“Before Architecture, There Is Land”: In Conversation With Lynn Chamoun, Elias Tamer, Shereen Doummar, and Edouard Souhaid, Curators of the Lebanese Pavilion

The Lebanese Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 explores the land as a site of memory, intelligence, and resistance. Titled The Land Remembers, the exhibition is presented by the Collective for Architecture Lebanon, composed of Lynn Chamoun, Elias Tamer, Shereen Doummar, and Edouard Souhaid, and takes the form of a fictional public institution: the Ministry of Land Intelligens. The pavilion addresses the ongoing ecological crisis in Lebanon through an architectural lens, framing ecocide as both an environmental and social injustice. Positioned within this year's curatorial framework Intelligens: Natural. Artificial. Collective. the project calls for a reevaluation of how architecture engages with damaged landscapes. In this interview with ArchDaily editors during the Biennale, the curators explain how the project impels a rethinking of architecture's foundational commitment to the land.

Architects need to have more agency when it comes to our engagement with the natural environment and not just think about reconstructing straight away. I think that's also a message that the collective and all the people who worked for this pavilion want to give to the Lebanese architects, that we need to reconsider that relationship with our land before just jumping in and just reconstructing, which is also a very worthy effort, but before architecture, there is land. - Shereen Doummar

Developed in a context of financial instability and political crisis, the project was made possible through local crowdfunding and the support of individuals committed to Lebanon's cultural and environmental presence on the global stage. The exhibition centers on the concept of natural intelligence, foregrounding non-human systems and traditional ecological knowledge. Rather than approaching intelligence solely through technological means, the curators focus on the deep knowledge embedded in the land itself. Through this lens, the pavilion frames the Lebanese territory as a living archive, capable of remembering and regenerating. As the curators explain, this reimagined ministry operates on the belief that the land holds agency and intelligence, and that architecture must listen to it before acting upon it.

Once the ecoside has happened, once the land has burned, it will regenerate itself because it has a form of intelligence, and we need to wait a couple of years to understand what will come out of the ground, all the seeds that were dormant in the ground, and that are coming back. This is why the pavilion is also called the Land Remember, because the land has this memory, this intelligence to regenerate itself. - Elias Tamer

The curators collaborated with scientists, grassroots organizations, architects, and researchers to gather and present a wide range of knowledge. The pavilion is organized into two main components: documentation of the ecocide and strategies to heal the land. The first is based on research conducted by organizations such as Green Southerners, Public Works Studio, and the Urban Lab in AUB, who have been documenting environmental degradation and producing critical cartographic data in the absence of state-led initiatives. The second component explores techniques of healing through bioremediation, seed banking, and landscape restoration. Working with ecological experts like Jouzour Loubnan, the team brought endemic plant species to Venice, embedding native seeds within the pavilion's structure. The walls, built using compacted earth blocks, are designed to sprout over time, transforming the architecture into a regenerative system.

Ecoside is actually the intentional destruction of the environment, and when you intentionally destroy the natural environment, you're not only destroying nature, but you're destroying and killing the people who live off of that land. - Shereen Doummar

By situating architecture within broader ecological and political narratives, the pavilion builds on Lebanon's recent Biennale contributions, which have similarly reflected on territory, memory, and disappearance. The Land Remembers also engages visitors beyond the exhibition itself. A petition launched from the pavilion calls for an international ban on the use of white phosphorus munitions against land, which remain legal despite their devastating environmental impact. The initiative emphasizes the interconnectedness of human and non-human life, arguing that the destruction of ecosystems is ultimately a form of violence against communities that rely on them.

The 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale, which opened on May 10 and runs through November 23, features over 300 contributions from more than 750 participants spanning generations and disciplines. With 65 national pavilions, this year's edition showcases how countries are addressing pressing global challenges through the lens of architecture. Serbia Pavilion's Unraveling: New Spaces expresses special care for materials and calls for rethinking architecture as impermanent and adaptable, The Uruguayan pavilion features an installation centered on the social, cultural, and environmental importance of water, The German pavilion consists of an immersive installation titled STRESSTEST, which exposes visitors physically and psychologically to future urban climate conditions, and Bahrain's Heatwave reimagines the design of public space by exploring passive cooling strategies rooted in Bahrain's climatic realities and cultural context through a site-specific installation.

