Frida Escobedo and Ma Yansong Among 11 International Architects Named 2026 AIA Honorary Fellows

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has elevated 78 architects to its College of Fellows, recognizing members whose work has demonstrated a sustained impact on the discipline and on society. Fellowship is described as one of the Institute's highest honors and is conferred upon architects who have advanced design excellence, strengthened professional practice, expanded architectural education, or contributed to public service. Selected by a nine-member Jury of Fellows chaired by Sanford Garner of RG Collaborative, this year's cohort reflects a wide range of geographic and professional backgrounds, with honorees representing firms, public agencies, and academic institutions across the United States.

Founded in 1952, the College of Fellows represents a small percentage of AIA membership and frames distinction through six "Objects" of nomination, which structure submissions around categories such as design, urban planning, practice management, leadership, research, and education. Central to the evaluation process is the concept of a "ripple effect," which emphasizes contributions that extend beyond an architect's immediate context. In parallel with the newly elevated Fellows, the AIA also recognized eleven international architects through its Honorary Fellowship program, acknowledging practitioners whose work has contributed to architectural discourse and the built environment at a global scale.

