Scheldehof Residential Care Centre / Atelier PRO architects

  • 16:00 - 31 January, 2019
Scheldehof Residential Care Centre / Atelier PRO architects
Scheldehof Residential Care Centre / Atelier PRO architects, © Petra Appelhof
© Petra Appelhof

© Ronald Tilleman © Petra Appelhof

  • Architects

    Atelier PRO architects

  • Location

    Flesinga, The Netherlands

  • Category

    Residential Architecture

  • Lead architect

    Dorte Kristensen, Christina Kaiser, Thijs Klinkhamer

  • Interior architect

    Thijs Klinkhamer

  • Project leader

    Marjon Main-Roetgerink

  • Team

    André van Veen, Constanze Knüpling, Emile Jansen, Evelien van Beek, Felix Timmermans, Hamayun Lali, Jannetta Roozendaal, Joke Stolk, Paul Fouchier, Sandrine Rointru, Tomas Mashidlauskas, Wendy Braun-Popma, Wessel Reinders

  • Area

    18980.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Petra Appelhof, Ronald Tilleman, Jan-Willem Jansen

    • General contractor

      Bouwgroep Peters

    • Acoustics consultant

      DGMR Raadgevende ingenieurs

    • Structural engineer

      Aronsohn Constructies

    • Services engineer

      Nobel advies

    • Project manager

      Morsink en Morsink

    • Electrical services contractor

      Croonwolter&dros

    • Interior builder

      Wondergem

    • Client

      WVO Zorg

    • Cost

      € 25,000,000,-
    © Jan-Willem Jansen
    © Jan-Willem Jansen

    Text description provided by the architects. The monumental metal sheet factory on the former shipyard in the heart of Vlissingen, and the adjacent site, have been transformed into a residential care centre. The residential centre has 55 apartments for somatic care, 6 group accommodation units for psychogeriatric residents and 54 care and/or assisted-living apartments. In addition, the ground floor accommodates a public functions restaurant, a training and education room, studios, a hairdresser, a shop, a physiotherapy room, a theatre auditorium and a parking garage.

    Courtesy of Atelier PRO architects
    Courtesy of Atelier PRO architects

    Open the existing building 
    The closed facade of the historical building has been opened and partly equipped with glass. The large, heavy doors have been opened and a transparent ‘box’ was added on the ground floor. There are now three storeys with living space. Volumes with apartments hang like individual items of furniture in the enormous space of the Metal Factory.

    © Ronald Tilleman
    © Ronald Tilleman
    Site plan
    Site plan
    © Ronald Tilleman
    © Ronald Tilleman

    Winter garden in the new building 
    The group accommodation units surround a winter garden in the new building. This group accommodation has been given a layout as close as possible to a ‘normal’ home environment: only after passing through the living room does one enter the sleeping area. All apartments are connected internally with the service functions.

    Courtesy of Atelier PRO architects
    Courtesy of Atelier PRO architects

    Interior
    Atelier PRO has also shaped the interior. The basic principle here was to create a homely and authentic atmosphere and to avoid an institutional character. The industrial shipyard past has been unmistakeably retained in the interior, by leaving visible heavy, originally metal structures.

    © Ronald Tilleman
    © Ronald Tilleman

    Functional solutions 
    The apartments are generously proportioned and the facilities ensuring good care have been incorporated very unobtrusively. Patient hoists for use by staff are hidden away in each room and, in the event of a malfunction, maintenance staff do not need to disturb the privacy of the residents. The technical installations are placed inconspicuously behind the panelling in the corridor.

    © Ronald Tilleman
    © Ronald Tilleman

    Design for dementia
    Much effort was done to create a home for the disoriented, enabling them to wander around safely in a protected indoor garden and using special materials to stimulate the senses. The apartment layout for residents with dementia intentionally encourages them to leave their homes and to return again safely.

    © Ronald Tilleman
    © Ronald Tilleman

    Future-proof
    The construction and infrastructure are designed in such a way that the care service functions can be adapted easily in the future. These are homes that can change with the phases of life and that wait for future generations.

    © Petra Appelhof
    © Petra Appelhof

    Social and spatial landmark
    In the former shipyard area a lively social and spatial landmark has arisen. Despite being located in an area suffering from population decrease, the client, WVO Zorg care service provider, made an effort to develop an environment that appeals to the public by making an attractive place to visit, thus restoring urban livelihood.

    Project location

    Cite: "Scheldehof Residential Care Centre / Atelier PRO architects" 31 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909443/scheldehof-residential-care-centre-atelier-pro-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

