 Arquitectos. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón Casa de monte / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera + 25

The city of Merida –capital of the Yucatan state in Mexico– is a region that has experienced a rise in architectural development in recent years due to the emerging talent that has made a name for itself with national awards and biennial proposals throughout the country. Due to Merida's tropical climate, the architecture on this site corresponds to specific geographical conditions that make it one of the most visited destinations in the world.

Mérida is a city that was built on vestiges of the Mayan city called T'Ho and bases its designs on a combination of deeply rooted cultural and historical events. The contemporary architecture of this region is made up of traditional elements such as vaults, lattices both traditional and sustainable finishes that are reinterpreted to create a new language that speaks to the moment in which they were built. Below, we have compiled a selection of houses in Mérida whose designs are directly connected to the outdoors, and use water as a primary element in the composition of these spaces. Read on for the full list.

Ka’a Tulum Housing Complex / Studio Arquitectos

Aldea Ka’a Tulum / Studio Arquitectos. Image © Pablo Garcia Figueroa
Aldea Ka’a Tulum / Studio Arquitectos. Image © Pablo Garcia Figueroa

Kutz House / CPDA Arquitectos

Casa Kutz / CPDA Arquitectos. Image © Tamara Uribe
Casa Kutz / CPDA Arquitectos. Image © Tamara Uribe

Deco House / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura

Casa Deco / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura. Image © Tamara Uribe
Casa Deco / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura. Image © Tamara Uribe

The Park's House / TAO-Arquitectura

Casa del parque / TAO-Arquitectura. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
Casa del parque / TAO-Arquitectura. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

Lake House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Casa del lago / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa
Casa del lago / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

PDC House / Central de Proyectos SCP

Casa PDC / Central de Proyectos SCP. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
Casa PDC / Central de Proyectos SCP. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

Un Patio / P11 Arquitectos

Un Patio / P11 Arquitectos. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
Un Patio / P11 Arquitectos. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

The Tree House / AS Arquitectura

Casa del Árbol / AS Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque
Casa del Árbol / AS Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Ecomaya House / Seijo Peon Arquitectos y Asociados

Casa Ecomaya / Seijo Peon Arquitectos y Asociados. Image © Manolo R Solís
Casa Ecomaya / Seijo Peon Arquitectos y Asociados. Image © Manolo R Solís

House Temozón / Boyancé Arquitectura + Edificación

Casa Tres Patios / Boyancé Arquitectura + Edificación. Image © David Cervera
Casa Tres Patios / Boyancé Arquitectura + Edificación. Image © David Cervera

Xolotl House / Punto Arquitectónico

Casa Xólotl / Punto Arquitectónico. Image © Tamara Uribe
Casa Xólotl / Punto Arquitectónico. Image © Tamara Uribe

Star House / Xavier Salas Arquitectos

Casa Estelar / Xavier Salas Arquitectos. Image © Tamara Uribe
Casa Estelar / Xavier Salas Arquitectos. Image © Tamara Uribe

House on 72nd Street / Nauzet Rodríguez

Remodelación Vivienda en Calle 72 / Nauzet Rodríguez. Image © Manolo R Solís
Remodelación Vivienda en Calle 72 / Nauzet Rodríguez. Image © Manolo R Solís

Monte House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Casa de monte / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa
Casa de monte / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

E&A 64 House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Casa E&A 64 / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © Apertura Arquitectónica / José Miguel González
Casa E&A 64 / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © Apertura Arquitectónica / José Miguel González

PM House / FGO/Arquitectura

CASA PM / FGO/Arquitectura. Image © Gloria Medina
CASA PM / FGO/Arquitectura. Image © Gloria Medina

Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera
Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera

Gabriela House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Casa Gabriela / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa
Casa Gabriela / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

GD House / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos

Casa GD / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos. Image © Pim Schaljwijk
Casa GD / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos. Image © Pim Schaljwijk

Naked House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Casa Desnuda / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera
Casa Desnuda / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera

Ancha House / Augusto Quijano Arquitectos

Casa Ancha / Augusto Quijano Arquitectos. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón
Casa Ancha / Augusto Quijano Arquitectos. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

Chaaltun House / tescala

Casa Chaaltun / tescala. Image © Leo Espinosa
Casa Chaaltun / tescala. Image © Leo Espinosa

House ALTABRISA / Boyancé Arquitectura + Edificación

Casa ALTABRISA / Boyancé Arquitectos. Image © David Cervera
Casa ALTABRISA / Boyancé Arquitectos. Image © David Cervera

First House / MS Architettura

Casa primera / MS Architettura. Image © Tamara Uribe
Casa primera / MS Architettura. Image © Tamara Uribe

Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Architecture in Mexico: Exploring Houses to Understand the Territory of Mérida" [Arquitectura en México: casas para entender el territorio de Mérida, Yucatán] 18 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935255/architecture-in-mexico-exploring-houses-to-understand-the-territory-of-merida/> ISSN 0719-8884

