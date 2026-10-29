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Beyond Affordable Housing: Integrating Civic Infrastructure in US Mixed-Use Developments

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For much of the twentieth century, affordable housing in the United States was conceived as a distinct residential category, shaped by financing structures and development practices that separated housing for lower-income residents from the broader civic and commercial functions of the city. Federal housing legislation and subsequent urban renewal policies contributed to the construction of large residential developments that were frequently financed and managed independently of surrounding urban infrastructure. The consequences of this approach, including concentrated poverty, deteriorating buildings, unequal access to services, and the eventual demolition of prominent public housing projects, are extensively documented.

Today, the provision of affordable housing is closely tied to economic and regulatory mechanisms that determine feasibility, from land values and construction costs to zoning regulations and public subsidies. Programs for housing credits play a significant role in financing affordable rental housing, while competitive allocation of resources and pressure to maximize housing delivery place considerable emphasis on regulatory compliance.

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Olivia Poston
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Cite: Olivia Poston. "Beyond Affordable Housing: Integrating Civic Infrastructure in US Mixed-Use Developments" 29 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187571/beyond-affordable-housing-integrating-civic-infrastructure-in-us-mixed-use-developments> ISSN 0719-8884

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