An Architectural Language of Artificial Cooling: Shade, Mist, and Autonomy

Concéntrico returned to Logroño for its 12th edition in June and transformed the city into a working site for architecture. Since its founding in 2015, the festival has built an identity on resisting a distant, controlled exhibition of design by constructing full-scale installations in the city's streets, plazas, and vacant lots, engaging residents and visitors as part of daily life. This year's program brought together more than twenty interventions by architects, designers, and researchers working across a wide range of geographies and methods, each contributing to a citywide experiment in reimagining public space.
The Concéntrico program organized its participants around three curatorial lines of Identity and Fiction, Urban Ecologies, and Ephemeral Agents. Identity and Fiction approaches the city as a site of narrative and memory, treating architecture as a way of recovering stories embedded in urban space. Ephemeral Agents examines temporary structures and mobile devices as tools for generating new forms of social encounter. Urban Ecologies asks how architecture responds to the material and climatic conditions shaping cities today, including questions of landscape, resources, and environmental stress in public spaces.