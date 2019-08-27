World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
  6. 2019
  7. Lake House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Lake House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

  • 07:45 - 27 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lake House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
Save this picture!
Lake House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual , © Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

© Leo Espinosa © Leo Espinosa © Leo Espinosa © Leo Espinosa + 39

  • Architectural Project

    TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

  • Construction

    TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

  • Team

    Carlos Patrón Ibarra, Alejandro Patrón Sansor, Ana Patrón Ibarra, Estefanía Rivero Janssen, Joaquín Muñoz Olivera
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Patrón
© Alejandro Patrón

Text description provided by the architects. Casa del Lago is a detached house located within a real estate development where all its lots adjoin a water body in their backyards.

The users are a multicultural couple of mature adults. The objective of the project was that the house will take advantage of the characteristics of the complex and that the open spaces will be part of the dynamics of daily use. Likewise, the house should remember the Yucatecan culture and have the capacity to house the collection of objects of artistic and/or emotional value of the owners.

Save this picture!
© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

The building is tucked away from the public road, generating a pocket park on one of its sides. In this one there is an access threshold defined by an old restored door. When crossing it, the open public areas composed by the pool, ponds, paved and green areas are deployed, whose diagonal disposition towards the opposite limit of the property generates a visual effect that brings the body of water from the complex closer to the passer-by, with which you can have an initial interaction without having to go through closed spaces.

Save this picture!
© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa
Save this picture!
© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

The construction consists of a double-height social area (living and dining room), kitchen, guest bathroom, laundry area, roofed garage, and a master bedroom with terrace, walk-in closet, and bathroom. The upper floor consists of a “tapanco” connected to the social area that functions as a guest bedroom, a bathroom, machine room and 3 open terraces as growth reserves for commercial purposes.

Save this picture!
© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

The volumetric definition responds to the conciliation of the analysis of the users, the development's restrictions and the application of passive systems criteria. The construction method is the most common in the area, based on concrete blocks, beams and slabs. The architectural finishes are apparent to reduce maintenance costs. The interior floors are concrete, as well as the pre-cast plates on site with which fixed furniture and vertical shades were assembled. All walls and low ceilings have a burnished waterproof cement-based stucco. The floors of the terraces and exterior pavements are made of anti-skid rough concrete. The windows were placed in such a way as to emphasize the connection between the interior and the exterior.

Save this picture!
© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

The landscape project integrates pre-existing trees with endemic species and ornamental plants of the owners. The interior design was raised from the idea of working with the inhabitant’s personality and therefore facilitate their appropriation, so the spaces should serve as canvases for the various elements that would be introduced when moving in their home.

Save this picture!
© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Lake House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual " [Casa del lago / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual ] 27 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923721/lake-house-taco-taller-de-arquitectura-contextual/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream