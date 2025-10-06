World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis

Save this picture! Gijs Van Vaerenbergh Install a Labyrinth of Boolean Voids in Genk. Image © Filip Dujardin

Today, on the first Monday of October, we celebrate World Architecture Day. This year, the International Union of Architects (UIA) has set the theme "Design for Strength," a powerful call to action that resonates deeply with the UN's focus on urban crisis response. In a world facing unprecedented environmental and social disruptions, this theme challenges us to move beyond temporary fixes. It asks: How can our buildings and cities not only withstand shocks but also foster equity, continuity, and resilience?

While the concept of strength in architecture can easily evoke images of reinforced concrete and steel, a more profound interpretation is emerging, one that defines strength not as mere rigidity, but as a holistic capacity to endure and adapt. This includes many facets, from ecological resilience and stewardship to long-lasting concepts of social resilience or the long-lasting conservation of existing urban structures, all contributing to a built environment more able to respond to the multitude of crises faced by cities worldwide.

To explore this expanded definition, this article delves into three distinct yet interconnected facets of strength in contemporary architecture: the strength of place, exploring how context-specific, environmentally attuned design provides the most effective response to local crises; the strength of legacy, highlighting reuse and conservation as a critical strategy for both cultural continuity and environmental sustainability; and finally, the strength of the collective, focusing on how inclusive, community-centered design builds the social cohesion that underpins all true resilience.

The Strength of Place: Context as a First Responder

Moving away from globalizing solutions, new approaches to architecture are emerging, aiming to reconnect the profession to the character and heritage of its local context. This approach takes many forms, from integrating principles of agroecology or actively designing for ecosystem recovery to taking cues from indigenous knowledge systems and applying time-tested techniques to contemporary challenges. This form of design is inherently collaborative, relying on community participation to create spaces that are not just built on the land, but are truly of the land—fostering healing, ecological balance, and a more expansive, place-based architectural intelligence.

The Strength of Heritage: Reuse and Conservation as Radical Resilience

Engaging with the layered histories of our cities provides a resilience rooted in collective memory. This approach is also a powerful act of environmental stewardship, conserving the vast embodied carbon within existing structures by choosing renewal over demolition. This principle redefines heritage beyond isolated monuments, finding value in everything from overlooked modernist structures to entire historic urban fabrics. At its core, this approach engages communities, strengthens local identity, and ensures the long-term resilience of the urban fabric.

The Strength of the Collective: Building Resilience Through Inclusive Community

Beyond physical durability, a building's strength is also evaluated by its social resilience. This perspective examines how an inclusive design process can contribute to this goal by moving beyond the model of a singular author to incorporate a collective intelligence. A focus on empathy broadens the scope of design to address the full spectrum of human experience, from physical accessibility to the sensory needs associated with neurodiversity. In this context, the architect's role is often reframed from one of top-down authority to that of a facilitator, utilizing co-creation to give users more agency.

