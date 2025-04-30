The Azerbaijan Pavilion Explores Regeneration, Innovation, and Preservation at Its First Venice Architecture Biennale

Save this picture! Baku White City. Image © Adil Yusifov

The Azerbaijan national pavilion, participating in the Venice Architecture Biennale for the first time, presents Equilibrium. Patterns of Azerbaijan. Curated by Nigar Gardashkhanova, the exhibition aligns with the overarching theme of this year's Biennale Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective. Focusing on innovative design responses to the climate crisis, the pavilion emphasizes the principles of Regenerate. Innovate. Preserve. Featuring projects commissioned by Rashad Aslanov, the exhibition showcases contributions from the Azerbaijan Development Company (ADEC), Simmetrico Architettura, and Adalat Mammadov. Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with support from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy, the exhibition will run from May 10 to November 23, 2025, at Castello 2127/A, near the Arsenale.

The curator of the exhibition emphasizes the importance of regenerating a new green lifestyle through innovation while preserving cultural heritage. Each featured work highlights the role of solidarity and trust among gens (people) as essential components for the success of any form of intelligence. This approach is reflected through the selection of projects under each theme, in the pavilion's focus on balancing traditional values with modern, sustainable practices to promote a harmonious future. The pavilion also includes a dedicated area celebrating the legacy of Ajami Nakhchivani, the founder of the Nakhchivan School of Architecture.

Under the theme of Regenerate, the Azerbaijan Development Company (ADEC) presents the Baku White City Project, an urban redevelopment initiative. The project seeks to transform the industrial and environmentally degraded "Black City," once the heart of Azerbaijan's oil industry, into a modern, sustainable district. Alongside this, ADEC showcases the Baku White City Bridge, a symbolic structure that represents the district's transformation from industrial past to sustainable future, emphasizing the collective effort required for such progress.

Simmetrico Architettura contributes under the theme of Innovate, presenting their design for Victory Park in Baku. This monumental project merges modern architecture with cultural heritage, symbolizing national pride and the unity of the Azerbaijani people. Through this project, Simmetrico Architettura aims to demonstrate how innovative design can honor history and create sustainable, meaningful spaces that foster collective strength in the face of challenges.

Adalat Mammadov's contribution to the Preserve theme focuses on his design for the Zangilan Mosque, a restoration project that merges traditional Karabakh architectural elements with contemporary design. This mosque stands as a symbol of the seamless integration of past and present, preserving religious heritage while embodying the resilience and determination of the local community. Through this project, Mammadov illustrates the potential of architecture to restore cultural landmarks, fostering communal connections, and maintaining harmony with the natural environment.

The Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 will run from May 10 to November 23, hosting a total of 65 National Pavilions. Among them, four countries, Azerbaijan, Oman, Qatar, and Togo, will be participating for the first time. Other anticipated pavilions of the event include the Pavilion of Germany, which will expose visitors physically and psychologically to the future urban climate, Brazil's exhibition (RE)INVENTION, which reflects on the recent archaeological discovery of ancestral infrastructure in the Amazon, and Ireland's Assembly, which will explore architecture's role in shaping spaces for gathering, discussion, and democratic exchange.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Venice Biennale.