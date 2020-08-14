Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Brownstone House / Studio Arthur Casas

Brownstone House / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this project
Brownstone House / Studio Arthur Casas

© Filippo Bamberghi© Filippo Bamberghi© Filippo Bamberghi© Filippo Bamberghi+ 51

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
New York, United States
  • Architects: Studio Arthur Casas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6189 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Filippo Bamberghi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Allied Maker, Boffi, Flexform, Poltrona Frau, 1stdibs, Arthur Casas Design, Artur Lescher, Bazzeo by NY Loft, Espasso, Etel Design, Galeria Nara Roesler, Herança Cultural, Loja Teo, L’Atelier, Nani Chinelatto, Pelle Design Store, Primo Vidros
  • Design Team:Tamy Tutihashi, Natalia Valente, Raissa Furlan, Victoria Chaves, Paulina Tabet, André Honda
  • Lighting:Illumination Strategic Design
  • Project Start:2015
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

Text description provided by the architects. Brownstone is an architectural style present in New York. These buildings are known by being row and vertical houses with brownstone facades, placed in long and narrow grounds. The project consists on the refurbishment of one of these residences, and, at the same time, seeks to respect the historical character of this architecture and offers a practical, contemporary and technological solution for the sectorization of an extensive program distributed over its six floors.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

These six levels ended up defining the rooms distribution, always well integrated to make the most out of the restricted entrance of natural lighting - guaranteed only through both facades. On the first floor, there is the kitchen, the office and a backyard with BBQ area. This kitchen, with its black counter and cabinets, differs from the traditional Studio’s light shades. To complement the dark atmosphere, white panels and woodwork brought lightness to the environment.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

The second floor is dedicated to social areas - such as the bar, dinner room and living room for the visits. As it was impossible to modify the historical frontal facade, this floor slab was retracted in the back facade in order to offer more space and a new and wide window, connecting first and second floor. To guarantee an intimate space to the family a couple with 2 kids -, the bedrooms, Gym, TV Room, Outdoor fireplace lounge were placed in the 3 upper floors.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi
Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

The Decor has neutral shades contrasting to the dark facade. The oak flooring of the upper levels brings softness, while Limestone in warm shades and fabrics and furniture in earthy tones make a subtle reference to the Middle East natural colors, the owner’s homeland. The clients asked for a closed carpentry, with clean lines and few decorative objects, valuing a minimalist aspect. The interest in Brazilian identity is noticed by a selection of several furniture - many of them designed by Arthur Casas - and works of art.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi
Save this picture!
Plan - 2nd floor
Plan - 2nd floor
Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

The project’s highlight is the Indoor Pool, placed in the underground floor. The natural lighting, guaranteed by a skylight, offers a dramaticity to this ambience, which also divides the space with a warehouse and technical areas. To complement the lighting, lighting coves and linear built-in lights enhances the geometric design of the wooden bench, a strategy replicated throughout the residence.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Bamberghi
© Filippo Bamberghi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Arthur Casas
Office

Products

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsUnited States
Cite: "Brownstone House / Studio Arthur Casas" [Casa Brownstone / Studio Arthur Casas] 14 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945668/brownstone-house-studio-arthur-casas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream