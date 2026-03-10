Submit a Project Advertise
  6 Unbuilt Retreats Exploring Hospitality Through Landscape and Refuge

6 Unbuilt Retreats Exploring Hospitality Through Landscape and Refuge

Spaces of retreat continue to offer fertile ground for unbuilt exploration, revealing how architecture can support rest, reflection, and immersion in nature amid shifting environmental and cultural conditions. In this Unbuilt edition, submitted by the ArchDaily community, the selected projects assemble a diverse range of proposals that reconsider hospitality through the lens of refuge. These works position accommodation not as spectacle or excess, but as spatial frameworks shaped by landscape, climate, material restraint, and shared experience.

Across distinct geographies, from Southeast Asian hillsides and Indonesian coastlines to African wilderness, Alpine terrain, Middle Eastern landscapes, and North American forests, the proposals demonstrate varied architectural responses to sensitive sites. They include elevated structures that hover lightly above steep ground, temporary lodge systems embedded in remote ecologies, reconstructed mountain shelters grounded in memory and reuse, courtyard-centered communal stays shaped by lifestyle cultures, contemplative desert retreats, and inclusive woodland camps designed for accessibility and environmental balance.

6 Unbuilt Retreats Exploring Hospitality Through Landscape and Refuge - Image 6 of 406 Unbuilt Retreats Exploring Hospitality Through Landscape and Refuge - Image 32 of 406 Unbuilt Retreats Exploring Hospitality Through Landscape and Refuge - Image 11 of 406 Unbuilt Retreats Exploring Hospitality Through Landscape and Refuge - Image 15 of 406 Unbuilt Retreats Exploring Hospitality Through Landscape and Refuge - More Images+ 35

Nour Fakharany
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "6 Unbuilt Retreats Exploring Hospitality Through Landscape and Refuge" 10 Mar 2026. ArchDaily.

