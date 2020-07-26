Best Modern Examples of Ancient Courtyard Renovations in China

Save this picture! Tea House in Li Garden / Atelier Deshaus. Image © Fangfang Tian

Chinese courtyard houses are one of the most common housing typologies spanning all the way from the northern capital of Beijing to the poetic southern cities Hangzhou and back to the picturesque regions of Yunnan. Typically referred as heyuan, these courtyards homes are simply a “yard enclosed on four sides."

+ 18

Traditionally, heyuans were large single-family homes, built to house multiple generations of descendants, thus the essential gathering place for micro-communities. Today, however, many heyuans in China are faced with the challenges of encroaching urban development. The national reforms of the 1950s divided up many existing courtyards to be occupied by multiple families and groups, exhausting ancient sanitation systems nationwide.

These practical circumstances together with market-driven conditions have sparked a renewed interest among architects, to upgrade the conditions of these ancient courtyards and explore the spatial and conceptual possibilities of the typology within their fast-changing urban fabric.

Save this picture! Zhu’an Residence / Zhaoyang Architects. Image © Hao Chen

Save this picture! Courtyard House Plugin en Masse – Second Phase / People's Architecture Office. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office (PAO)

Save this picture! One Person Gallery / Wutopia Lab. Image © SHAO Feng

Save this picture! Tea House in Li Garden / Atelier Deshaus. Image © Fangfang Tian

Save this picture! Cave House in Loess Plateau / hyperSity Architects. Image Courtesy of hyperSity Architects

Save this picture! Eight Tenths Garden / Wutopia Lab. Image © CreatAR

Save this picture! Dongyuan Qianxun Community Center / Scenic Architecture Office. Image © Shengliang Su

Save this picture! Transform and Rethink / Hu Yue Studio. Image © Chaoying Yang + Su Chen

Save this picture! Bamboo Forest on the Roof / V STUDIO. Image © Weiqi Jin

Save this picture! Yi She Mountain Inn / DL Atelier. Image © Haiting Sun

Save this picture! Shidao Resort / Duoxiang Studio. Image © Haiting Sun + Chen Bai

Save this picture! Fuchun Kosa Zou Ma Lou / Atelier Archmixing. Image Courtesy of Atelier Archmixing

Save this picture! Xiezuo Hutong Capsule Hotel in Beijing / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio. Image © Ruijing Photo

Save this picture! Twisting Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO. Image © Weiqi Jin + Ning Wang