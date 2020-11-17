Sublime Swimming: 14 Examples of Custom Pools

Save this picture! Casa Sardinera / Ramon Esteve. Image © Mariela Apollonio

What's better than a house with a pool? A house with a pool that's part of the structure of the house. These projects show different ways to incorporate pools and how to resolve issues of weight, moisture and leaks. See the houses below, featuring photos by photographers like Mariela Apollonio, Kent Soh y Marcello Mariana.

Save this picture! Villa K / Paul de Ruiter Architects. Image © Pieters Kers & Patrick Voigt

Save this picture! Haffenden House / PARA. Image © Nathan Rader

Save this picture! Casa Medusa / Wiel Arets Architects. Image © Jan Bitter

Save this picture! Casa Caja tropical / WHBC Architects. Image © Kent Soh

Save this picture! North Bondi / CplusC Architectural Workshop. Image © Murray Fredericks

Save this picture! Casa LKS / P8 architecten. Image © Luc Roymans

Save this picture! Casa Fez / Álvaro Siza Vieira. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Roccolo’s Swimming Pool / act_romegialli. Image © Marcello Mariana

Save this picture! Nirvana Home / AGi Architects. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Casa Shaw / Patkau Architects. Image © Benjamin Benschneider

Save this picture! Casa Sardinera / Ramon Esteve. Image © Mariela Apollonio

Save this picture! Pool House / Re-Format. Image © Martin Gardner

Save this picture! Casa Brownstone / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Filippo Bamberghi

