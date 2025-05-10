Bahrain Wins the Golden Lion for Best National Participation at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

Save this picture! Pavilion of te Kingdom of Bahrain. Photo by Andrea Avezzù . Image Courtesy of 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

The Kingdom of Bahrain's Heatwave exhibition, curated by architect Andrea Faraguna has been announced as the winner of the Golden Lion for the Best National Participation at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale. The winner has been selected by an international jury comprising of Swiss curator, critic, and art historian Hans Ulrich Obrist as jury chair, South African architect, lecturer, and curator Mpho Matsipa, and Italian curator Paola Antonelli. The awards ceremony is broadcast live from the headquarters of the Biennale at Ca'Giustinian. The pavilion stands out for addressing the pressing issue of extreme heat through a site-specific installation that showcases passive cooling strategies rooted in Bahrain's climatic realities and cultural context.

The design of the pavilion explores passive cooling using geothermal wells and solar chimneys connected via a thermo-hygrometric axis, which links underground conditions to outdoor air. In exhibition settings where excavation isn't possible, mechanical ventilation mimics this system. The modular structure features a floor and cantilevered ceiling supported by a central column, adaptable for various urban environments. The project highlights low-impact, climate-responsive design for outdoor workspaces in hot climates, emphasizing environmental responsibility, social fairness, and innovative architectural solutions.

The Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement and the Special Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Memoriam have been previously announced to be awarded to American philosopher Donna Haraway and the late Italian architect and designer Italo Rota (1953–2024), respectively. Donna Haraway is participating via remote connection to highlight the wider implications of this edition's biennale. "Intelligence is a word that bubbles with meaning of the power of discerning," she declares. The Golden Lion in Memoriam is awarded in absentia to Italo Rota.

Two special mentions have been awarded to participants in the international exhibition. The first one goes to Alternative Urbanism: The Central Organized Markets of Lagos by Tosin Oshinowo, Oshinowo Studio. "This award is for the Global South," Oshinowo declares in her acceptance speech. The second special mention for a project of a participant goes to Elephant Chapel by Boonserm Premthada.

For the national pavilions, a special mention is awarded to Opera Aperta, the Holy See's Pavilion by Paul Tighe of the Department of Education and Culture of the Holy See. The project is a "construction site, an ongoing process, which everyone is invited to collaborate." The pavilion is curated by Marina Otero Verzier, curator and researcher, and Giovanna Zabotti, artistic director of Fondaco Italia and former curator of the Venice Pavilion, in collaboration with the design studios Tatiana Bilbao Estudio of Mexico City and MAIO Architects of Barcelona.

The other special mention goes to the Pavilion of Great Britain: GBR: Geology of Britannic Repair, commissioned by Sevra Davis of the British Council and curated by Owen Hopkins, Kathryn Yusoff, Kabage Karanja, Stella Mutegi. The selected team of expositors comprises experts from the UK and Kenya, including Nairobi-based Cave_bureau, aiming to open up difficult conversations about interconnected relationships between the two countries, decolonization, and the embedded relationships to the ground.

Golden Lion for Best Participant in the exhibition Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective

Golden Lion for Best Participant in the exhibition Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective is awarded to Canal Café by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Natural Systems Utilities, SODAI, Aaron Betsky, Davide Oldani. The installation is set up to use natural filtration systems to purify water from the city's canals and make it info coffee that visitors of the Arsenale can enjoy.