Sublime Swimming: 14 Examples of Custom Pools

What's better than a house with a pool? A house with a pool that's part of the structure of the house. These projects show different ways to incorporate pools and how to resolve issues of weight, moisture and leaks. See the houses below, featuring photos by photographers like Mariela Apollonio, Kent Soh y Marcello Mariana.
Pieters Kers & Patrick Voigt
Villa K / Paul de Ruiter Architects
Nathan Rader
Haffenden House / PARA
Jan Bitter
Jellyfish House / Wiel Arets Architects
Kent Soh
Tropical Box House / WHBC Architects
Murray Fredericks
North Bondi / CplusC Architectural Workshop
Luc Roymans
House LKS / P8 architecten
Fernando Guerra
Fez House / Álvaro Siza Vieira
Marcello Mariana
Roccolo’s Swimming Pool / act_romegialli
Fernando Guerra
Nirvana Home / AGi Architects
Benjamin Benschneider
Shaw House / Patkau Architects
Daniele Domenicali
S.A Residence / Shatotto
Mariela Apollonio
Sardinera House / Ramon Esteve
Martin Gardner
Pool House / Re-Format
Filippo Bamberghi
Casa Brownstone / Studio Arthur Casas
Editor's Note: This article was published on May 20, 2018, and updated on November 15, 2020.