Home Office: 23 Solutions for More Flexible Workspaces

A few years ago, the idea that houses and apartments are dedicated exclusively to living was redefined. This has happened because the contemporary times brought a large number of social changes that influenced the manner we use the spaces. With defiant routines and increasingly flexible companies concerning the workspace, it is more and more common that the residence becomes the office. However, with house plans becoming smaller, it has became a challenge thinking functional spaces or ones that could be refurbished in seconds to be used as Home Office. With this idea in mind, we compiled some projects in small spaces, which interior design solutions can help you in your next projects. Check out the following selection:
Block Village / HAO Design
Apartamento Loloite / Urban Ode Arquitetura e Urbanismo
22m² Apartment in Taiwan / A Little Design
Apartment in Benfica / Atelier 106
Architectural (Dis)Order / Corpo Atelier
Apartamento Buenos Aires / Ultra
Livingspace / Ruetemple
Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata
House in Kashiwa / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop
Apartamento LR / UNIC Arquitetura
Retrofit Apartment / SuperLimão Studio
Córdoba-Flat / Cadaval & Solà-Morales
Family House / Ruetemple
Apartamento Clodomiro / Todos Arquitetura
Copan Apartment / SuperLimão Studio
Apartamento TN / South Arquitetura
RR Apartment / StudioLIM
Apartamento Itu / SuperLimão Studio
The Curated Home / Mustard Architects
Gorki / Ruetemple
Switch / Yuko Shibata Office
Bagritsky / Ruetemple
House NA / Sou Fujimoto Architects
Did you like our selection? Reiterating that you can also compile interesting projects into your own personalized folders through the tool My Archdaily. All you have to do is to create your account here and start your own library!