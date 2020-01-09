World
TLP Apartment / Renato Mendonça Arquitetura

TLP Apartment / Renato Mendonça Arquitetura
© Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes

© Lufe Gomes

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartment Interiors
Santa Cecilia, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 45.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Lufe Gomes
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Carbono Design, Casa Almeida, Casa Franceza, Chaos Group, Codex Home, Deca, Dom Daqui Tapetes, Domo Revestti, Estar Móveis, Ibiza Revestimentos, JRJ, JRJ Tecidos, Labluz, Lustres Yamamura, Montblanc Mármores, Motta Envidraçamentos, Persianas Amorim, Selvvva, Tora Brasil, Via Madeiras, reka iluminacao
  • Arquiteto Responsável: Renato Mendonça
  • Collaborators: Julia Módulo / Lais Efstathiadis
  • Landscaping: Selvvva
© Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes

Text description provided by the architects. The project was developed for a single man, extremely sensitive, intellectual, with a positive reading habit. It was his first apartment, and along with that purchase comes a dream… to have an apartment that reflects his own personality. The use of color was his first request. All the study and definition of colors was done based on Abaporu engraving, acquired by the client in one of his travels around the world. Thus we define the use of primary colors in their essence. The second request was for a visually large but privacy-intimate environment. Thus we decided to eliminate all the inner walls of the apartment, including the bathroom wall. 

© Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes

Dining room and suite were separated by a wooden work, bathroom and bedroom were separated by a structure of locksmiths and glazing, gaining a few inches for the bath and bringing even more light to this room. Dining room, kitchen and balcony were better integrated with the removal of the doors, keeping only the existing pillar. The use of cement on the floor throughout the space gives the sensation of amplitude requested, and its rosé color ensures personality and visual freshness. To balance a possible feminine perception we opted for the use of a rustic dining table with black chairs, in addition to black metals, industrial lamps and canvas armchair. 

© Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes

It was the color of the floor that brought great definitions to the composition of the whole space… the pink of the sofa, the mix of the carpet, the color of the vases and the contrasts of the primary colors. In the suite, the bedside tile is an extension of the bathroom tile, with its visually unique niche integrating the two spaces. A surprise came to light… a concrete pillar that breaks the niche and stands out with its exposed raw material. The bathroom is wall, floor and ceiling clad, creating a sober earth-tone box, and Itaúnas granite basin with raw finish, in irregular faceted shape. The balcony has a living function, also housing the office of the writer, who sees in the urban landscape a great source of inspiration.

© Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes
View 5 - Suite Bathroom 1
View 5 - Suite Bathroom 1
© Lufe Gomes
© Lufe Gomes

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Rua Helvétia, 980 - Santa Cecilia, São Paulo - SP, 01215-010, Brazil

About this office
Renato Mendonça Arquitetura
Office

Cite: "TLP Apartment / Renato Mendonça Arquitetura" [Apartamento TLP / Renato Mendonça Arquitetura] 09 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931437/tlp-apartment-renato-mendonca-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

