Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work

Save

The 2026 Pritzker Price Award has been awarded this year to the Chilean architect of Croatian descent, Smiljan Radić Clarke. Born in Santiago, Chile, in 1965, his practice evokes a geography of extremes, shaped by the tectonic tension between the staggering weight of the Andes and the seismic instability of the territory. After graduating from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile and pursuing further studies in aesthetics in Venice, Smiljan Radić Clarke established his base in Santiago. From there, he has developed one of the most singular visions in contemporary architecture. His work privileges the intensity of the moment through a fragile architecture. Within it, the building operates as a temporary and tactile refuge that places the spectator in a state of aesthetic uncertainty, oscillating between ancestral ruin and avant-garde artefact.

Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 2 of 64Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 3 of 64Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 4 of 64Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 5 of 64Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - More Images+ 59

This raw material identity is consolidated through his ongoing collaboration with sculptor Marcela Correa, whose craft anchors Smiljan Radić's architecture to a visceral, tactile reality. They transform massive elements—such as multi-ton granite rocks selected from local quarries—into structural pieces that support concrete slabs or define spaces. This tension between geological mass and lightweight structures of resin or fibreglass reveals a methodology centred on the texture of analog thought, where intuition and material testing restore a human and artisanal scale to the creative process.

His spaces, often characterized by an introverted and cavernous quality, function as shelters that appeal to a primitive memory through phenomenological scaling, the ability to observe the morphology of an everyday object—such as a deformed plastic container or a papier-mâché model—and project a habitable dimension onto it. Embracing the imperfection of materials like cedar, copper, or resin, his practice prioritizes the question over the dogma. The work of Smiljan Radić stands as a sophisticated synthesis of the human condition, finding harmony in the collision of opposing forces: that strange mixture of our biological fragility and the spiritual ambition to endure through time.

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 12 of 64
Teatro Regional del Bío Bío. Concepción, Chile. 2018. Image © Iwan Baan

Selected Works

Guatero, Bubble for the XXII Chilean Architecture Biennial. Santiago, Chile. 2023

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 8 of 64
Guatero, Bubble for the XXII Chilean Architecture Biennial. Santiago, Chile. 2023. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 6 of 64
Guatero, Bubble for the XXII Chilean Architecture Biennial. Santiago, Chile. 2023. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

London Sky Bubble for Alexander McQueen. Tobacco Dock, London, United Kingdom. 2021

Museo en Campaña, Santiago, Chile. 2021

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 11 of 64
Museo en Campaña, Santiago, Chile. 2021. Image © Fabian Dejtiar

Teatro Regional del Bío Bío. Concepción, Chile. 2018

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 14 of 64
Teatro Regional del Bío Bío. Concepción, Chile. 2018. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 16 of 64
Teatro Regional del Bío Bío. Concepción, Chile. 2018. Image © Hisao Suzuki

Boca Sur Civic District. Concepción, Chile. 2016

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 20 of 64
Boca Sur Civic District. Concepción, Chile. 2016. Image © Maria González
Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 21 of 64
Boca Sur Civic District. Concepción, Chile. 2016. Image © Maria González

NAVE, Performing Arts Center. Santiago, Chile. 2015

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 22 of 64
NAVE, Performing Arts Center. Santiago, Chile. 2015. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 24 of 64
NAVE, Performing Arts Center. Santiago, Chile. 2015. Image © Nico Saieh

Serpentine Gallery Pavilion, London, United Kingdom, 2014

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 26 of 64
Serpentine Gallery Pavilion, London, United Kingdom, 2014. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 29 of 64
Serpentine Gallery Pavilion, London, United Kingdom, 2014. Image © Iwan Baan

Bus Stop. Krumbach, Austria. 2013

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 33 of 64
Bus Stop. Krumbach, Austria. 2013. Image © Yuri PALMIN
Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 34 of 64
Bus Stop. Krumbach, Austria. 2013. Image © Yuri PALMIN

House for the Poem of the Right Angle. Vilches, Chile. 2013

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 35 of 64
House for the Poem of the Right Angle. Vilches, Chile. 2013. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 38 of 64
House for the Poem of the Right Angle. Vilches, Chile. 2013. Image © Gonzalo Puga

Chile Antes de Chile, Extension of the Chilean Museum of Pre-Columbian Art. Santiago, Chile. 2013

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 44 of 64
Chile Antes de Chile, Extension of the Chilean Museum of Pre-Columbian Art. Santiago, Chile. 2013. Image © Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 43 of 64
Chile Antes de Chile, Extension of the Chilean Museum of Pre-Columbian Art. Santiago, Chile. 2013. Image © Nico Saieh

Vik Millahue Winery. Millahue, Chile. 2013

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 46 of 64
Vik Millahue Winery. Millahue, Chile. 2013. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 3 of 64
Vik Millahue Winery. Millahue, Chile. 2013. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Chilean House 1. Rancagua, Chile. 2006

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 51 of 64
Chilean House 1. Rancagua, Chile. 2006. Image Courtesy of Smiljan Radić

Restaurant Mestizo. Santiago, Chile. 2006

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 52 of 64
Restaurant Mestizo. Santiago, Chile. 2006. Image © Gonzalo Puga
Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 53 of 64
Restaurant Mestizo. Santiago, Chile. 2006. Image © Gonzalo Puga

Copper House 2. Talca, Chile. 2006

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 5 of 64
Copper House 2. Talca, Chile. 2006. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 55 of 64
Copper House 2. Talca, Chile. 2006. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Pite House. Papudo, Chile. 2005

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 56 of 64
Pite House. Papudo, Chile. 2005. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 4 of 64
Pite House. Papudo, Chile. 2005. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Carbonero House. Melipilla, Chile. 1998

Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 63 of 64
Carbonero House. Melipilla, Chile. 1998. Image Courtesy of Smiljan Radić
Save this picture!
Smiljan Radić Clarke: Get to Know the 2026 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 64 of 64
Carbonero House. Melipilla, Chile. 1998. Image Courtesy of Smiljan Radić

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.

Image gallery

