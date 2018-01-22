House ALTABRISA / Gerardo Boyancé Ancona

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. The field is located in the north of the city of Merida, Yucatan, in the Fraccionamiento Altabrisa, boasts a privileged location for a house room, because it is one of the most exclusive residential areas, close to large residential complexes, commercial and hospital admissions; the ground is adjacent to a residential avenue and a street. The area for the development of the project enjoys a highly urbanized, it is a soil with an irregular shape in the corner, with 759.00 m2 of land, with a north-south orientation.

The design of the project responded to a large extent to these factors, as well as the needs of the user that inhabit it, a young family that I was looking for something contemporary, and with many opening-ras to the outside. This solves a program of 427.64m², on two floors. The concept for such a solution was to create a house very compact, which is given as two found volumes, one of social and other of services.

On the ground floor is resolved with a glass box; which is interrupted by a few vertical cracks that allow ventilation and likewise allow it to be very clean without the use of aluminium structure, generating openings to the outside. In the upper floor is kept the same scheme, which holds all the private part of the house with three bedrooms, and space between the two pivot that is a study with an inner garden; the main facade to be not so favorable seeks to be quite private, generating an opening toward the avenue from the master bedroom.