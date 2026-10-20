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Inherited Ground: Designing Houses on Contaminated Land

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Industrial activity can end long before its effects disappear from the land. Factories close, buildings are demolished, and former industrial districts gradually become part of new residential developments. Yet the soil beneath them may still contain traces of their previous use, sometimes requiring extensive intervention before construction can begin.

Redeveloping these sites raises a question about how much of the existing ground can remain and what it takes to build housing above it. The extent of contamination affects what must happen before construction begins, while the cost of preparing the land can influence the development itself. Much of this work eventually disappears beneath the completed buildings, leaving little indication of the site's previous condition.

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Daniela Andino
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Cite: Daniela Andino. "Inherited Ground: Designing Houses on Contaminated Land" 20 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187056/inherited-ground-designing-houses-on-contaminated-land> ISSN 0719-8884

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Schots 1 + 2 Residential Complex / Studio Woodroffe Papa. Image © Jan Bitter

继承之土：污染土地上的住宅设计

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