Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Clorindo Testa's Artistic and Architectural Experimentation: Colors and Asymmetrical Plays in Spaces of Worship

Clorindo Testa's Artistic and Architectural Experimentation: Colors and Asymmetrical Plays in Spaces of Worship

Subscriber Access

Save

Amid questions, reflections, and debates, the work of Clorindo Testa embodies an innate connection between artistic and architectural experimentation, reflected in many of his built projects, sketches, models, and plans. From the Mariano Moreno National Library to the former Bank of London building in Buenos Aires, his production is of such scope, diversity, and complexity that it constitutes a major source of study, one that also includes unbuilt projects that deserve visibility and recognition on a global scale. In his final years of professional activity, two unbuilt projects of religious architecture highlight Testa’s work not only as an architect but also as a visual artist.

The use of primary colors, pure forms, and concrete represent some of the most distinctive characteristics of Clorindo Testa’s architecture, which is inseparable from his visual art. Reflecting on themes such as living in large cities or the conditions of life in urban spaces, the powerful expressiveness and plasticity of his works, together with the character of the line, his typical color palette, and the frequent presence of the human figure, reveal the importance and meaning he attributed to scales, uses, and perceptions as an architect who never settled for the first idea.

Clorindo Testa's Artistic and Architectural Experimentation: Colors and Asymmetrical Plays in Spaces of Worship - Image 2 of 39Clorindo Testa's Artistic and Architectural Experimentation: Colors and Asymmetrical Plays in Spaces of Worship - Image 3 of 39Clorindo Testa's Artistic and Architectural Experimentation: Colors and Asymmetrical Plays in Spaces of Worship - Image 4 of 39Clorindo Testa's Artistic and Architectural Experimentation: Colors and Asymmetrical Plays in Spaces of Worship - Image 5 of 39Clorindo Testa's Artistic and Architectural Experimentation: Colors and Asymmetrical Plays in Spaces of Worship - More Images+ 34

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Clorindo Testa's Artistic and Architectural Experimentation: Colors and Asymmetrical Plays in Spaces of Worship" [Clorindo Testa y su vínculo con la experimentación artística y arquitectónica: colores y juegos asimétricos en espacios de culto] 12 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032754/clorindo-testas-artistic-and-architectural-experimentation-colors-and-asymmetrical-plays-in-spaces-of-worship> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags