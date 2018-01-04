World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. China
  5. GOA
  6. 2017
  7. HE-Restaurant / GOA

HE-Restaurant / GOA

  • 02:00 - 4 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
HE-Restaurant / GOA
Save this picture!
HE-Restaurant / GOA, Courtesy of GOA
Courtesy of GOA

Courtesy of GOA Courtesy of GOA Courtesy of GOA Courtesy of GOA + 35

  • Architects

    GOA

  • Location

    Tangshan Residential District, Jiangning, Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

  • Lead Architects

    Xiaoxiao Zhang, Weiqi Hu

  • Design Team

    Lili Qian, Dagang Wang, Pengfei Jiang, Honggang Chen, Ximing Zhong, Jinyuan Ye, Yaqiong Deng, Wensheng Wang, Xiang Li, Yuan Liu, Chengyu He

  • Area

    2230.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Client

    Nanjing Zhong Wen Investment Development

  • Project Management

    CL3&ZSD

  • Interior Design

    missing5

  • Landscape Design

    DAHD

  • Lighting Design

    Lumintech

  • Facade Design

    Shanghai Lucheng Construction, Jiangsu Baoying Architectural Technology
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of GOA
Courtesy of GOA

Text description provided by the architects. Nanjing Greentown Tao Hua Yuan located at west foot of Tangshan Hill, which belongs to Jiangning District, Nanjing and is the most advanced residential area of the city. The site was originally the site of the KMT officer club in the 1920s, while now known for its superior ecology. HE Restaurant is located at southern part of this residential, right among the original metasequoia forest.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GOA
Courtesy of GOA

Arrangement
The Architect and owner reached a consensus: to protect the trees, make building a supporting role. Therefore, during the site research phase, the architects located and numbered each big tree that needed to be preserved and measured diameter of them. So the construction site can be delineated on the basis of site conditions, the existing elevation can be sorted out, and the current status can be optimized according to the plan. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GOA
Courtesy of GOA
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of GOA
Courtesy of GOA

“Darning”
In order to resolve the contradiction between the location of trees and the flow of functions in the field, the architects studied the relationship between building boundaries and natural environment interfaces and finally choose a small block decentralized layout, in order to flexibly respond to complex field conditions. On this basis, the constructions carefully "darn" the forest: Some walls opening frame the scene, some courtyards built around the tree, and some eaves are embed by trees.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GOA
Courtesy of GOA

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GOA
Courtesy of GOA

Constructing
Due to the natural trees cannot be completely consistent with the drawings, the site operation is particularly important. At the same time as civil works, the building materials and structural detail are all determined through multiple rounds of comparison and selection.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GOA
Courtesy of GOA
Save this picture!
Sections + Elevations
Sections + Elevations
Save this picture!
Courtesy of GOA
Courtesy of GOA

 The Forests
As the main space, the snack bar use glass wall for a transparent sight view, the reading bar partially overhangs, inserted into the forest, access to three sides of the woods landscape. Restaurant space flows under the guidance of the trees, therefore the building is integrated with the original forests and ‘growing’ together.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GOA
Courtesy of GOA
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Residential Architecture Landscape China
Cite: "HE-Restaurant / GOA" 04 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886313/not-ready-he-restaurant-goa/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of GOA

南京“赫餐厅” / GOA大象设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »