Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Best Modern Examples of Ancient Courtyard Renovations in China

Best Modern Examples of Ancient Courtyard Renovations in China

Save this article
Best Modern Examples of Ancient Courtyard Renovations in China

Chinese courtyard houses are one of the most common housing typologies spanning all the way from the northern capital of Beijing to the poetic southern cities Hangzhou and back to the picturesque regions of Yunnan. Typically referred as heyuan, these courtyards homes are simply a “yard enclosed on four sides."

Micro-Yuan’er / ZAO/standardarchitecture. Image © Mingming ZhangCave House in Loess Plateau / hyperSity Architects. Image Courtesy of hyperSity ArchitectsFuchun Kosa Zou Ma Lou / Atelier Archmixing. Image Courtesy of Atelier ArchmixingTwisting Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO. Image © Weiqi Jin + Ning Wang+ 18

Traditionally, heyuans were large single-family homes, built to house multiple generations of descendants, thus the essential gathering place for micro-communities. Today, however, many heyuans in China are faced with the challenges of encroaching urban development. The national reforms of the 1950s divided up many existing courtyards to be occupied by multiple families and groups, exhausting ancient sanitation systems nationwide.

These practical circumstances together with market-driven conditions have sparked a renewed interest among architects, to upgrade the conditions of these ancient courtyards and explore the spatial and conceptual possibilities of the typology within their fast-changing urban fabric.

Related Article

4 Chinese Vernacular Dwellings You Should Know About (Before They Disappear)

Micro-Yuan’er / ZAO/standardarchitecture

Save this picture!
Micro-Yuan’er / ZAO/standardarchitecture. Image © Mingming Zhang
Micro-Yuan’er / ZAO/standardarchitecture. Image © Mingming Zhang

Zhu’an Residence / Zhaoyang Architects

Save this picture!
Zhu’an Residence / Zhaoyang Architects. Image © Hao Chen
Zhu’an Residence / Zhaoyang Architects. Image © Hao Chen

Courtyard House Plugin en Masse – Second Phase / People's Architecture Office

Save this picture!
Courtyard House Plugin en Masse – Second Phase / People's Architecture Office. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office (PAO)
Courtyard House Plugin en Masse – Second Phase / People's Architecture Office. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office (PAO)

One Person Gallery / Wutopia Lab

Save this picture!
One Person Gallery / Wutopia Lab. Image © SHAO Feng
One Person Gallery / Wutopia Lab. Image © SHAO Feng

Tea House in Li Garden / Atelier Deshaus

Save this picture!
Tea House in Li Garden / Atelier Deshaus. Image © Fangfang Tian
Tea House in Li Garden / Atelier Deshaus. Image © Fangfang Tian

Cave House in Loess Plateau / hyperSity Architects

Save this picture!
Cave House in Loess Plateau / hyperSity Architects. Image Courtesy of hyperSity Architects
Cave House in Loess Plateau / hyperSity Architects. Image Courtesy of hyperSity Architects

Eight Tenths Garden / Wutopia Lab

Save this picture!
Eight Tenths Garden / Wutopia Lab. Image © CreatAR
Eight Tenths Garden / Wutopia Lab. Image © CreatAR

Dongyuan Qianxun Community Center / Scenic Architecture Office

Save this picture!
Dongyuan Qianxun Community Center / Scenic Architecture Office. Image © Shengliang Su
Dongyuan Qianxun Community Center / Scenic Architecture Office. Image © Shengliang Su

Transform and Rethink / Hu Yue Studio

Save this picture!
Transform and Rethink / Hu Yue Studio. Image © Chaoying Yang + Su Chen
Transform and Rethink / Hu Yue Studio. Image © Chaoying Yang + Su Chen

Bamboo Forest on the Roof / V STUDIO

Save this picture!
Bamboo Forest on the Roof / V STUDIO. Image © Weiqi Jin
Bamboo Forest on the Roof / V STUDIO. Image © Weiqi Jin

Yi She Mountain Inn / DL Atelier

Save this picture!
Yi She Mountain Inn / DL Atelier. Image © Haiting Sun
Yi She Mountain Inn / DL Atelier. Image © Haiting Sun

Shidao Resort / Duoxiang Studio

Save this picture!
Shidao Resort / Duoxiang Studio. Image © Haiting Sun + Chen Bai
Shidao Resort / Duoxiang Studio. Image © Haiting Sun + Chen Bai

Fuchun Kosa Zou Ma Lou / Atelier Archmixing

Save this picture!
Fuchun Kosa Zou Ma Lou / Atelier Archmixing. Image Courtesy of Atelier Archmixing
Fuchun Kosa Zou Ma Lou / Atelier Archmixing. Image Courtesy of Atelier Archmixing

Xiezuo Hutong Capsule Hotel / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

Save this picture!
Xiezuo Hutong Capsule Hotel in Beijing / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio. Image © Ruijing Photo
Xiezuo Hutong Capsule Hotel in Beijing / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio. Image © Ruijing Photo

HE-Restaurant / GOA

Save this picture!
HE-Restaurant / GOA. Image Courtesy of GOA
HE-Restaurant / GOA. Image Courtesy of GOA

Twisting Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO

Save this picture!
Twisting Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO. Image © Weiqi Jin + Ning Wang
Twisting Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO. Image © Weiqi Jin + Ning Wang

Teahouse in Hutong / ARCHSTUDIO

Save this picture!
Teahouse in Hutong / ARCHSTUDIO. Image © Ning Wang
Teahouse in Hutong / ARCHSTUDIO. Image © Ning Wang

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Editorial Team
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Editorial Team. "Best Modern Examples of Ancient Courtyard Renovations in China" 26 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887961/best-modern-examples-of-ancient-courtyard-renovations-in-china> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream