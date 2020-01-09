TLP Apartment / Renato Mendonça Arquitetura

+ 29

Arquiteto Responsável: Renato Mendonça

Collaborators: Julia Módulo / Lais Efstathiadis

Landscaping: Selvvva

Text description provided by the architects. The project was developed for a single man, extremely sensitive, intellectual, with a positive reading habit. It was his first apartment, and along with that purchase comes a dream… to have an apartment that reflects his own personality. The use of color was his first request. All the study and definition of colors was done based on Abaporu engraving, acquired by the client in one of his travels around the world. Thus we define the use of primary colors in their essence. The second request was for a visually large but privacy-intimate environment. Thus we decided to eliminate all the inner walls of the apartment, including the bathroom wall.

Dining room and suite were separated by a wooden work, bathroom and bedroom were separated by a structure of locksmiths and glazing, gaining a few inches for the bath and bringing even more light to this room. Dining room, kitchen and balcony were better integrated with the removal of the doors, keeping only the existing pillar. The use of cement on the floor throughout the space gives the sensation of amplitude requested, and its rosé color ensures personality and visual freshness. To balance a possible feminine perception we opted for the use of a rustic dining table with black chairs, in addition to black metals, industrial lamps and canvas armchair.

It was the color of the floor that brought great definitions to the composition of the whole space… the pink of the sofa, the mix of the carpet, the color of the vases and the contrasts of the primary colors. In the suite, the bedside tile is an extension of the bathroom tile, with its visually unique niche integrating the two spaces. A surprise came to light… a concrete pillar that breaks the niche and stands out with its exposed raw material. The bathroom is wall, floor and ceiling clad, creating a sober earth-tone box, and Itaúnas granite basin with raw finish, in irregular faceted shape. The balcony has a living function, also housing the office of the writer, who sees in the urban landscape a great source of inspiration.