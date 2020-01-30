World
Palma Hideaway House / Mariana de Delás

Palma Hideaway House / Mariana de Delás

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia + 22

Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Offices
Palma, Spain
  • Architects: Mariana de Delás
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 990.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: José Hevia
  • Lead Architects: Mariana de Delás
  • Design Team: Ines Bonet, Blanca Gomez Rodriguez -Arias
  • Assembly And Vegetation: Belén Larraz
  • Table Design: Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio
Text description provided by the architects. Palma Hideaway is the result of an ongoing exploration on how to dwell ground floor spaces sited in bustling urban fabrics. (Case study continuation of Raval Hideaway Barcelona).

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Plan
Plan
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

In this case, the owner acquired a 92sqm former motorcycle repair shop that had been long closed in the frontier of Palma de Mallorca’s old quarter. The space had generous free heights, a non used courtyard and was built in traditional mares stone (mallorcan limestone).

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

As the existing groundfloor access door created a very violent connection between the road and the studio, it was essential to integrate an intermediate buffer garden area. This garden buffer area serves as a way to get light inside and also act as an acoustic and privacy barrier from the street. This new courtyard  is created by having two opposing layers of facade. First, an exterior light-permeable perforated iron sheet folding door that can be totally opened and gives a gradient of visual privacy to the apartment. And second, a glass and wood frame window structure that shuts down direct noise from across the road. The space between these two skins can be totally o partially opened, with a large number of variations to suit every need.  A wood built-in bench and built-in tiled planters complete the setup ideal for a transitional calming entry ritual where lush plants merge with tiled walls bringing back a Mediterranean courtyard welcome.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Once inside, the proposal generates around a single new diagonal partition that serves as a room divider, storage space and a visual directional guider towards the back exterior space. This single wood partition serves as an aid for all main activities of the dwelling and also creates an acoustic barrier between them.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Axonometric
Axonometric
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The left side of the partition is reserved for the bedroom and closet area.  This space is elevated a few steps to create a sense of coziness and eye height barrier to the new entrance courtyard. The elevated areas consist of the more domestic ones such as study, bedroom, closets and bathroom. In the bathroom the elevated height is used to go down a few steps making an inbuilt shower/bath for hedonist living.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The right side of the partition is reserved for the common areas. Flooring of polished concrete remain continuous throughout the dwelling to create a sense of amplitude. A central kitchen work island is placed in the middle of the space encouraging central gathering. This table is co-designed and produced by local Mallorca young designers and brings a touch of color and freshness to the more mínimalistic shell.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The living room and dining area are placed at the wider opening close to the back garden. An inbuilt sofa is designed to maximize the space and old pinup calendars found on site are given a second chance by making them the main wall decoration element. Formerly a small door access to exterior space a big opening is done to connect the inside with the exterior backspace. Vines and green are planted to produce an intimidate secret garden in the future. A small guest room and a second bathroom are placed in the old storage space perimetral to backyard.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Project location

Address: Palma, Balearic Islands, Spain

