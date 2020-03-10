Wellness Architecture: 23 Interiors of Medical Facilities

World
Architecture and interior design constantly evolve to meet the needs of society and part of its social role is to assist the well-being of those who transit and use their spaces daily. Hospital architecture is a niche responsible for the development of projects focused on the health area, based on specifications, requirements, and regulations that guarantee and ensure the comfort of patients - it is continuously studying intrinsic issues of how a sick body behaves in space, in order to create environments that assist in the rehabilitation process.

When we think of hospitals or spaces related to the Health area, we are likely to imagine white rooms, with the use of materials in a color palette ranging in off-white, or in some cases, featuring elements in pastel tones and cold lighting. However, this image is being replaced as studies prove that spaces using certain graphic elements, colors, materials, and even natural components, can help and accelerate the process of treating patients, since they psychologically affect neurological stimuli.

On the other hand, considering the flow of users and different physical difficulties, it is extremely important that the interiors of hospitals, medical centers or clinics  present a range of materials of high resistance and easy maintenance, good ventilation and natural lighting, good lighting design, use of appropriate colors, spaces for socializing and interaction, among other essential elements in the recovery process. With that in mind, we have put together a set of 23 medical space projects that stand out for their interior design.

Scheldehof Residential Care Centre / Atelier PRO architects

© Ronald Tilleman
EKH Children Hospital / IF (Integrated Field)

© Ketsiree Wongwan
Deltal Clinic / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Cortesia de Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
The Urban Dentist / studio karhard

© Stefan Wolf Lucks
Lausanne University Hospital Extension / meier + associés architectes

© Yves André
Clemente Dental Clinic / LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos

© Gustavo González Bellón
Taverny Medical Center / MAAJ ARCHITECTES

© François-Xavier Da Cunha Leal
Somriures / Masquespacio

© Luis Beltran
Princess Máxima Centre for Child Oncology / LIAG Architects

© Ronald Tilleman
The Kinghorn Cancer Centre / BVN Architecture

© John Gollings
Angdong Hospital Project / Rural Urban Framework

© Rural Urban Framework (RUF)
San Jerónimo Hospital Refurbishment / SV60 Arquitectos

© Jesús Granada
Aeichi Korean Medical Clinic / By Seog Be Seog

© Yongjoon Choi
David H. Koch Center / HOK + Ballinger + Pei Cobb Freed & Partners

© Albert Vecerka Esto
Jacobs Medical Center / CannonDesign

© Christopher Barrett + Ethan Rohloff
Kaleida Health Gates Vascular Institute / Cannon Design

© K C Kratt, Bjorg Magnea Architectural & Interior
Physiotherapy Clinic / Hinterland Architecture Studio

© Ivo Tavares Studio
HS Clinic / Steck Arquitetura

© Adriano Pacelli
KMYF / Cadence

© Sergio Ghetti & Cadence
Mattaincourt / Dominique Coulon & Associés Architectes

© Eugeni Pons
Malocclusion Dental Clinic / STARSIS

© Hong Seokgyu
D’olot i Comarcal Hospital / Ramon Sanabria + Francesc Sandalinas

© Jesús Arenas
Nemours Children’s Hospital / Stanley Beaman & Sears

© Jonathan Hillyer
Cite: Pereira, Matheus. "Wellness Architecture: 23 Interiors of Medical Facilities" [Arquitetura do bem-estar: 23 Interiores de hospitais, clínicas e centros médicos] 10 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935246/wellness-architecture-23-interiors-of-medical-facilities/> ISSN 0719-8884

