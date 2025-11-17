ArchDaily Interviews From the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale as the Exhibition Enters Its Final Week

Save this picture! 'Build of Site' exhibition. Danish pavilion at the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale. Image © Marco Zorzanello, Courtesy of La Biennale di Venezia

As the 19th International Architecture Exhibition enters its final week before closing on November 23, the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale offers a lens through which to revisit the ideas and experiments that have shaped this year's global architectural conversation. Curated by Carlo Ratti under the theme "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective.", the Biennale brings together more than 750 participants across national pavilions, collateral events, and city-wide installations. Framed around interconnected forms of intelligence, this edition examines architecture's role in navigating climatic instability, evolving technologies, and emerging forms of collaboration.

+ 7

During the opening days of the six-month exhibition, ArchDaily conducted a series of on-site interviews that capture the range of perspectives shaping this year's edition. Conversations with the team behind the Belgian Pavilion, Søren Pihlmann of the Danish Pavilion, Andrea Faraguna of the Bahrain Pavilion, and the curators of the Lebanese and British Pavilions offer insight into how each approached the Biennale's themes from distinct cultural, geographic, and disciplinary contexts. Together, these interviews trace a broad spectrum of positions, from working with natural intelligence and circular material strategies to examining landscapes of memory, extraction, and repair, highlighting how practitioners are expanding the tools, responsibilities, and imaginaries that define contemporary architectural practice.

Read on to explore ArchDaily's interviews with the pavilion curators from the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale.

Related Article The Intelligens Biennale Gathers the Data, But Fails to Synthesize It

As the Biennale enters its final days, recent reflections have revisited participants proposing small-scale responses to climate challenges, outlined notable national contributions across the exhibition, and examined the curatorial framework's broader ambitions and limitations. Taken together, these perspectives bring the themes of the 2025 edition into sharper focus, offering a consolidated view of the questions and positions that have shaped this year's architectural discourse as the exhibition approaches its close.