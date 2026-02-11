Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize?

Save this picture! The Renovation of Tianbao Cave District of Erlang Town by Liu Jiakun, the 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize laureate. Image Courtesy of Arch-Exist

As the architecture community looks ahead to the announcement of the 2026 Pritzker Architecture Prize, anticipation is once again building around who will be named this year's laureate. While the official date has yet to be confirmed, the annual reveal traditionally takes place in early March, marking one of the most closely watched moments in the architectural calendar. Established in 1979 by the Hyatt Foundation, the Pritzker Architecture Prize is widely regarded as "the profession's highest honor." Each year, it recognizes a living architect, or architects, whose work demonstrates a consistent and significant contribution to humanity and the built environment. Over the decades, the award has reflected shifting priorities within the discipline, highlighting practices engaged with social equity, environmental responsibility, material experimentation, and cultural continuity.

Chinese architect and educator Liu Jiakun was named the 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize laureate, joining a lineage of recent recipients that includes Riken Yamamoto (2024), Sir David Chipperfield (2023), and Francis Kéré (2022). Since its establishment in 1979, the prize has recognized architects whose work has shaped the discipline across diverse cultural and geographic contexts. From its first laureate, Philip Johnson, to figures such as Oscar Niemeyer, Rem Koolhaas, Norman Foster, Peter Zumthor, Alejandro Aravena, and Balkrishna Doshi, the award has reflected evolving priorities within architecture. To date, six women have been recognized with the Pritzker Prize: Zaha Hadid (2004); Kazuyo Sejima (2010, with Ryue Nishizawa); Carme Pigem (2017, with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda); Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara (2020); and Anne Lacaton (2021, with Jean-Philippe Vassal).

As in previous years, we aim to open the conversation to our readers and invite you to share your perspective. Which architect, or architects, do you think should be recognized with the 2026 Pritzker Prize? Cast your vote below and revisit the results of our reader polls from 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020.

Related Article Who Has Won the Pritzker Prize?

Loading…

Note: This poll is purely community-driven. ArchDaily and its editorial team do not endorse any specific candidate, and the results solely reflect the opinions of those who participate.