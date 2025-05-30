"Helping the Existing to Reconfigure Itself": In Conversation with Søren Pihlmann, Curator of the Danish Pavilion

Søren Pihlmann is the curator of the Danish Pavilion at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale. The exhibition, commissioned by the Danish Architecture Center, is titled Build of Site, and focuses on exploring sustainable architectural practices through the lens of reuse and resourcefulness. Pihlmann's proposal transforms the existing Danish Pavilion, located within a historic building complex in the Biennale's Giardini, into an active exhibition space for material experimentation. The installation highlights techniques that incorporate recycled and bio-based elements. The Pavilion offers visitors the opportunity to observe ongoing experimental processes, witnessing how building resources are creatively reimagined for new uses. In this on-site interview, ArchDaily editors spoke with the curator about the ideas behind the project and the challenges its execution represents.

During the interview, the curator Søren Pihlmann explains that the exhibition centers on a full-scale renovation of the pavilion itself. Rather than building anew, the project focuses on reusing existing materials and elements already present in the building. This approach aligns with the ethos of his Copenhagen-based firm, Pihlmann Architects, which works primarily with existing resources. The pavilion serves as both a real renovation site and a conceptual laboratory, showcasing how architectural practice can prioritize reuse and adaptation without relying on new materials.

"I hope that's the main takeaway for architects and people visiting this pavilion, that they can truly see the potential in diving deep into our existing buildings and materials, which have already been processed, cultivated, and put into this world. And if we look carefully enough, and stay curious, we can really discover aesthetic potentials." - Søren Pihlmann

Throughout the project, the team maintained an open-ended process, avoiding rigid plans in favor of responding to findings uncovered during the renovation. This method brought a degree of uncertainty and discomfort but was essential to exploring new architectural possibilities. Every visible element in the pavilion, such as excavated earth, cut-out concrete, and reconfigured windows, originated from the existing structure. The goal was to demonstrate how localized reuse can offer globally applicable insights and to show that existing materials hold untapped aesthetic and functional potential if examined with care and curiosity.

Pihlmann emphasizes the need for both experimentation and action in architecture, especially given the current transitional moment in the field. While acknowledging the speculative nature of some design interventions, he insists on the urgency of implementing ideas that work in practice. The renovation aims to make the pavilion more structurally sound and flexible for future exhibitions, addressing current limitations like the non-reinforced floor. Ultimately, the project reflects a dual commitment: treating renovation as a space for architectural innovation and embracing the role of architects as mediators who help the existing reconfigure itself.

"I think it's important that we allow ourselves to play around with things. We have to experiment, because I feel we are in some kind of in-between state, like an intermezzo in architectural history. Everyone knows we need to find a new way to move forward, but at the same time, I think it's also important to stay pragmatic. We can't wait ten years to act, so we have to experiment, but we also have to build." - Søren Pihlmann

Danish cinematographer Simon Weyhe documented the work at the Danish Pavilion between December 2023 and April 2025. The process is presented in the film Make Materials Matter, produced in collaboration with Louisiana Channel. The film was released during the Biennale's opening week and is exhibited in the Giardini's Koch Hall. Other national pavilions at the Venice Biennale also offer new perspectives on the profession and the role of the architect. The Slovenian Pavilion explores the collaborative dynamics between architect and craftsman in an exhibition titled Master Builders, while the Hungarian Pavilion, Nothing to See Here, highlights the potential of architectural knowledge when applied to other industries. Open to the public from May 10, the Biennale will run until Sunday, November 23, 2025.

