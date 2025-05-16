Slovenian Pavilion Highlights the Relationship Between Architect, Craftsman, and Architecture at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025

The Slovenian Pavilion at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia presents Master Builders, a project curated by Ana Kosi and Ognen Arsov and organized by the Museum of Architecture and Design (MAO). The project addresses the evolution of construction technology, encompassing robotics, prefabrication, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and other emerging tools, while drawing attention to a notable paradox within this technological shift, and also emphasizing that the quality of the built environment continues to rely heavily on the tacit knowledge of skilled craftsmen. By constructing a series of totems, the project examines the collaborative dynamics between architect and craftsman, revealing how this relationship shapes the material realization of architecture.

+ 8

The Slovenian Pavilion is structured around three components: a spatial installation in the Arsenale in Venice; a catalogue that explores the relationship between the architect and the master builder across historical and contemporary contexts; and an interdisciplinary symposium on the production of contemporary architecture in Slovenia, scheduled to take place in November at the Museum of Architecture and Design in Ljubljana.

In response to this year's Biennale theme Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective., the Slovenian Pavilion foregrounds the know-how, techniques, and skills of craftsmen as an essential and irreplaceable component of architectural production. By repositioning the role of construction workers within the architectural process, the project redirects focus from the finished architectural object to the methods and practices of contemporary construction on site. In doing so, it raises the question of whether this shift in perspective can lead to a renewed understanding of contemporary architecture.

Related Article Bahrain Wins the Golden Lion for Best National Participation at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

For architecture to be well-constructed, we need a good team of architects and designers, a good investor, a contract with a good construction company, an experienced on-site supervisor, political backing, a cycle of favorable construction material prices, and favorable financing terms. This general formula is missing a key component, and one that is frequently overlooked when it comes to sharing the credit for well-built architecture – the skilled craftsmen who build structures with their particular know-how, goodwill, and well-trained hands. - Ognen Arsov, curator and architect

Located in the Arsenale, the Slovenian Pavilion features four totems representing a family of master craftsmen from the construction site, accompanied by a large-format documentary video that captures the process of their making. Constructed as physical manifestos of craftsmanship, the totems embody the techniques and knowledge of contemporary building practices in Slovenia. Developed through an experimental collaboration between architects and craftsmen, the project investigates the dynamic relationship between design and construction. Each totem was designed using standard architectural planning tools and built on a construction site in Kranj, 35 kilometers north of Ljubljana, based on detailed plans, bills of quantities, and technical documentation, with ongoing dialogue between the designers and builders. The installation responds to the spatial context of the Arsenale, establishing an interplay between the totems while making visible the often-overlooked skills that underpin architectural production. Beyond representing individual craftspeople, the totems function as collective signifiers of mastery, translating the abstract into the tangible and inviting reflection on the role of craftsmanship within the broader architectural discourse.

The 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia opened to visitors on May 10 and will remain on view until November 23, 2025, hosting a total of 65 National Pavilions. Among them, four countries, Azerbaijan, Oman, Qatar, and Togo, will be participating for the first time. The Azerbaijan national pavilion will present Equilibrium. Patterns of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Togo will present the exhibition titled Considering Togo's Architectural Heritage. This year's Golden Lion was awarded to the Kingdom of Bahrain for its exhibition Heatwave. Special Mentions were given to Opera Aperta, the Pavilion of the Holy See, and GBR: Geology of Britannic Repair, representing Great Britain.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Venice Biennale.