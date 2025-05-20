“A Site of Destruction, a Site of Opportunity”: In Conversation With Kabage Karanja and Kathryn Yusoff, Curators of the British Pavilion

Kabage Karanja, co-founder and director of Cave_bureau based in Nairobi, Kenya, and Kathyrn Yusoff, professor of Inhuman Geography at the University of London, are the curators of the British Pavilion at the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale. Together, they form the UK-Kenya curatorial team behind GBR – Geology of Britannic Repair, an exhibition that rethinks the Pavilion as both a symbolic and material site. Their approach reflects on Britain's architectural legacy and its entanglement with histories of colonialism, geological extraction, and the urgency of the climate crisis. In recognition of their exploration of the relationship between Great Britain and Kenya, focusing on themes of reparation and renewal, the Pavilion curators and commissioner were awarded a Special Mention for National Participation by the Biennale jury. While on site in Venice, ArchDaily's editors had a chance to discuss with the curators about the ideas that shaped the British Pavilion.

As the curators explain, the idea was to turn the pavilion "inside out," exposing visitors to a different version of Britain, one marked by the deep historical layers and planetary connections that architecture often overlooks. The exhibition is grounded in the concept of "earth practices," a term the curators use to frame architecture not only as a material endeavor but also as a planetary one. This involves seeing architecture through the lens of geology, connecting material processes to systems of power and extraction, and asking how these might be reconfigured toward repair and collaboration. For Karanja, the exhibition tells the story of subjugation and extraction inherent in imperial histories, but also offers a possibility to rebuild relationships through shared material and planetary concerns.

The environment has become impossible not to think about architecture as a geologic practice, as a narrative practice, and then to think about the responsibility of those connections to the earth. So we really wanted to kind of bring people back down to earth. - Kathyrn Yusoff

The Pavilion itself became an active part of this curatorial narrative. Located at the highest point of the Giardini, the neoclassical structure was reinterpreted as a kind of geological monument. Through satellite analysis, the team discovered a spatial alignment: the front of the Pavilion faces the UK, while the rear faces East Africa. This axis became a conceptual compass for the exhibition, offering visitors a way to orient themselves within global structures of power, history, and environmental consequence.

Imagination is a contested point. Who gets the right to reimagine and who gets the right to be subdued? I think part of this exhibition is that architecture can open a dialog fluidly and critically, and that everyone comes to the table. Because the built environment is both a site of destruction and a site of opportunity. - Kabage Karanja

The exhibition unfolds across six physical rooms and one virtual space, each developed in collaboration with a wide range of practitioners from both the UK and African contexts. Contributors include the Palestine Regeneration Team, Phil Ayres, Jack Young, Thandi Loewenson, Mae-ling Lokko, and Gustavo Crembil, among others. The virtual room expands these dialogues further, allowing conversations to extend beyond national borders and institutional walls. As Karanja notes, the Pavilion is not a final statement, but an open conversation, one that continues to grow.

The hope is to open up a discourse to do with architecture, that's not far removed from not only the land systems, but the geopolitical realities that we are facing today. - Kabage Karanja

The exhibition is located in the historic Artiglierie of the Arsenale and will remain open until November 23. This year's edition brings together over 300 contributions from more than 750 participants across generations and disciplines. Hosting a total of 65 national pavilions, four countries, Azerbaijan, Oman, Qatar, and Togo, are participating for the first time. This year, the Kingdom of Bahrain's national pavilion was awarded the Golden Lion for Best National Participation. Titled Heatwave, the exhibition was curated by architect Andrea Faraguna and located in Artiglierie, Arsenale. Also, the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement and the Special Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Memoriam have been previously announced to be awarded to American philosopher Donna Haraway and the late Italian architect and designer Italo Rota (1953–2024), respectively.

