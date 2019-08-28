World
  7. Angdong Hospital Project / Rural Urban Framework

Angdong Hospital Project / Rural Urban Framework

  • 20:00 - 28 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Angdong Hospital Project / Rural Urban Framework
Angdong Hospital Project / Rural Urban Framework, © Rural Urban Framework (RUF)
© Rural Urban Framework (RUF)

© Rural Urban Framework (RUF) © Rural Urban Framework (RUF) © Rural Urban Framework (RUF) © Rural Urban Framework (RUF) + 24

  • Architects

    Rural Urban Framework

  • Location

    Baojing, Xiangxi, Hunan, China

  • Category

    Healthcare Center

  • Architect in Charge

    Joshua Bolchover and John Lin

  • Design Team

    Joshua Bolchover and John Lin, Rural Urban Framework (RUF)

  • Project team

    Mark Kingsley, Jeffery Huang, Crystal Kwan, Huang Zhiyun, Tiffany Leung, Johnny Cullinan, Tanya Tsui, Joyce Ip

  • Area

    1450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2011

  • Photographs

    Rural Urban Framework (RUF)

  • Commissioning Donor

    Institute of integrated Rural Development

  • Additional Donors

    Luke Him Sau Charitable Trust

  • Project manager

    Maggie K Y Ma

  • Total Cost

    272,000 USD (1,697,250 RMB)

  • Unit Cost

    190 USD/sqm (1,170 RMB/sqm)
© Rural Urban Framework (RUF)
© Rural Urban Framework (RUF)

Text description provided by the architects. Rural healthcare in China currently faces a multitude of challenges. Rural institutions are generally unfavourable compared to those in urban locales. Government subsidies and the raising of doctor and hospital incomes also lead to overcharging and needless treatments and exams. Commissioned by a Hong Kong charity, Institute for Integrated Rural Development, this project involves designing China’s first charitable hospital whilst helping foster a new attitude toward rural healthcare.

© Rural Urban Framework (RUF)
© Rural Urban Framework (RUF)

Working closely with the charity and government in Angdong Village of Hunan Province, our task was to develop a model rural health care building capable of supporting the many progressive reforms on rural hospital management and care giving. This includes providing basic necessities absent in current establishments, some as simple as waiting rooms. Additionally, seeing that most institutions in China, such as schools and hospitals, are walled off and managed as contained programs, we were interested in re-introducing the hospital as a publicly-friendly facility.

© Rural Urban Framework (RUF)
© Rural Urban Framework (RUF)
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Rural Urban Framework (RUF)
© Rural Urban Framework (RUF)
© Rural Urban Framework (RUF)
© Rural Urban Framework (RUF)

The program of a hospital is re-configured from its conventional form. The design begins with a simple strategy to provide a continuous ramp access to all floors. A wide ramp allows for seating and improves circulation. This also creates a large central courtyard space open for public use. At the ground level, the courtyard provides additional steps for seating and serves as an outdoor waiting area. Materials consist of both recycled traditional bricks, which form the exterior façade, and custom designed concrete screen blocks, which flank the interior spiral passageway. Though from a distance they appear like the common type, these custom blocks are cast in a flexible latex mold. The resulting courtyard exhibits a soft and smoothly changing quality, casting variable shadows throughout the day.

© Rural Urban Framework (RUF)
© Rural Urban Framework (RUF)

Originally published on 7 October, 2014.

Project location

Rural Urban Framework
Office

Concrete Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare hospital healthcare center China
Cite: "Angdong Hospital Project / Rural Urban Framework" 28 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/553572/angdong-hospital-project-rural-urban-farm/> ISSN 0719-8884
© Rural Urban Framework (RUF)

安东医院项目 / Rural Urban Framework

