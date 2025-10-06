Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis

Today, on the first Monday of October, we celebrate World Architecture Day. This year, the International Union of Architects (UIA) has set the theme "Design for Strength," a powerful call to action that resonates deeply with the UN's focus on urban crisis response. In a world facing unprecedented environmental and social disruptions, this theme challenges us to move beyond temporary fixes. It asks: How can our buildings and cities not only withstand shocks but also foster equity, continuity, and resilience?

While the concept of strength in architecture can easily evoke images of reinforced concrete and steel, a more profound interpretation is emerging, one that defines strength not as mere rigidity, but as a holistic capacity to endure and adapt. This includes many facets, from ecological resilience and stewardship to long-lasting concepts of social resilience or the long-lasting conservation of existing urban structures, all contributing to a built environment more able to respond to the multitude of crises faced by cities worldwide.

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 2 of 25
Gijs Van Vaerenbergh Install a Labyrinth of Boolean Voids in Genk. Image © Filip Dujardin

To explore this expanded definition, this article delves into three distinct yet interconnected facets of strength in contemporary architecture: the strength of place, exploring how context-specific, environmentally attuned design provides the most effective response to local crises; the strength of legacy, highlighting reuse and conservation as a critical strategy for both cultural continuity and environmental sustainability; and finally, the strength of the collective, focusing on how inclusive, community-centered design builds the social cohesion that underpins all true resilience.

The Strength of Place: Context as a First Responder

Moving away from globalizing solutions, new approaches to architecture are emerging, aiming to reconnect the profession to the character and heritage of its local context. This approach takes many forms, from integrating principles of agroecology or actively designing for ecosystem recovery to taking cues from indigenous knowledge systems and applying time-tested techniques to contemporary challenges. This form of design is inherently collaborative, relying on community participation to create spaces that are not just built on the land, but are truly of the land—fostering healing, ecological balance, and a more expansive, place-based architectural intelligence.

Rhythms of the Soil: Architecture as Agroecology

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 8 of 25
New Artist Residency In Senegal / Toshiko Mori. Image © Iwan Baan

The Architecture of Rewilding: Designing for Ecosystem Recovery

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 9 of 25
NDSM Lusthof / Studio Ossidiana. Image Courtesy of Studio Ossidiana, Riccardo de Vecchi

An Ancestral Legacy with Modern Concerns: The Story Behind the Waru Waru Agricultural Fields in Peru

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 11 of 25
Waru Waru agricultural field. Image via World Monuments Fund

Building with Communities: Rural Schools That Integrate Local Techniques and Materials in Latin America

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 12 of 25
Jerusalén de Miñaro Primary School / Semillas. Image © Eleazar Cuadros

Rooted in Tradition, Nature, and Community: Wellness and Healing Spaces from the North to the South Africa

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 10 of 25
© Sergey Pesterev

Between Algorithms and Ancestral Knowledge: Expanding the Concept of Architectural Intelligence

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 7 of 25
Luum Temple / CO-LAB Design Office. Image © César Béjar

A Different Type of Rurality: Designs for Post-Industrial Heritage Transformation

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 13 of 25
Duisburg-Nord public park. Image © Erieta Attali

The Strength of Heritage: Reuse and Conservation as Radical Resilience

Engaging with the layered histories of our cities provides a resilience rooted in collective memory. This approach is also a powerful act of environmental stewardship, conserving the vast embodied carbon within existing structures by choosing renewal over demolition. This principle redefines heritage beyond isolated monuments, finding value in everything from overlooked modernist structures to entire historic urban fabrics. At its core, this approach engages communities, strengthens local identity, and ensures the long-term resilience of the urban fabric.

The Barcelona Method: How Climate Data is Saving Historic Architecture from Carbon Stranding

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 14 of 25
Mass is More / Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia + Bauhaus Earth. Image © Adrià Goula

The Transposed Monument: Murray House and the Paradox of Preservation

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 16 of 25
Stanley Murray House. Image © Hankt via Wikipedia under license CC BY 3.0

Longevity Through Renewal: The Enduring Wisdom of Hong Kong's Water Villages

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 17 of 25
Tai O Stilt Houses, "Pang Uk". Image © Downtown Tai O by pete, CC BY 2.0

Reconsidering Brutalist Renovations: A Transformation of the Boston City Hall for the Public

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 18 of 25
Boston City Hall. Image © Felix Mizioznikov Via Shutterstock

Modernism in Africa: Shedding Light on Nigeria's Rich Heritage of Education Buildings

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 19 of 25
Arieh Sharon / Faculty of Agriculture, Ile-Ife. Image © Jean Molitor

Revitalizing Historic Cairo: May al-Ibrashy's Vision for Heritage, Community, and Sustainable Conservation

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 3 of 25
Al-Imam Al-Shafi'i. Image Courtesy of Megawra - Built Environment Collective

Transforming Industrial Heritage: Design Strategies for Creating a New Atmosphere in Cultural Spaces

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 15 of 25
Argo Contemporary Art Museum & Cultural Centre / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North. Image © ASA North

A Model for Community-Led Heritage Preservation: Esna's Aga Khan Award-Winning Revitalization

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 20 of 25
Revitalisation of Historic Esna, Egypt. Image © Takween ICD

The Strength of the Collective: Building Resilience Through Inclusive Community

Beyond physical durability, a building's strength is also evaluated by its social resilience. This perspective examines how an inclusive design process can contribute to this goal by moving beyond the model of a singular author to incorporate a collective intelligence. A focus on empathy broadens the scope of design to address the full spectrum of human experience, from physical accessibility to the sensory needs associated with neurodiversity. In this context, the architect's role is often reframed from one of top-down authority to that of a facilitator, utilizing co-creation to give users more agency.

Towards an Architecture of Many Intelligences: How Collective Knowledge Shapes the Built Environment

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 4 of 25
Meles Zenawi Memorial Park / Studio Other Spaces. Image © Studio Other Spaces

What Is Co-Creation in Architecture and Urban Planning?

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 23 of 25
Public Space at Darling Harbour - HASSELL. Image © Simon Wood

Designing Inclusive Cities: The Role of Universal Design in Creating Accessible Urban Atmospheres

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 21 of 25
Azatlyk, Central Square of Naberezhnye Chelny / DROM. Image © Dmitry Chebanenko

Architecture for Neurodiversity: Designing for Control, Choice, and the Senses

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 22 of 25
Westmark Lower School. Image Courtesy of NBBJ

Inclusive Playgrounds: Every Body Can Play Through Architecture

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 25 of 25
Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square. Image © David Zarzoso

Architecture as a Tool for Social Innovation: Human-Centered Design to Combat Loneliness

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 6 of 25
Columbia Business School / Diller Scofidio + Renfro + FXCollaborative. Image © Iwan Baan

Teaching Empathy: New Approaches to Architecture Education in Latin America

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 5 of 25
Construction group for the Circo-lô at the IDE Association, in Botucatu | SP. Image © Tomaz Lotufo

Architecture and Agency: Rethinking Authorship Through Participatory Design

World Architecture Day 2025: How We Design for Strength in an Age of Crisis - Image 24 of 25
CSF Center for People With Disabilities . Image © Rizvi Hassan

