  3. Frida Escobedo and Ma Yansong Among 11 International Architects Named 2026 AIA Honorary Fellows

Frida Escobedo and Ma Yansong Among 11 International Architects Named 2026 AIA Honorary Fellows

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has elevated 78 architects to its College of Fellows, recognizing members whose work has demonstrated a sustained impact on the discipline and on society. Fellowship is described as one of the Institute's highest honors and is conferred upon architects who have advanced design excellence, strengthened professional practice, expanded architectural education, or contributed to public service. Selected by a nine-member Jury of Fellows chaired by Sanford Garner of RG Collaborative, this year's cohort reflects a wide range of geographic and professional backgrounds, with honorees representing firms, public agencies, and academic institutions across the United States.

Founded in 1952, the College of Fellows represents a small percentage of AIA membership and frames distinction through six "Objects" of nomination, which structure submissions around categories such as design, urban planning, practice management, leadership, research, and education. Central to the evaluation process is the concept of a "ripple effect," which emphasizes contributions that extend beyond an architect's immediate context. In parallel with the newly elevated Fellows, the AIA also recognized eleven international architects through its Honorary Fellowship program, acknowledging practitioners whose work has contributed to architectural discourse and the built environment at a global scale.

Read on to discover eleven international architects recognized through the AIA Honorary Fellowship program.

Fernanda Canales, Fernanda Canales Arquitectura, (Mexico City, Mexico)

Frida Escobedo and Ma Yansong Among 11 International Architects Named 2026 AIA Honorary Fellows - Image 12 of 14
Fernanda Canales. Image © Casa de América via Flickr

Minsuk Cho, Mass Studies, (Seoul, South Korea)

Frida Escobedo and Ma Yansong Among 11 International Architects Named 2026 AIA Honorary Fellows - Image 6 of 14
Serpentine Pavilion 2024, Archipelagic Void, designed by Minsuk Cho, Mass Studies. Image © Iwan Baan Courtesy: Serpentine

Alex Ely, Mae Architects, (London, United Kingdom)

Frida Escobedo and Ma Yansong Among 11 International Architects Named 2026 AIA Honorary Fellows - Image 5 of 14
John Morden Center by Mæ. Image © Jim Stephenson | John Morden Centre with Courtesy of RIBA

Frida Escobedo, Taller Frida Escobedo, (Mexico City, Mexico)

Frida Escobedo and Ma Yansong Among 11 International Architects Named 2026 AIA Honorary Fellows - Image 13 of 14
Frida Escobedo. Image © Zack DeZon

Lina Ghotmeh, Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture, (Paris, France)

Frida Escobedo and Ma Yansong Among 11 International Architects Named 2026 AIA Honorary Fellows - Image 8 of 14
Lina Ghotmeh. Image © Gilbert Hage

Rossana Ju-Shan Hu, Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, (Shanghai, China)

Frida Escobedo and Ma Yansong Among 11 International Architects Named 2026 AIA Honorary Fellows - Image 7 of 14
The Hub Performance and Exhibition Center / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office. Image © Dirk Weiblen

Ma Yansong, MAD Architects, (Dongcheng District, China)

Frida Escobedo and Ma Yansong Among 11 International Architects Named 2026 AIA Honorary Fellows - Image 9 of 14
Ma Yansong. Image © MAD GaMarry via Wikimedia Commons

Dorte Mandrup, Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter, (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Frida Escobedo and Ma Yansong Among 11 International Architects Named 2026 AIA Honorary Fellows - Image 10 of 14
Dorte Mandrup. Image Courtesy of SkyFrame

Carlo Ratti, Carlo Ratti Associati, (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

Frida Escobedo and Ma Yansong Among 11 International Architects Named 2026 AIA Honorary Fellows - Image 11 of 14
Carlo Ratti. Image © Andrea Avezzu | Coutesy of La Biennale di Venezia

Dan Stubbergaard, Cobe, (Frederiksberg, Denmark)

Frida Escobedo and Ma Yansong Among 11 International Architects Named 2026 AIA Honorary Fellows - Image 14 of 14
Dan Stubbergaard at Architects, not Architecture. Copenhagen 2019. Image © AnA

Takaharu Tezuka, Tezuka Architects, (Setagaya, Japan)

Frida Escobedo and Ma Yansong Among 11 International Architects Named 2026 AIA Honorary Fellows - Image 2 of 14
Hut of Hat / Tezuka Architects. Image © Kida Katsushida, FOTOTECA

In other news, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced that Irish architect, educator, and writer Níall McLaughlin will receive the 2026 Royal Gold Medal for Architecture, one of the United Kingdom's highest honors for the field. Meanwhile, the World Monuments Fund has committed $7 million to support 21 heritage preservation projects launching in 2026, advancing sites included in the 2025 World Monuments Watch and expanding conservation initiatives across five continents. As the profession looks ahead, anticipation is also building around the 2026 Pritzker Architecture Prize, traditionally announced in early March and widely regarded as one of the most closely followed moments in the architectural calendar.

Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "Frida Escobedo and Ma Yansong Among 11 International Architects Named 2026 AIA Honorary Fellows" 16 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038818/frida-escobedo-and-ma-yansong-among-11-international-architects-named-2026-aia-honorary-fellows> ISSN 0719-8884

