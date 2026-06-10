Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Unearthing the Ground: Architecture and the Politics of Soil

Unearthing the Ground: Architecture and the Politics of Soil

Subscriber Access

Save

What architecture leaves in the ground outlasts what it puts in the air. A demolished building disappears from the skyline in a matter of days, but its foundations remain embedded in the soil for generations. The contamination caused by an industrial complex does not clear when the complex is torn down. The legal boundaries inscribed across colonial territory do not dissolve when the colonial administration ends. The ground holds what architecture quickly forgets.

This is what makes soil so uncomfortable as a subject. The discipline tends to orient itself upward, toward the form, the façade, the spatial experience of inhabitation. The ground is where architecture begins and, in a certain sense, where it ends: the point at which building becomes geology, legal title becomes territorial claim, and construction becomes extraction. Treating soil as a medium rather than a datum means acknowledging that the acts of building carry consequences that run deeper than the visible object above grade.

Unearthing the Ground: Architecture and the Politics of Soil - Image 2 of 25Unearthing the Ground: Architecture and the Politics of Soil - Image 3 of 25Unearthing the Ground: Architecture and the Politics of Soil - Image 4 of 25Unearthing the Ground: Architecture and the Politics of Soil - Image 5 of 25Unearthing the Ground: Architecture and the Politics of Soil - More Images+ 20

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Diogo Borges Ferreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "Unearthing the Ground: Architecture and the Politics of Soil" 10 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042057/unearthing-the-ground-architecture-and-the-politics-of-soil> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags