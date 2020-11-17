Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Sublime Swimming: 14 Examples of Custom Pools

Sublime Swimming: 14 Examples of Custom Pools

Sublime Swimming: 14 Examples of Custom Pools

What's better than a house with a pool? A house with a pool that's part of the structure of the house. These projects show different ways to incorporate pools and how to resolve issues of weight, moisture and leaks. See the houses below, featuring photos by photographers like Mariela Apollonio, Kent Soh y Marcello Mariana.

Casa Shaw / Patkau Architects. Image © Benjamin Benschneider
Villa K / Paul de Ruiter Architects. Image © Pieters Kers & Patrick Voigt
Haffenden House / PARA. Image © Nathan Rader
Casa Fez / Álvaro Siza Vieira. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Pieters Kers & Patrick Voigt

Villa K / Paul de Ruiter Architects

Villa K / Paul de Ruiter Architects. Image © Pieters Kers & Patrick Voigt
Villa K / Paul de Ruiter Architects. Image © Pieters Kers & Patrick Voigt

Nathan Rader

Haffenden House / PARA

Haffenden House / PARA. Image © Nathan Rader
Haffenden House / PARA. Image © Nathan Rader

Jan Bitter

Jellyfish House / Wiel Arets Architects

Casa Medusa / Wiel Arets Architects. Image © Jan Bitter
Casa Medusa / Wiel Arets Architects. Image © Jan Bitter

Kent Soh

Tropical Box House / WHBC Architects

Casa Caja tropical / WHBC Architects. Image © Kent Soh
Casa Caja tropical / WHBC Architects. Image © Kent Soh

Murray Fredericks

North Bondi / CplusC Architectural Workshop

North Bondi / CplusC Architectural Workshop. Image © Murray Fredericks
North Bondi / CplusC Architectural Workshop. Image © Murray Fredericks

Luc Roymans

House LKS / P8 architecten

Casa LKS / P8 architecten. Image © Luc Roymans
Casa LKS / P8 architecten. Image © Luc Roymans

Fernando Guerra

Fez House / Álvaro Siza Vieira

Casa Fez / Álvaro Siza Vieira. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Casa Fez / Álvaro Siza Vieira. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Marcello Mariana

Roccolo’s Swimming Pool / act_romegialli

Roccolo's Swimming Pool / act_romegialli. Image © Marcello Mariana
Roccolo's Swimming Pool / act_romegialli. Image © Marcello Mariana

Fernando Guerra

Nirvana Home / AGi Architects

Nirvana Home / AGi Architects. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Nirvana Home / AGi Architects. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Benjamin Benschneider

Shaw House / Patkau Architects

Casa Shaw / Patkau Architects. Image © Benjamin Benschneider
Casa Shaw / Patkau Architects. Image © Benjamin Benschneider

Daniele Domenicali

S.A Residence / Shatotto

S.A Residence / Shatotto. Image © Daniele Domenicali
S.A Residence / Shatotto. Image © Daniele Domenicali

Mariela Apollonio

Sardinera House / Ramon Esteve

Casa Sardinera / Ramon Esteve. Image © Mariela Apollonio
Casa Sardinera / Ramon Esteve. Image © Mariela Apollonio

Martin Gardner

Pool House / Re-Format

Pool House / Re-Format. Image © Martin Gardner
Pool House / Re-Format. Image © Martin Gardner

Filippo Bamberghi

Casa Brownstone / Studio Arthur Casas

Casa Brownstone / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Filippo Bamberghi
Casa Brownstone / Studio Arthur Casas. Image © Filippo Bamberghi

Editor's Note: This article was published on May 20, 2018, and updated on November 15, 2020.

Cite: María Francisca González. "Sublime Swimming: 14 Examples of Custom Pools" 17 Nov 2020. ArchDaily.
Casa Sardinera / Ramon Esteve. Image © Mariela Apollonio

