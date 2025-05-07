Oman’s First-Ever Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 Explores the Communal Sablah as a Model for the Future

Save this picture! Traditional Omani threshold, elements of inspiration for the Omani Pavilion space and design. Image © Omani Pavilion

The Sultanate of Oman will make its first appearance at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia, presenting its debut national pavilion titled Traces. Curated by Omani architect Majeda Alhinai and commissioned by Sayyid Saeed bin Sultan bin Yarub Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Culture, the pavilion is part of the exhibition's central theme, "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective." It will be on view from 10 May to 23 November 2025 at the Arsenale in Venice, Italy.

Traces centers on the "Sablah," a traditional Omani communal space typically found in villages and neighborhoods, as a case study in architectural resilience and cultural continuity. The pavilion investigates the Sablah's spatial and social logic, exploring its potential to inform the design of contemporary shared environments. Positioned at the intersection of heritage and adaptability, the installation reflects on how architecture can platform hospitality, dialogue, and social cohesion across generations.

The pavilion's structure is conceived as a modular and reconfigurable system, measuring 10 by 10 meters, with no defined interior or exterior. It invites open circulation and user participation, enabling visitors to shape their own spatial experiences. Natural, palm-woven materials are used to produce movable seating elements, supporting a flexible and inclusive environment where public talks and gatherings will take place throughout the Biennale's duration. The use of earthy tones echoes the color of Omani sand and pottery, reinforcing the connection to local material culture.

Traces is about designing for interaction and memory. Architecture, at its core, is a social framework. This project proposes the Sablah not just as a typology from the past, but as a living model for collective futures. --curator Majeda Alhinai

Beyond its national significance, Traces aims to contribute to a broader conversation on how communal architecture can respond to both local and global challenges. It proposes a model for adaptable, inclusive public space rooted in cultural knowledge while embracing future-oriented design approaches. Additionally, Oman's participation aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to promote sustainable cultural development and increase international engagement. The pavilion marks a milestone in positioning Omani architectural discourse on the global stage, supporting a long-term vision for cultural exchange and innovation.

This biennale, taking place from May 10 until November 23, 2025, includes participation from 65 nations, four of them (Azerbaijan, Oman, Qatar, and Togo) joining for the first time. The Azerbaijan Pavilion at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale, titled Equilibrium. Patterns of Azerbaijan, explores regeneration, innovation, and preservation through projects that balance traditional values with modern, sustainable practices. Meanwhile, Qatar's inaugural permanent national pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025, designed by architect Lina Ghotmeh, will debut with the exhibition "Beyti Beytak. Finally, Togo's inaugural participation in the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale presents "Considering Togo's Architectural Heritage," an exhibition curated by Studio NEiDA that explores the nation's architectural narratives from the early 20th century, focusing on themes of conservation and transformation.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Venice Biennale.