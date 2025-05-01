Togo’s First Participation in the Venice Architecture Biennale Presents a Curated View of Its National Heritage

Save this picture! BIA Bank . Image © Wody Yawo

The Republic of Togo will present its first pavilion at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia 2025 with a project titled Considering Togo's Architectural Heritage. The inaugural pavilion is curated by Studio NEiDA, an architecture and research practice co-founded by architect Jeanne Autran-Edorh and curator Fabiola Büchele. Based in Lomé and Berlin, the studio is dedicated to equitable design processes, applying an Afrocentric lens to contemporary architectural discourse. The exhibition, located at Venice's Squero Castello, will explore Togo's architectural narratives from the early 20th century, focusing on themes of conservation and transformation.

The pavilion will document key examples of Togo's architectural heritage, establishing a dialogue between traditional building practices and modernist construction techniques. According to the curators, this approach invites a broader understanding of Togo's architectural landscape and highlights the richness of its cultural legacy. The exhibition investigates forms and materiality within West Africa's built environment, from the ancient Nôk cave dwellings to traditional techniques exemplified by the Tatas Tamberma of northern Togo. It also showcases Afro-Brazilian architecture developed by freed slaves who returned from Brazil, alongside modernist buildings constructed after independence.

Togo's architectural heritage, which spans ancient clay structures to complex histories and outlandish modernist experiments, is an incredible source of inspiration for our work. This built legacy—at times ingenious, at times eccentric—is a powerful guide for future architectural approaches that are contextual and climate compatible. — Studio NEiDA, curators of the pavilion

Many of these modern structures remain in use today, such as Hotel Sarakawa, the Hedzranawoe Market, and the ECOWAS and BOAD banks. However, the exhibition also highlights buildings in disrepair, including Hotel de la Paix and the Bourse du Travail, while contrasting these with notable renovation efforts like the restored Hotel 2 Février and the ongoing restoration of the Palais des Congrès.

The Togo Pavilion is organized by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Digital Transformation of the Republic of Togo. The commissioner is Sonia Lawson, Founding Director of the Palais de Lomé. The exhibition is presented in collaboration with Zuecca Projects. In addition to Venice, Studio NEiDA is also curating Togo's first participation in the Triennale Milano International Exhibition, Out of Fashion, opening on May 12, 2025.

It is a milestone to showcase Togo's diverse architectural heritage to a large number of visitors from across the world. The Palais de Lomé is a landmark architectural venue in Togo. Once a place of colonial exclusion, the institution's programme engages in a dialogue of contemporary issues relating to culture, architecture, and the environment. I hope the pavilion furthers the conversations on the future and preservation of architectural heritage in West Africa. — Sonia Lawson, commissioner of the pavilion

The 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale will host 65 National Pavilions, with Azerbaijan, Oman, Qatar, and Togo participating for the first time. Qatar, debuting with a pavilion designed by Lina Ghotmeh, will join the 31 countries with a permanent presence in the Giardini. Azerbaijan's pavilion will focus on climate-responsive design under the theme Regenerate. Innovate. Preserve. All national pavilions are contenders for the Golden Lion for Best National Participation, awarded by an international jury chaired by Hans Ulrich Obrist.

