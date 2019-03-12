Winners of the 2019 Building of the Year Awards

More than 80,000 votes were cast over the last two weeks and, after careful review, the results of the 2019 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards presented by Unreal are in. Building of the Year, which itself celebrated ten years this year, is the largest peer-based crowdsourced architecture award in the world, showcasing the projects chosen by you, our readers, as the most significant of the year.

This is no mean feat. More than 4000 projects were in contention this year, challenging readers to carefully consider a wide variety of projects across type, scale, and location. 4000 projects were whittled to 75 finalists; 75 have now been reduced to the 15 winners - one for each typological category.

The results are as diverse as the architecture itself. Well-known names are, as in years past, present among the bunch, among them Zaha Hadid Architects, MVRDV, and Heatherwick Studio. For London-based Heatherwick, their win marks the second consecutive year they have taken top honors for a refurbishment-based project. But less-renowned names dominate the ranks of the winners this year. Innocad’s serenely simple office building for a real estate company elevates what corporate architecture can be while the technical and material mastery of Sameep Padora’s Maya Somaiya Library is enough to make any architect look twice. The library is, in fact, one of two Indian projects to take top honors this year - a strong first year showing for the nation whose design talent seems finally to be coming to the fore.

But for all their many beautiful differences, the winners share a crucial element in common: they represent the values of our mission, to bring inspiration, knowledge, and tools to architects everywhere. Building of the Year - indeed, ArchDaily itself - would not be possible without the generosity of firms and readers as invested in our mission as we are. We give our profound thanks to all who participated this year, no matter the form. Congratulations to all the winners!

© Nguyen Tien Thanh. Image Brick Cave by H&P Architects

© Nguyen Tien Thanh. Image Brick Cave by H&P Architects

© Nelson Kon. Image Sesc 24 de Maio by Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos

© Nelson Kon. Image Sesc 24 de Maio by Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos

© Nelson Kon. Image Sesc 24 de Maio by Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos

© Joas Souza. Image The Macallan New Distillery and Visitors Experience by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

© Joas Souza. Image The Macallan New Distillery and Visitors Experience by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

© Joas Souza. Image The Macallan New Distillery and Visitors Experience by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Small Scale Architecture

A45 / BIG

Courtesy of Klein. Image A45 by BIG

Courtesy of Klein. Image A45 by BIG

Hospitality Architecture

Morpheus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects

© Ivan Dupont. Image Morpheus by Zaha Hadid Architects

© Virgile Simon Bertrand. Image Morpheus by Zaha Hadid Architects

© Virgile Simon Bertrand. Image Morpheus by Zaha Hadid Architects

Religious Architecture

Imaculada and Cheia de Graça Chapel / Cerejeira Fontes Architects

© Nelson Garrido. Image Imaculada and Cheia de Graça Chapel / Cerejeira Fontes Architects

© Nelson Garrido. Image Imaculada and Cheia de Graça Chapel / Cerejeira Fontes Architects

Healthcare Architecture

Weihai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine / GLA

© Li Yao. Image Weihai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine by GLA

© Li Yao. Image Weihai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine by GLA

© Li Yao. Image Weihai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine by GLA

Sports Architecture

Streetmekka Viborg / EFFEKT



© Rasmus Hjortshøj. Image Streetmekka Viborg by EFFEKT

© Rasmus Hjortshøj. Image Streetmekka Viborg by EFFEKT

© Edmund Sumner. Image Maya Somaiya Library, Sharda School by Sameep Padora & Associates

© Edmund Sumner. ImageMaya Somaiya Library, Sharda School by Sameep Padora & Associates

Commercial Architecture

Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio



© Hufton+Crow. ImageCoal Drops Yard by Heatherwick Studio

© Hufton+Crow. Image Coal Drops Yard by Heatherwick Studio

© Laurian Ghinitoiu. Image Coal Drops Yard by Heatherwick Studio

© Chao Zhang. Image Dream & Maze by Studio 10

© Chao Zheng. Image Dream & Maze by Studio 10

© Ossip van Duivenbode. Image Future Towers by MVRDV

© Ossip van Duivenbode. Image Future Towers by MVRDV

© Ossip van Duivenbode. Image Future Towers by MVRDV

Cultural Architecture

UCCA Dune Art Museum / OPEN Architecture



© Qingshan Wu. Image UCCA Dune Art Museum by OPEN Architecture

© Qingshan Wu. Image UCCA Dune Art Museum by OPEN Architecture

© Qingshan Wu. Image UCCA Dune Art Museum by OPEN Architecture

© Paul Ott. Image C&P Corporate Headquarters by INNOCAD

© Paul Ott. Image C&P Corporate Headquarters by INNOCAD

© Paul Ott. Image C&P Corporate Headquarters by INNOCAD

Best Applied Products

House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects



© Edmund Sumner. Image House in a Garden by Gianni Botsford Architects