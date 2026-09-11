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Structures of Memory: 5 Unbuilt Projects on Heritage from the ArchDaily Community

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In broad terms, a structure is a testament to its time. An architectural project's proposal and material scale often exceed the lifespan of a single human being, becoming, in this way, part of a historical narrative. This cross-cutting characteristic is particularly evident in specific project typologies: memorial sites, cemeteries, museums, and even educational and community centers. Lately, this value has extended not only to buildings but also to construction techniques, ancestral forms and geometries, and to nature itself. This historical value and its symbolic connotation are represented in this selection of five buildings designed by ArchDaily readers, still unbuilt, in Kosovo, Canada, China, Egypt, and Bangladesh.

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The following unbuilt projects call for remembrance in different ways: they are designed in memory of a historical figure or event, offer spaces for contemplation centered on ecology and education, recover materials as a source of identity for the project and its surroundings, or evoke forms of indigenous tradition. They represent, therefore, diverse approaches to the idea of heritage and cultural legacy, which we can perceive both in the imagination of structures and in that of vegetal spaces. Despite these differences, all of them make use of material to create a symbolic form, directing attention toward remembrance and reflection in settings that merge the present with history.

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Antonia Piñeiro
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Cite: Antonia Piñeiro. "Structures of Memory: 5 Unbuilt Projects on Heritage from the ArchDaily Community" 11 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184837/structures-of-memory-5-unbuilt-projects-on-heritage-from-the-archdaily-community> ISSN 0719-8884

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Dr. Ibrahim Rugova Memorial Park and Presidential Library by Maden Architects. Image © Maden Architects

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